Our surveys

Your views are critical in helping to inform our articles, research and campaigning work

While our lab tests give us independent assessments of the products we test, your views are just as important to help us shape our work.

Each month we survey thousands of members from Which?, Which? Connect (our online member community) and the general public on topics that range from how people feel about their local supermarkets, broadband providers and energy suppliers, to how reliable the products they buy are. We then use the information to inform our magazine articles, our online content and our lobbying and campaigning work.

Here are some results from our recent surveys:

