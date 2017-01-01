Visiting your local maternity unit – checklist

Many maternity units and birth centres organise tours. Our checklist helps you ask the midwife the right questions to help you decide if the unit is right for you.

How to know if a maternity unit is right for you

When you’ve not given birth before, a birth centre or labour ward is likely to feel like a very unfamiliar place. Going to visit the unit and getting answers to your questions can help you feel more comfortable with how things are likely to turn out and more relaxed when the time comes to give birth there.

Think about what’s important to you and use our unique Birth Choice tool to see if your local maternity units and birth centres offer the facilities and sort of care that you’re hoping for. To find out more, speak to your midwife and visit the unit using our simple list of questions below.

What type of care will I get?

What type of maternity unit is this? Is it a labour ward (obstetric unit) led by doctors for example, or is it a midwifery-led unit?

Will I be looked after by community midwives or by hospital midwives? If you’re not sure what this means check out our advice on who will look after you during pregnancy and labour.

Where will my antenatal care take place? Can I choose where?

Will I be able to get to know the midwives who’ll care for me during the birth? Find out more about knowing your midwife.

Will these be the same midwives who’ll visit me at home after the baby is born?

Can I do birth preparation classes at this hospital? When would I need to book? Are these classes taught by midwives or antenatal teachers? Are they provided free of charge?

What types of pain relief options are available?

How likely is it that a birth pool will be available?

How many birth pools are there in the unit? Find out more about using water in labour and water births .

How often are all pools occupied?

Are all midwives in the unit trained to attend to women labouring or giving birth in water? If not, how many midwives on any one shift will have the skill and confidence to attend to a woman using a pool?

How many women have used the pool for pain relief in the last two years and how many babies have been born in water in this unit? Use our Birth Choice tool to view stats like this for each unit.

May I bring a hired pool into the unit?

What if I’ve had a previous caesarean?

Repeat caesarean rates and VBAC rates (vaginal birth after caesarean) are shown for every obstetric unit in England on our maternity unit pages – just search for your local maternity unit name.

Does this unit encourage women who’ve had previous caesareans to give birth vaginally or will I automatically be offered another caesarean?

Is there a policy of continuous monitoring for women planning a VBAC? Find out more about monitoring.

If I agree to be continuously monitored, can it be arranged so that I can remain upright and still be able to move around?

Will I be supported in my decision if I don’t want continuous monitoring, and would like intermittent monitoring instead?

Will I be able to give birth in the midwife-led birth centre if I’ve had a previous caesarean?

What should I ask about breastfeeding?

Does this maternity unit have a Baby Friendly award?

Does this maternity unit employ a breastfeeding specialist or counsellor to help me breastfeed my baby, either while I’m in hospital or after I’ve gone home?

Is the unit able to support my individual preferences and requirements?

Are all midwives trained so that I can give birth in an upright position, or will I be encouraged to lie or sit on the bed?

Are female doctors always available?

What non-medical equipment is available to use during labour, e.g. birth ball, bean bags, cushions, floor mats?

Does the hospital provide an interpreting service for women who would prefer to speak their own language?

Is there easy wheelchair access to the delivery suite and the wards?

Does the hospital provide equipment to help disabled women in labour?

What will happen after my baby is born?

Assuming there are no problems, how long will I stay in the unit after my baby is born?

Will I be moved to a ward? If so, how many women will be in the ward?

What are the visiting hours for my partner?

Can my partner stay overnight with me after the baby is born?

You can use our helpful Birth Choice tool to look up your local maternity units and find the answers to many of these questions.

Honest birth stories from real mums

Watch our videos of nine mums talking about why they decided to give birth in a birth centre, on a labour ward or at home, and what their tour of the maternity units were like. Here’s a sneak peek from our day of filming:

<br />

More from Which?

Read our birth environments page to find out the differences between giving birth in a labour ward, birth centre or having a home birth.

Make sure you get your little one home safely by reading our car seat reviews.

Prepare for the major milestones with our week-by-week guide to pregnancy.

References

These are the sources of information used in this article:

Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, Birth after previous caesarean birth, Green-top Guideline No.45 (2007)