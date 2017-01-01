Coping with pain in labour

- Pethidine and other drugs for pain relief during labour and birth
Pain-relieving drugs such as pethidine can help you to relax during labour and focus on having your baby. Find out about pethidine, the side effects and what alternatives are available.
- Epidurals for pain relief: what you need to know
Epidurals can provide pain relief during labour. Here we outline the benefits and risks of having an epidural.
- Pain relief during labour: what’s available?
From gas and air to epidurals – we tell you everything you need to know about your pain relief options when giving birth.
- Pain relief during labour: home birth vs birth centre vs labour ward
Explore which types of pain relief you can have during labour whether you’re at home, in a birth centre or in a labour ward.
- Having a water birth and using a birth pool
Find out why using water can help you in labour and discover if having a water birth could be the right choice for you.
Advice for every step of your pregnancy
We can support you on your journey as a parent with relevant news, advice and information on Which? services directly to your inbox.
Sign me up