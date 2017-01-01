Pain relief during labour: what’s available?

From gas and air to epidurals – we tell you everything you need to know about your pain relief options when giving birth.

There are many ways to cope with pain during labour. Knowing about the various pain relief options ahead of the birth can help you make confident decisions – whatever situation you find yourself in.

Will I be able to cope with the pain of labour?

It’s natural to feel worried about the pain of labour, particularly if you haven’t given birth before or if you’ve previously experienced a painful labour without the right support to help you cope.

You can be reassured that, when the baby is in the right position and labour is progressing naturally with good contractions, many women are able to manage the pain of labour if they’re encouraged by a supportive midwife or birth partner. Unexpected things can happen during the birth, so it’s important to remain flexible. Women whose labour is not progressing well, perhaps because their baby is in a difficult position or they need intervention to speed up their labour, are more likely to need pain-relieving drugs.What types of pain relief can I use?

If you already know what types of pain relief you would like to use, go to our Birth Choice tool to find the local unit most suited to what you want. Otherwise, read on to find out what types of pain relief are available during labour.

Comfort aids and self-help methods

You may wish to consider using natural or non-medical methods to cope with the pain of labour, including:

Water

Adopting upright positions and remaining mobile

Massage

Relaxation and breathing techniques

Self-hypnosis (such as hypnobirthing or natal hypnotherapy)

Complementary therapies such as aromatherapy or acupuncture.

Research that looked at 18 different reviews of pain relief in labour found some evidence to suggest that being immersed in water, relaxation, massage and acupuncture can all help women to cope with the pain of labour with few or no side effects, and improve their satisfaction with their birthing experience.

The same research found that while some women report a positive experience of using hypnosis or aromatherapy to reduce pain, there is not enough evidence available to say whether it’s effective or not.

Such methods are quite popular, and in a 2014 survey of women’s experiences of maternity care run by the National Perinatal Epidemiology Unit (NPEU) nearly 60% of women who went into labour reported using natural methods such as breathing and massage at some point.

Tens (Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation)

A Tens machine sends mild electrical impulses to your back via electrode pads that stick to your skin. You remain in control of the strength of the pulses, which can be varied using the controls on the machine. It’s not known exactly how a Tens machine helps to relieve pain, but it’s thought to ‘distract’ the nerves that transmit pain. It may also increase the level of your body’s own natural painkillers, which are called endorphins.

In a survey by Which? in 2014, about one in five women (20%) reported using a Tens machine during labour. For some women, this is all they need to cope with labour, but there’s only limited evidence that using a Tens machine helps reduce pain in labour.

More than two thirds (68%) of women who used a Tens machine during labour found that it had helped them cope with labour.

The Which? survey found that only one in ten found using a Tens machine to be not at all effective in helping to manage the contractions, and most found it helped them cope with labour.

There are few, if any, side effects associated with using a Tens machine, but you can’t use it while in a birth pool – electricity and water don’t make for a good combination!

If you want to use a Tens machine, it needs to be put on in early labour. You’ll probably need a birth partner or friend to help you with this. Some hospitals provide Tens machines, but you may need to hire, borrow or buy one yourself. Our 2014 survey of mothers revealed that, of the women who used a Tens machine while giving birth, 37% bought their own, 30% hired one while 29% borrowed the machine from a friend. Use our Birth Choice tool to find out if your local unit provides one.

Gas and air (entonox)

Entonox is a mixture of two gases, oxygen and nitrous oxide, which is inhaled using a mouthpiece. This is a common form of pain relief that can be used at any stage of labour and alongside other forms of pain relief.

It’s widely available and can be used in all birth settings, including at home births. Four in five (80%) of women who go into labour report using gas and air. Many women find it a helpful method of coping with pain, although some do not find it effective enough and go on to use other methods.

If you use gas and air, you can be in control of how you use it. It’s fast-acting – within about half a minute – and the effects stop quickly if you stop taking it, so it’s best used for the duration of a contraction and not in between contractions. If you inhale too much, however, you may become disoriented and confused, and it makes some women feel a bit sick.

Pethidine, diamorphine and other opioid drugs

We’ve got a full guide to pethidine and other drugs for pain relief during labour and birth.

Epidurals

Our guide to epidurals gives you the lowdown on this powerful form of pain relief.

If you’re wondering if these forms of pain relief will be available in a birth centre or at a home birth, you can find out more about pain relief in different birth environments.

References

These are the sources of information used in this article:

Care Quality Commission, Women’s experiences of maternity care in England: Key findings from the 2013 NHS trust survey (2013)

Dowswell T, Bedwell C, Lavender T, Neilson JP, Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) for pain management in labour (Review), Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews CD007214, John Wiley & Sons, Ltd (2009)

Jones L, Othman M, Dowswell T. Alfirevic Z, Pain management for women in labour: an overview of systematic reviews, Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews 2012, Issue 3. Art. No.: CD009234. DOI: 10.1002/14651858.CD009234.pub2 (2012)

Redshaw M, Henderson J, Safely Delivered: a national survey of women’s experience of maternity care 2014, NPEU, University of Oxford (2015)