Getting ready to give birth

NHS and private ultrasound scans during pregnancy Ultrasound scans are both exciting and nerve-racking. We look at what pregnancy scans you can expect on the NHS and what’s available privately.

Choosing your birth partner Giving birth can be a daunting prospect and having a supportive birth partner can make a big difference to your experience.

Your birth plan Writing a birth plan gives midwives, doctors and your birth partner a clear idea of what’s important to you during labour, birth and in the first few hours with your baby.

Antenatal classes: what will you learn? Antenatal classes can help you prepare for the birth of your baby and parenthood – find out how.

What is hypnobirthing? Find out about hypnobirthing or natal hypnotherapy and how it can help you manage labour pain without medical pain relief.

NHS vs NCT antenatal classes Discover the differences between NHS and NCT antenatal classes and how they help to prepare you for labour, birth and parenthood.

What to pack in your hospital bag: the top 10 items for your hospital bag checklist Have you packed your hospital bag yet? From sleep suits to baby wipes, our checklist reveals the top 10 most important things to bring with you wherever you choose to give birth.