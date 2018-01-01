Signs of labour 7 min read How do you tell Braxton Hicks contractions from the real deal and what should you do if your waters break? We explain the signs of labour to look out for – and what to do next.

Stages of labour 7 min read Find out what to expect during the three stages of labour – from how long it can take to be fully dilated to your choices for delivering the placenta after your baby’s been born.

Tearing during labour 8 min read Perineal tearing is very common during vaginal births. Learn more about episiotomies and reducing your risk of a third or fourth degree tear, and get advice on what to expect from the recovery after tearing.

Premature labour and birth 10 min read Giving birth early can be scary, but most premature babies cope well with the right medical care. We run through the options if you go into labour early, and what to expect if your baby is born before they’re full-term.