Last updated: 22 Jun 2017

Bradford Birth Centre

A birth centre is a more homely environment, where the focus is on birth without medical intervention.

a very large unit

1632

births from Apr 2016 to Apr 2017

7

Birthing rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU)
The unit has 6 midwives who are neonatal examiners. Our early discharge rate for postnatal s going directly home from the unit is approximately 35% per month

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Sterile water injections
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
  • Other: Codeine phosphate
Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • There's a dedicated area where women can keep active
    • There's an area where you can be assessed
    • You can have a bath or use a birth pool if available
    • You can be admitted to the antenatal ward
    • If the woman is in found to be not established in labour she can return home straight away or be reviewed in 2-4 hrs. Discussion will take place between the woman and the midwife on an individual basis
  • Birthing rooms
    • 7 Birthing room(s)
    • 2 Birth pool(s)
      • 0 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 2 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • Birth supporters are encouraged to be there throughout the labour and birth. Changing of birth supporters in labour is discouraged
    • The limit depends on the individual circumstances
    • You can have more birth partners, but a limit applies to the number you can have in the room with you at one time
    • You can have the following number of birth partners with you during labour: 2

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Hypnobirthing / Natal hypnotherapy
  • Birthing stools
  • TV
  • Rocking chair
  • Other: Fans

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are not available.
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Partners can stay on the postnatal ward on a chair
    • Partners can stay on the postnatal ward on a reclining chair
    • Partners can stay in a room with you on a reclining chair
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • You'll be able to stay in the same room throughout your stay
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 4-6 hours after the birth
    • If you're transferred to the labour ward during the birth you can't come back to the birth centre postnatally
How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 6 and for postnatal appointments it's 3.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

You will have a named midwife and will be looked after by a midwife linked to your GP for antenatal care and postnatal care.
During labour you will be looked after by a different midwife.
If you live out of the hospital catchment area you will be looked after by midwives in your local area for antenatal and postnatal care and come to the hospital for consultant care or midwifery led care when you're in labour.

Statistics

Compared to the national average, women were:
    What is your situation?

    Is this your first birth?

    Have you had a caesarean for a previous birth?

    Are you at a higher risk of complications?

    Clear answers

    Is this the best unit for you?

    Find out more about your local options and where you want to give birth

    Use our tool to find out

    Who can give birth here?

    • This birth centre/midwife-led unit is the default option for low risk women at this hospital
    • Eligibility
      • Baby must be head down
      • You can discuss having your baby here, even if you don't fit the following criteria.
      • Straightforward pregnancy
      • Straightforward previous pregnancies
      • Only having one baby in this pregnancy (eg no twins)
      • BMI between 18 and 40.0
      • 16 and 40 years old
      • 37 and 42 weeks pregnant
      • Maximum of 5 previous babies
    • Catchment area
      • Women who live within the catchment area: Bradford District
      • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

    Support services

    • Accessibility
      • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
      • Limited mobility: the Birth Centre is on the ground floor with no steps. Hoists available for use with baths. Individualised plan of care.
      • Hearing problems: your care will be planned on an individual basis.
      • Sight problems: your care will be planned on an individual basis.
      • Learning disabilities: your care will be planned on an individual basis with a health support worker.
      • Autism spectrum: your care will be planned on an individual basis.
    • Interpreting service
      • Arranged as required through our Trust Interpreting Services.
      • your care will be planned on an individual basis.
    • Specialist midwifery teams
      • Antenatal Screening
      • Bereavement
      • Infant feeding
      • Substance misuse
      • Teenage pregnancy
      • Vulnerable women
      • Risk Management, Parent Education

    Women's experiences

    Source: CQC

    Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

    Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

    • Labour and birth

    • Staff

    • Care in hospital after birth

    • Labour and birth

      8.7/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Staff

      8.6/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Care in hospital after birth

      7.6/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    General information

    • Tours
      • The Stork Walk mini tour can be booked online at https://parenteducation.bradfordhospitals.nhs.uk/5/view/
        If you don't have internet access, you can arrange a visit by contacting 0127 436 4511 or via your Community Midwife.
    • Non-NHS Care
      • Private maternity care isn't available here.
    • Breastfeeding accreditation
      • Full accreditation
    • Neonatal care
      • Neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) provides special care for newborn babies in the local area and also for critically ill babies from the surrounding area who need the highest level of nursing and medical care.
    • Food for partners out-of-hours
      • Tea & coffee freely available 24 hours on birth centre.
        Also have access to kitchen & dining room facilities including use of microwave (not cooker). New facilities on general hospital site open 9am-9pm
      • Vending machine
      • 24h use of kitchen facilities
    • Contact information
    • How to book once you're pregnant
      Community Midwives Clinic
      Via your GP
      Book directly from 12 weeks of pregnancy
      • Booking phone number: 0127 436 4929 ext. 4928
      • If in labour call: 0127 436 4929
    • Outside space
      • Outside space is available for women in labour
      • You can walk in the hospital grounds.
    • Visiting information
      • Not applicable - No private rooms
      • Flexible visiting, although it is preferred for there to be a maximum of 3 in the room at any one time.
    • Car parking for women in labour
      • Drop off & pay & display
      • Drop off outside entrance and then car moved to car parking area.
    • Parking
      • £2 for 3 hours; £5 for 24 hours
