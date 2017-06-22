Burnley General Hospital

East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust

Alongside Birth Centre

Last updated: 22 Jun 2017

Burnley Birth Centre

A birth centre is a more homely environment, where the focus is on birth without medical intervention.

a very large unit

978

births from Apr 2016 to Apr 2017

7

Birthing rooms available

  Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU)

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Sterile water injections
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • There's an area where you can be assessed
    • You can have a bath or use a birth pool if available
    • Women are given infomation about the different stages of labour. Women are offered simple analgesia to cope with labour and birth. Women are encouraged to stay active and advice is given on nutrition and hydration.
  • Birthing rooms
    • 7 Birthing room(s)
    • 3 Birth pool(s)
      • 0 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 3 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • There are no restrictions on how many birth partners you can have.

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Hypnobirthing / Natal hypnotherapy
  • Birthing stools
  • TV
  • Rocking chair
  • Other: Women can bring in ipods, phones and laptops to use whilst in labour.

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are available.
    • £130.00 per night
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Partners can stay in a room with you on a reclining chair
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • You'll be able to stay in the same room throughout your stay
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 6-12 hours after the birth
    • If you're transferred to the labour ward during the birth you can come back to the birth centre postnatally
How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 4 and for postnatal appointments it's 4.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and during labour, but different midwives after your baby is born.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy, during labour and after your baby is born.

Every midwife is allocated to be named midwife for each GP service or children's centre, who are responsible for and attend that clinic on a regular basis.
It possible that you will be cared for by midwives that are known to you during each stage of care.
If you choose to do so you can have your antenatal and postnatal care by one trust and book for care in labour within our service.

Find out about the benefits of knowing your midwife

Who can give birth here?

  • This birth centre/midwife-led unit is the default option for low risk women at this hospital
  • Eligibility
    • Baby must be head down
    • You can discuss having your baby here, even if you don't fit the following criteria.
    • Straightforward pregnancy
    • Only having one baby in this pregnancy (eg no twins)
    • BMI of 35.0 and lower
    • Age of 16 and above
    • 37 and 42 weeks pregnant
    • Maximum of 6 previous babies
    • This unit follows guidelines about eligibility for the birth centre. However, if you don't fit the criteria, you can meet with a Supervisor of Midwives to discuss the risks and benefits of giving birth in the birth centre.
  • Catchment area
    • Women who live within the catchment area: East Lancashire and surrounding areas
    • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

Support services

  • Accessibility
    • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
    • Limited mobility: disabled facilities to include ramps, wheelchairs and mobility aids. If you have individual needs your midwife and consultant team will formulate a specific care plan for you.
    • Hearing problems: your midwife will plan your care to meet your individual needs.
    • Sight problems: your midwife will plan your care to meet your individual needs.
    • Learning disabilities: your midwife will plan your care to meet your individual needs.
    • Autism spectrum: your midwife will plan your care to meet your individual needs.
  • Interpreting service
    • The Trust offers a telephone interpreting service, however, the maternity service has three bi-lingual support workers.
    • we have face to face and telephone translation services available for you should you need.
  • Specialist midwifery teams
    • Antenatal Screening
    • Bereavement
    • Diabetes
    • Infant feeding
    • Substance misuse
    • Teenage pregnancy
    • Vulnerable women

Women's experiences

Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

  • Labour and birth

  • Staff

  • Care in hospital after birth

  • Labour and birth

    8.7/10

    About the same compared with other trusts

  • Staff

    8.6/10

    About the same compared with other trusts

  • Care in hospital after birth

    7.8/10

    About the same compared with other trusts

General information

  • Tours
    • No need to book: Wednesday 7pm, Saturday and Sunday at 2pm.
  • Non-NHS Care
    • Private maternity care is available here.
  • Breastfeeding accreditation
    • Full accreditation
  • Neonatal care
    • Neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) provides special care for newborn babies in the local area and also for critically ill babies from the surrounding area who need the highest level of nursing and medical care.
  • Food for partners out-of-hours
    • Vending machines are located in the entrance to the Lancashire Women and Newborn Centre. There is also a dining room on site during daytime hours
  • Contact information
    • NHS website
    • Main hospital number: 0125 426 3555 or 0128 242 5071
  • How to book once you're pregnant
    Most children's centres
    Via your GP
    Book directly from 20 weeks of pregnancy
    • Booking phone number: 0128 280 3434
    • If in labour call: 0128 280 3434
  • Outside space
    • There is no outside space available for women in labour
  • Visiting information
    • Open visiting
  • Car parking for women in labour
    • Long stay car park at the main entrance
    • Drop off outside entrance maximum 30 minutes stay.
  • Parking
    • £1.90: 3hours
      £2.80: 6hours
      £3.50: 24 hours
