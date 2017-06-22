The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 4 and for postnatal appointments it's 4.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and during labour, but different midwives after your baby is born.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy, during labour and after your baby is born.

Every midwife is allocated to be named midwife for each GP service or children's centre, who are responsible for and attend that clinic on a regular basis.

It possible that you will be cared for by midwives that are known to you during each stage of care.

If you choose to do so you can have your antenatal and postnatal care by one trust and book for care in labour within our service.

