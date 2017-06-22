Warrington Hospital

A birth centre is a more homely environment, where the focus is on birth without medical intervention.

a very small unit

56

births from Apr 2015 to Apr 2016

3

Birthing rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Local Neonatal Unit (LNU)

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • There's an area where you can be assessed
    • You can have a bath or use a birth pool if available
    • You can be admitted to the antenatal ward
    • Complementary therapies may be administered in the latent phase of labour, and if appropriate women can use the remaining oils at home
  • Birthing rooms
    • 3 Birthing room(s)
    • 2 Birth pool(s)
      • 0 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 2 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • The limit depends on the individual circumstances
    • You can have more birth partners, but a limit applies to the number you can have in the room with you at one time
    • You can have the following number of birth partners with you during labour: 2

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Hypnobirthing / Natal hypnotherapy
  • TV
  • Rocking chair

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are available.
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Unless there are special circumstances, partners are asked to leave overnight
    • Partners may remain with the woman whist on the midwife led unit.
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • You'll be able to stay in the same room throughout your stay
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 4-6 hours after the birth
    • If you're transferred to the labour ward during the birth you can't come back to the birth centre postnatally
    • Contact & visitor information

How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 3 and for postnatal appointments it's 3.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

You will have a named midwife.
You will be looked after by different teams of midwives for your antenatal care, during labour and for postnatal care.
If you live out of the hospital catchment area you will be looked after by midwives in your local area for antenatal and postnatal care and come to the hospital for consultant care if required and when you're in labour. You can see midwives from this unit for antenatal and postnatal care as well as during labour if you come to the unit for your appointments.

Statistics

source
source
Compared to the national average, women were:
    Who can give birth here?

    • This birth centre/midwife-led unit is the default option for low risk women at this hospital
    • Eligibility
      • Baby must be head down
      • You can discuss having your baby here, even if you don't fit the following criteria.
      • Can be Group B Strep positive
      • Only having one baby in this pregnancy (eg no twins)
      • BMI between None - if growth scans normal throgh pregnancy and 35.0
      • No lower limit and 39 years old
      • 37 and 42 (T+14) weeks pregnant
    • Catchment area
      • Women who live within the catchment area: Warrington and Halton and surrounding areas.
      • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

    Support services

    • Accessibility
      • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
      • Limited mobility: Individualised plans of care developed collaboratively with the woman, midwifery and obstetric teams.
      • Hearing problems: Individual plans of care will be developed with the multidisciplinary team.
      • Sight problems: Individual plans of care will be developed with the multidisciplinary team.
      • Learning disabilities: Individual plans of care developed with the multidisciplinary team.
      • Autism spectrum: Individual plans of care will be developed with the multidisciplinary team.
    • Interpreting service
      • Telephone interpretation service available.
      • Individual plans of care; accessing relevant written information in first language where required.
    • Specialist midwifery teams
      • Antenatal Screening
      • Bereavement
      • Diabetes
      • Infant feeding
      • Perinatal mental health
      • Substance misuse
      • Teenage pregnancy
      • Vulnerable women
      • Consultant Midwife
        Smoking cessation
        Midwife sonographer

    Women's experiences

    Reviews of this hospital

    • Requesting c section can be so traumatic

      I am a pregnant patient at homerton hospital in London, I have had a traumatic birth in the past that ended up with a 3 to 4 degree tear and left...

      by Alinai, about 2 months ago

      Read on patient opinion
    • Suspected posterior tongue tie

      I was experiencing breastfeeding issues with my newborn feeding constantly but falling asleep on the breast and only sleeping for very short...

      by Kis, about 2 months ago

      Read on patient opinion
    Source: CQC

    Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

    Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

    • Labour and birth

    • Staff

    • Care in hospital after birth

    • Labour and birth

      8.6/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Staff

      8.1/10

      Worse compared with other trusts

    • Care in hospital after birth

      7.2/10

      Worse compared with other trusts

    General information

    • Tours
    • Non-NHS Care
      • Private maternity care isn't available here.
    • Breastfeeding accreditation
      • Full accreditation
    • Neonatal care
      • Local neonatal unit (LNU) provides special care for newborn babies in the local area, except for those who are critically ill and need intensive care.
    • Food for partners out-of-hours
      • Cafe
      • Vending machine
    • Contact information
    • How to book once you're pregnant
      Via your GP
      • Booking phone number: 01925 662092
      • If in labour call: 01925 662334
    • Outside space
      • There is no outside space available for women in labour
    • Visiting information
      • Open visiting
        Home from Home unit: Women being discharged will remain on the unit for a max of 6 hours. Visitors may attend during this time. Women requesting postnatal admission will be transferred to the postnatal ward 2-3 hours after birth.
    • Car parking for women in labour
      • Parking spaces at the maternity unit
    • Parking
      • £3 for 5 hours £5 for 24 hour period
