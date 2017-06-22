Royal Victoria Infirmary, Newcastle

The Newcastle Upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Alongside Birth Centre

Last updated: 22 Jun 2017

Newcastle Birthing Centre

Contact & visitor information

A birth centre is a more homely environment, where the focus is on birth without medical intervention.

a very large unit

1218

births from Apr 2011 to Apr 2012

Birth centre icon

12

Birthing rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU)

Birth choices centre

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Sterile water injections
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
Find out more about pain relief during labour

Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You can have a bath or use a birth pool if available
    • If you do feel able return home, an alternative plan will be made, tailored to your needs.
  • Birthing rooms
    • 12 Birthing room(s)
    • 5 Birth pool(s)
      • 0 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 5 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • Consider who can best provide you with the support you require for labour and birth. Usually most women will have one or two birth partners.
    • There are no restrictions on how many birth partners you can have.

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Birthing stools
  • TV
  • Rocking chair
  • Other: Birthing stools

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are available.
    • All rooms are individual rooms (free)
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Partners can stay in a room with you on a camp bed/sofa
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • You'll be able to stay in the same room throughout your stay
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 12-24 hours after the birth
    • If you're transferred to the labour ward during the birth you can't come back to the birth centre postnatally
    • Contact & visitor information

How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 3 and for postnatal appointments it's 3.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

You will have a named midwife.
You will be looked after by different midwives for antenatal care, during labour and for postnatal care (shared care midwifery).
If you live out of the hospital catchment area you will be looked after by midwives in your local area for antenatal and postnatal care and come to the hospital for consultant care if required and when you're in labour.

Find out about the benefits of knowing your midwife

Statistics

source
source
Compared to the national average, women were:
    What is your situation?

    Is this your first birth?

    Have you had a caesarean for a previous birth?

    Are you at a higher risk of complications?

    Clear answers

    Is this the best unit for you?

    Find out more about your local options and where you want to give birth

    Use our tool to find out

    Who can give birth here?

    • This birth centre/midwife-led unit is the default option for low risk women at this hospital
    • Eligibility
      • Baby must be head down
      • You can discuss having your baby here, even if you don't fit the following criteria.
      • Can be Group B Strep positive
      • Only having one baby in this pregnancy (eg no twins)
      • BMI of 35.0 and lower
      • 37 and 42 weeks pregnant
      • Maximum of 5 previous babies
    • Catchment area
      • Women who live within the catchment area: Most of the women come from from Newcastle, North and South Tyneside, Northumberland and Gateshead.
      • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

    Support services

    • Accessibility
      • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
      • Limited mobility: You will have your needs assessed and an individualised plan made antenatally. Wheelchair access rooms and other aids are available.
      • Hearing problems: You will have an individualised care plan made from discussion with yourself, your family and the Occupational Therapy staff.
      • Sight problems: You will have an individualised care plan made from discussion with yourself, your family and the Occupational Therapy staff.
      • Learning disabilities: You will have an individualised care plan made from discussion with yourself, your family or other carers and the Occupational Therapy staff. Hospital passport will be available should you require one.
      • Autism spectrum: You will have an individualised care plan made from discussion with yourself, your family and the Occupational Therapy staff.
    • Interpreting service
      • Telephone interpreting is available from any hospital telephone and face-to-face interpreters are also available. When required you can have an interpreter, including sign language or lip speaking, to be present at appointments or when youre in hospital.
    • Specialist midwifery teams
      • Antenatal Screening
      • Bereavement
      • Diabetes
      • Infant feeding
      • Substance misuse
      • Teenage pregnancy
      • Vulnerable women
      • Multiple pregnancy

    Women's experiences

    Reviews of this hospital

    • Requesting c section can be so traumatic

      I am a pregnant patient at homerton hospital in London, I have had a traumatic birth in the past that ended up with a 3 to 4 degree tear and left...

      by Alinai, about 2 months ago

      Read on patient opinion
    • Suspected posterior tongue tie

      I was experiencing breastfeeding issues with my newborn feeding constantly but falling asleep on the breast and only sleeping for very short...

      by Kis, about 2 months ago

      Read on patient opinion
    Source: CQC

    Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

    Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

    • Labour and birth

    • Staff

    • Care in hospital after birth

    • Labour and birth

      8.9/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Staff

      9.1/10

      Better compared with other trusts

    • Care in hospital after birth

      8.0/10

      Better compared with other trusts

    General information

    • Tours
    • Non-NHS Care
      • Private maternity care isn't available here.
    • Breastfeeding accreditation
      • Full accreditation
    • Neonatal care
      • Neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) provides special care for newborn babies in the local area and also for critically ill babies from the surrounding area who need the highest level of nursing and medical care.
    • Food for partners out-of-hours
      • We are a city centre location so easy walk to Newcastle facilities with 24hr food facilities
      • Vending machine
      • 24h cafe
    Staticmap?center=54.978478, 1.616869&zoom=14&size=1000x225&markers=color:red|label:s|54.978478, 1
    • Contact information
    • How to book once you're pregnant
      Via community midwife
      Via your GP
      • Booking phone number: 0191 282 4930
      • If in labour call: 01912 826363 or 01912 825748
    • Outside space
      • Outside space is available for women in labour
      • A small private paved garden outside.
    • Visiting information
      • Open visiting
    • Car parking for women in labour
      • Free parking for women in labour
      • parking spaces at the maternity unit
    • Parking
      • £1.20 per hour with a maximum daily rate
    Share this page

    Other units

    Find the right place to give birth

    Answer a few simple questions and discover whether birth in a local labour ward, birth centre or at home would be best for you.

    Find your best fit
    Advice for every step of your pregnancy

    We can support you on your journey as a parent with relevant news, advice and information on Which? services directly to your inbox.

    Sign me up
    Which? works for you © Which? 2017