A birth centre is a more homely environment, where the focus is on birth without medical intervention.

a very large unit

962

births from Apr 2016 to Apr 2017

Birth centre icon

5

Birthing rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU)

Main

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Sterile water injections
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
Find out more about pain relief during labour

Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • There's an area where you can be assessed
    • You can be admitted to the antenatal ward
  • Birthing rooms
    • 5 Birthing room(s)
    • 3 Birth pool(s)
      • 0 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 3 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • Your chosen birth supporters are welcome
    • There are no restrictions on how many birth partners you can have.

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Hypnobirthing / Natal hypnotherapy
  • Birthing stools
  • TV
  • Rocking chair
  • Other: Bluetooth sound system, gel packs

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are available.
    • £255 (£450 for private care)
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Partners can stay on the postnatal ward on a chair
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • After you have given birth you'll be transferred to a bed in the postnatal area
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 4-24hours after the birth
    • If you're transferred to the labour ward during the birth you can't come back to the birth centre postnatally
    • Contact & visitor information

How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 2 and for postnatal appointments it's 2.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

You will have a named midwife. You will be looked after by different midwives for antenatal care, during labour and for postnatal care.
If you live out of the hospital catchment area you will be looked after by midwives in your local area for antenatal and postnatal care and come to the hospital for consultant care if required and when you're in labour.

Find out about the benefits of knowing your midwife

Statistics

source
source
Compared to the national average, women were:
    What is your situation?

    Is this your first birth?

    Have you had a caesarean for a previous birth?

    Are you at a higher risk of complications?

    Clear answers

    Is this the best unit for you?

    Find out more about your local options and where you want to give birth

    Use our tool to find out

    Who can give birth here?

    • This birth centre/midwife-led unit is the default option for low risk women at this hospital
    • Eligibility
      • Baby must be head down
      • You can discuss having your baby here, even if you don't fit the following criteria.
      • Can be Group B Strep positive
      • Straightforward pregnancy
      • Straightforward previous pregnancies
      • Only having one baby in this pregnancy (eg no twins)
      • BMI between 18 and 35.0
      • 16 and 40 years old
      • 37 and 42 weeks pregnant
      • Maximum of 3 previous babies
      • Haemoglobin of 90 when you're at term. Induction of labour for post dates and no other complications if established in labour after one prostaglandin gel. BMI- lower limit is 35 for first baby, 40 for subsequent babies if no other complications.
    • Catchment area
      • Women who live within the catchment area: Oxfordshire
      • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

    Support services

    • Accessibility
      • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
      • Limited mobility: family rooms are available in the main maternity unit. Please see website for further information.
      • Hearing problems: British Sign Language andcommunication assistance for people who are deaf. Please see website for further information.
      • Sight problems: information leaflets available in easy read and large print. Please see website for further information.
      • Learning disabilities: Learning Disability Liaison Nurse - call 0186 574 3324.
      • Autism spectrum: Learning Disability Liaison Nurse - call 0186 574 3324.
    • Interpreting service
      • Easy Read or different format versions of patient information andlanguage interpreting.
      • flash cards with key words on in different languages.
    • Specialist midwifery teams
      • Antenatal Screening
      • Bereavement
      • Diabetes
      • Infant feeding
      • Perinatal mental health
      • Teenage pregnancy
      • Vulnerable women

    Women's experiences

    Reviews of this hospital

    Source: CQC

    Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

    Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

    • Labour and birth

    • Staff

    • Care in hospital after birth

    • Labour and birth

      9.1/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Staff

      8.9/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Care in hospital after birth

      7.5/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    General information

    • Tours
      • This will be arranged for when you visit the clinic at 34 weeks.
    • Non-NHS Care
      • Private maternity care is available here.
      • Private care is available in the main maternity unit of the John Radcliffe. Please email: private.maternity@ouh.nhs.uk
    • Breastfeeding accreditation
      • No information
    • Neonatal care
      • Neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) provides special care for newborn babies in the local area and also for critically ill babies from the surrounding area who need the highest level of nursing and medical care.
    • Food for partners out-of-hours
      • 7am-2am in main hospital canteen.
      • Vending machine
    • Contact information
    • How to book once you're pregnant
      Contact the community midwife attached to your GP practice.
      Via your GP
      Book directly from 34 weeks of pregnancy
      • Booking phone number: 0186 522 1666
      • If in labour call: 0186 522 1666
    • Outside space
      • Outside space is available for women in labour
      • Outside patio area available adjacent to the birth centre.
    • Visiting information
      • This is dependant on what kind of private room is being used, there are a number of different types.
      • Open visiting
    • Car parking for women in labour
      • Drop off outside entrance maximum 30 minutes stay
    • Parking
      • £1.40: 30 minutes £
        7.00: over 4 hours
