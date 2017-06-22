Nottingham University Hospital QMC Campus

Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust

Alongside Birth Centre

Last updated: 22 Jun 2017

Sanctuary Birth Centre

Contact & visitor information

A birth centre is a more homely environment, where the focus is on birth without medical intervention.

a large unit

583

births from Apr 2016 to Apr 2017

Birth centre icon

4

Birthing rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU)

Rx1ra midwifery led care queens 2

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Sterile water injections
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
Find out more about pain relief during labour

Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • There's an area where you can be assessed
    • You can have a bath or use a birth pool if available
    • You can be admitted to the antenatal ward
    • You can be admitted to the delivery suite/birthing room
    • There are areas around the hospital which women can use to mobilise and remain active
  • Birthing rooms
    • 4 Birthing room(s)
    • 2 Birth pool(s)
      • 0 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 2 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • You can have more birth partners, but a limit applies to the number you can have in the room with you at one time
    • You can have the following number of birth partners with you during labour: 2

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Hypnobirthing / Natal hypnotherapy
  • Birthing stools
  • TV
  • Rocking chair
  • Other: We have fans and mood lighting to create an ambient environment.

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are available.
    • £40
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Within the Sanctuary Birth Centre partners are allowed to stay. However if you are transferred to a postnatal ward then your partner will have to leave and return in the morning unless there are any special circumstances.
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • You'll be able to stay in the same room throughout your stay
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 4-6 hours after the birth
    • If you're transferred to the labour ward during the birth you can't come back to the birth centre postnatally
    • Contact & visitor information

How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 4 and for postnatal appointments it's 4.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

Your antenatal and postnatal care within the community will usually be led by one named midwife but you may meet other midwives within your local team. When you come to the Sanctuary Birth Centre you will be cared for by a small team of midwives which try to provide as much continuity as possible. The same pattern of care occurs for out-of-area women.

Find out about the benefits of knowing your midwife

Statistics

source
source
Compared to the national average, women were:
    What is your situation?

    Is this your first birth?

    Have you had a caesarean for a previous birth?

    Are you at a higher risk of complications?

    Clear answers

    Is this the best unit for you?

    Find out more about your local options and where you want to give birth

    Use our tool to find out

    Who can give birth here?

    • This birth centre/midwife-led unit is the default option for low risk women at this hospital
    • Eligibility
      • Baby must be head down
      • You can discuss having your baby here, even if you don't fit the following criteria.
      • Can be Group B Strep positive
      • Straightforward pregnancy
      • Only having one baby in this pregnancy (eg no twins)
      • BMI between 17 and 35.0
      • 16 and 40 years old
      • 37 and 41+5 weeks pregnant
      • Maximum of 4 previous babies
    • Catchment area
      • Women who live within the catchment area: Nottingham City and County, as well as parts of Derbyshire and Leicester.
      • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

    Support services

    • Accessibility
      • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
      • Limited mobility: We will work with women to provide an individualised plan of care.
      • Hearing problems: We will work with women to provide an individualised plan of care. British Sign Language interpreters can be arranged if required.
      • Sight problems: We will work with women to provide an individualised plan of care.
      • Learning disabilities: We will work with women to provide an individualised plan of care. There is a learning disability team within NUH.
      • Autism spectrum: We will work with women to provide an individualised plan of care.
    • Interpreting service
      • Interpreting services are available, either face to face or by telephone.
      • To receive information in another language call 0115 969 1169 ext. 55147.
    • Specialist midwifery teams
      • Antenatal Screening
      • Bereavement
      • Diabetes
      • Infant feeding
      • Perinatal mental health
      • Substance misuse
      • Teenage pregnancy
      • Vulnerable women

    Women's experiences

    Reviews of this hospital

    • Requesting c section can be so traumatic

      I am a pregnant patient at homerton hospital in London, I have had a traumatic birth in the past that ended up with a 3 to 4 degree tear and left...

      by Alinai, about 2 months ago

      Read on patient opinion
    • Suspected posterior tongue tie

      I was experiencing breastfeeding issues with my newborn feeding constantly but falling asleep on the breast and only sleeping for very short...

      by Kis, about 2 months ago

      Read on patient opinion
    Source: CQC

    Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

    Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

    • Labour and birth

    • Staff

    • Care in hospital after birth

    • Labour and birth

      8.7/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Staff

      8.5/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Care in hospital after birth

      7.1/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    General information

    • Tours
    • Non-NHS Care
      • Private maternity care isn't available here.
    • Neonatal care
      • Neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) provides special care for newborn babies in the local area and also for critically ill babies from the surrounding area who need the highest level of nursing and medical care.
    • Food for partners out-of-hours
      • Vending machine
      • 24h cafe
    Staticmap?center=52.943112, 1.184256&zoom=14&size=1000x225&markers=color:red|label:s|52.943112, 1
    • Contact information
    • How to book once you're pregnant
      Community Midwife
      Via your GP
      • Booking phone number: 0115 9249924 ext 61258
      • If in labour call: 0115 875 4672
    • Outside space
      • There is no outside space available for women in labour
    • Visiting information
      • Visits here can be flexible. However, as you are not likely to stay long in the Centre after you give birth, you can see visitors once you are back at home.
    • Car parking for women in labour
      • There are 'Drop off' parking spaces at the main entrance to the hospital near to the Midwifery Led Care Unit (accessed via the entrance to Labour Suite). These spaces can be used when you are in labour until you are settled and the car can be moved to the car park. If you need to stay in hospital for over a week, you can get a special car park permits from the the ward sister at a discounted rate.
      • Drop off outside entrance maximum 20 minutes stay
    • Parking
      • http://www.nuh.nhs.uk/getting-here/city-hospital/directions-by-car/
    Share this page

    Other units

    Find the right place to give birth

    Answer a few simple questions and discover whether birth in a local labour ward, birth centre or at home would be best for you.

    Find your best fit
    Advice for every step of your pregnancy

    We can support you on your journey as a parent with relevant news, advice and information on Which? services directly to your inbox.

    Sign me up
    Which? works for you © Which? 2017