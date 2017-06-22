The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 4 and for postnatal appointments it's 4.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

Your antenatal and postnatal care within the community will usually be led by one named midwife but you may meet other midwives within your local team. When you come to the Sanctuary Birth Centre you will be cared for by a small team of midwives which try to provide as much continuity as possible. The same pattern of care occurs for out-of-area women.

