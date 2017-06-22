St Mary's Hospital, Paddington

Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust

Alongside Birth Centre

Last updated: 22 Jun 2017

St Mary's Birth Centre

A birth centre is a more homely environment, where the focus is on birth without medical intervention.

a large unit

711

births from Apr 2014 to Apr 2015

5

Birthing rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Local Neonatal Unit (LNU)

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • There's an area where you can be assessed
    • You can be admitted to the antenatal ward
    • Depending on your individual needs this may mean you will be admitted to the Birth Centre in early labour but this is dependent on space available
  • Birthing rooms
    • 5 Birthing room(s)
    • 2 Birth pool(s)
      • 0 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 2 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • You can have the following number of birth partners with you during labour: 2

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Rocking chair
  • Other: Aromatherapy service starting in late 2015

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are not available.
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Partners can stay in a room with you in a double bed
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • After you have given birth you'll be transferred to a bed in the postnatal area
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 6-24 hours after the birth
    • If you're transferred to the labour ward during the birth you can't come back to the birth centre postnatally
How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 3 and for postnatal appointments it's 2.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

Women are invited to a Birth Preparation group at 36 weeks when they see the Centre. Antenatal care is offered from 38 weeks by the small team of midwives. Women have one to one care in labour and many know the midwife who provides this. One midwife will provide care during your short postnatal stay.

Statistics

Compared to the national average, women were:
    What is your situation?

    Is this your first birth?

    Have you had a caesarean for a previous birth?

    Are you at a higher risk of complications?

    Clear answers

    Is this the best unit for you?

    Who can give birth here?

    • Eligibility
      • Baby must be head down
      • Straightforward pregnancy
      • Straightforward previous pregnancies
      • Only having one baby in this pregnancy (eg no twins)
      • BMI between no limit and 35.0
      • Age of no limit and above
      • 37 and 42 weeks pregnant
      • This unit follows NICE guidelines for eligibility for the birth centre.
    • Catchment area
      • Women who live within the catchment area: Most women are local but there is no restriction
      • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

    Support services

    • Accessibility
      • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
      • Limited mobility: Women do need to be active and mobile to use the Birth Centre
      • Hearing problems: Signing service can be arranged in advance
      • Sight problems: No special provision
      • Learning disabilities: Support involving social care
      • Autism spectrum: Support involving social care
    • Interpreting service
      • If you need help with interpreting, the staff can assist you. Contact the interpreting service 48 hours before your appointment, or sooner if possible.
      • An education package online interpreted into 5 most-used languages
    • Specialist midwifery teams
      • Antenatal Screening
      • Bereavement
      • Diabetes
      • Infant feeding
      • Perinatal mental health
      • Substance misuse
      • Teenage pregnancy
      • Vulnerable women
      • Education

    Women's experiences

    Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

    Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

    • Labour and birth

    • Staff

    • Care in hospital after birth

    • Labour and birth

      8.6/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Staff

      8.5/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Care in hospital after birth

      7.6/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    General information

    • Non-NHS Care
      • Private maternity care is available here.

      • Private care is available in The Lindo Wing.

    • Breastfeeding accreditation
      • Stage 1 accreditation
    • Neonatal care
      • Local neonatal unit (LNU) provides special care for newborn babies in the local area, except for those who are critically ill and need intensive care.
    • Food for partners out-of-hours
      • There is a restaurant at the hospital, which serves a variety of hot and cold food. Opening hours: 24 hours a day
    • Contact information
    • How to book once you're pregnant
      Book directly from 34 weeks of pregnancy
      • Booking phone number: 020 3312 6135
      • If in labour call: 020 3312 2260
      Book online
    • Outside space
      • There is no outside space available for women in labour
    • Visiting information
      • Partners can visit 24 hours a day. All other visitors can visit from 9.00 to 21.00
    • Car parking for women in labour
      • General parking is very limited at or near the hospital and charges apply
      • No special arrangements
    • Parking
      • There is no hospital car park.
