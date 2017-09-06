Pinderfields Hospital, Wakefield

A birth centre is a more homely environment, where the focus is on birth without medical intervention.

6

Birthing rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Neonatal care unit

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Sterile water injections
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
  • Other: Dihydracodine
Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • There's a dedicated area where women can keep active
    • There's an area where you can be assessed
    • You can have a bath or use a birth pool if available
    • You can be admitted to the antenatal ward
    • You can be admitted to the delivery suite/birthing room
  • Birthing rooms
    • 6 Birthing room(s)
    • 2 Birth pool(s)
      • 0 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 2 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • The limit depends on the individual circumstances
    • You can have the following number of birth partners with you during labour: 2

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Hypnobirthing / Natal hypnotherapy
  • Birthing stools
  • TV
  • Rocking chair

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are available.
    • All our rooms are private
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Partners can stay in a room with you in a double bed
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • You'll be able to stay in the same room throughout your stay
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 4-6 hours after the birth
    • If you're transferred to the labour ward during the birth you can come back to the birth centre postnatally
    • Contact & visitor information

How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 2 and for postnatal appointments it's 2.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and during labour, but different midwives after your baby is born.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy, during labour and after your baby is born.

We are a small team and offer antenatal assessment, labour and postnatal care all on the Birth Centre.

Who can give birth here?

  • Eligibility
    • Baby must be head down
    • You can discuss having your baby here, even if you don't fit the following criteria.
    • Can be Group B Strep positive
    • Straightforward pregnancy
    • Only having one baby in this pregnancy (eg no twins)
    • 16 and 40 years old
    • 37 and 42 weeks pregnant
    • Maximum of 4 previous babies
  • Catchment area
    • Women who live within the catchment area: WF, BD19, LS25, LS26, LS27, DN14, DN6
    • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

Support services

  • Accessibility
    • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
    • Limited mobility: all our bathrooms are wet rooms are fitted with rails and grips. The birthing rooms are spacious and we have lots of different options for keeping women mobile in labour.
    • Hearing problems: we try to organise for a interpreter to be booked in advance.
    • Sight problems: information available in large text.
  • Interpreting service
    • We have a phone interpreting service available 24hrs a day.
    • none

Women's experiences

Reviews of this hospital

Source: CQC

Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

  • Labour and birth

  • Staff

  • Care in hospital after birth

  • Labour and birth

    8.8/10

    About the same compared with other trusts

  • Staff

    8.6/10

    About the same compared with other trusts

  • Care in hospital after birth

    7.8/10

    About the same compared with other trusts

General information

  • Tours
  • Non-NHS Care
    • Private maternity care isn't available here.
  • Breastfeeding accreditation
    • Full accreditation
  • Food for partners out-of-hours
    • Vending machine
  • Contact information
  • How to book once you're pregnant
    The midwife will refer them if appropriate for Birth Centre care or they can ring the Birth Centre directly for further advice.
    • If in labour call: 0192 454 3005
  • Outside space
    • There is no outside space available for women in labour
  • Visiting information
    • All rooms are private
    • Open visiting until 10pm.
  • Car parking for women in labour
    • No special arrangements
Other units

Find the right place to give birth

Answer a few simple questions and discover whether birth in a local labour ward, birth centre or at home would be best for you.

