The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 3 and for postnatal appointments it's 2.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

Women are invited to a Birth Preparation group at 36 weeks when they see the Centre. Antenatal care is offered from 38 weeks by the small team of midwives. Women have one to one care in labour and many know the midwife who provides this. One midwife will provide care during your short postnatal stay.

