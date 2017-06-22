Wexham Park Hospital, Slough

Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust

Alongside Birth Centre

Last updated: 22 Jun 2017

The Birthing Centre

Contact & visitor information

A birth centre is a more homely environment, where the focus is on birth without medical intervention.

a very small unit

0

births from Apr 2015 to Apr 2016

Birth centre icon

6

Birthing rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Local Neonatal Unit (LNU)
This unit is closed for refurbishment and will open in autumn. The Labour Ward is open as usual.

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Sterile water injections
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
Find out more about pain relief during labour

Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • There's an area where you can be assessed
    • You can have a bath or use a birth pool if available
  • Birthing rooms
    • 6 Birthing room(s)
    • 3 Birth pool(s)
      • 0 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 3 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • You can have more birth partners, but a limit applies to the number you can have in the room with you at one time
    • You can have the following number of birth partners with you during labour: 2

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Hypnobirthing / Natal hypnotherapy
  • Birthing stools
  • TV
  • Rocking chair

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are not available.
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Partners can stay in a room with you in a double bed
    • Partners can stay in a room with you on a reclining chair
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • You'll be able to stay in the same room throughout your stay
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 12-24 hours after the birth
    • If you're transferred to the labour ward during the birth you can't come back to the birth centre postnatally
    • Contact & visitor information

How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 3 and for postnatal appointments it's 3.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

You will have a named midwife. You will be looked after by different midwives for antenatal care, during labour and for postnatal care. If you live out of the hospital catchment area you will be looked after by midwives in your local area for antenatal and postnatal care and come to the hospital for consultant care if required and when you're in labour.

Find out about the benefits of knowing your midwife

Who can give birth here?

  • This birth centre/midwife-led unit is the default option for low risk women at this hospital
  • Eligibility
    • Baby must be head down
    • You can discuss having your baby here, even if you don't fit the following criteria.
    • Can be Group B Strep positive
    • Straightforward pregnancy
    • Straightforward previous pregnancies
    • Only having one baby in this pregnancy (eg no twins)
    • 16 and 43 years old
    • 37 and 42 weeks pregnant
    • Maximum of 4 previous babies
  • Catchment area
    • Women who live within the catchment area: Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, Hampshire, Middlesex and outer London.
    • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

Support services

  • Accessibility
    • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
    • Limited mobility: Every effort is made to accommodate women with limited mobility. Please contact Senior Sister in charge to discuss. Tel: 01753 633709
    • Hearing problems: We can now speak directly with deaf patients using the 'next generation text service'.
    • Sight problems: The doors are a different colour to the walls and we use a non-reflective floor. Handrails are available in some places.
    • Learning disabilities: They are cared for by the vulnerable team. We offer 1:1 care in labour.
    • Autism spectrum: They are cared for by the vulnerable team. We offer 1:1 care in labour.
  • Interpreting service
    • Call LanguageLine on 0845 3109900 to arrange interpreter.
    • We are fortunate to have cultural diversity within our team. We are able to speak many languages.
  • Specialist midwifery teams
    • Antenatal Screening
    • Bereavement
    • Diabetes
    • Infant feeding
    • Perinatal mental health
    • Substance misuse
    • Teenage pregnancy
    • Vulnerable women

Women's experiences

Reviews of this hospital

  • Requesting c section can be so traumatic

    I am a pregnant patient at homerton hospital in London, I have had a traumatic birth in the past that ended up with a 3 to 4 degree tear and left...

    by Alinai, about 2 months ago

    Read on patient opinion
  • Suspected posterior tongue tie

    I was experiencing breastfeeding issues with my newborn feeding constantly but falling asleep on the breast and only sleeping for very short...

    by Kis, about 2 months ago

    Read on patient opinion
Source: CQC

Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

  • Labour and birth

  • Staff

  • Care in hospital after birth

  • Labour and birth

    9.0/10

    About the same compared with other trusts

  • Staff

    8.8/10

    About the same compared with other trusts

  • Care in hospital after birth

    7.4/10

    About the same compared with other trusts

General information

  • Non-NHS Care
    • Private maternity care isn't available here.
  • Breastfeeding accreditation
    • Full accreditation
  • Neonatal care
    • Local neonatal unit (LNU) provides special care for newborn babies in the local area, except for those who are critically ill and need intensive care.
  • Food for partners out-of-hours
    • Vending machine
    • 24h use of kitchen facilities
Staticmap?center=51.532636, 0.573568&zoom=14&size=1000x225&markers=color:red|label:s|51.532636, 0
  • Contact information
  • How to book once you're pregnant
    Via your GP
    Book directly from 8 weeks of pregnancy
    • Booking phone number: 01753 633711
    • If in labour call: 01753 633709
  • Outside space
    • There is no outside space available for women in labour
  • Visiting information
    • 9am-10pm
  • Car parking for women in labour
    • Drop off outside entrance maximum 20 minutes stay
  • Parking
    • Car parking is capped at £7.50 per day.
