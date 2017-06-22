East Surrey Hospital, Redhill

Surrey And Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust

Alongside Birth Centre

Last updated: 22 Jun 2017

The Birthing Unit

A birth centre is a more homely environment, where the focus is on birth without medical intervention.

a very large unit

800

births from Apr 2015 to Apr 2016

Birth centre icon

3

Birthing rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Local Neonatal Unit (LNU)

Rtp04 birthing room3 2

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
  • Other: Remifentanil is available only if the anaesthetist feels an epidural is not appropriate
Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • There's an area where you can be assessed
    • You can have a bath or use a birth pool if available
    • You can be admitted to the antenatal ward
  • Birthing rooms
    • 3 Birthing room(s)
    • 4 Birth pool(s)
      • 0 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 4 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • This is assessed on an individual needs basis
    • The limit depends on the individual circumstances
    • You can have the following number of birth partners with you during labour: 2

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Birthing stools
  • TV
  • Rocking chair
  • Other: Birthing stool

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are available.
    • Varies according to whether it has en suite facilities
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Unless there are special circumstances, partners are asked to leave overnight
    • Partners can stay for 6-12 hours but if the woman doesn't go home then the partner cannot stay.
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • You'll be able to stay in the same room throughout your stay
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 6-12 hours after the birth
    • The majority of women go home about 6 hours later after the 'baby check' but it is possible to go home earlier.
    • If you're transferred to the labour ward during the birth you can't come back to the birth centre postnatally
    • Contact & visitor information

How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 3 and for postnatal appointments it's 3.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

You will be looked after by different midwives for antenatal care, during labour and for postnatal care.
If you live out of the hospital catchment area you can see midwives from this unit for antenatal and postnatal care as well as during labour if you come to the unit for your appointments.

Statistics

source
source
Compared to the national average, women were:
    What is your situation?

    Is this your first birth?

    Have you had a caesarean for a previous birth?

    Are you at a higher risk of complications?

    Clear answers

    Is this the best unit for you?

    Who can give birth here?

    • This birth centre/midwife-led unit is the default option for low risk women at this hospital
    • Eligibility
      • Baby must be head down
      • You can discuss having your baby here, even if you don't fit the following criteria.
      • Can be Group B Strep positive
      • Straightforward pregnancy
      • Straightforward previous pregnancies
      • Only having one baby in this pregnancy (eg no twins)
      • BMI between 18 and 35.0
      • 16 and 40 years old
      • 37 and 42 weeks pregnant
      • Maximum of 4 previous babies
      • There is an age limit of 40 for women reaching 40 weeks of pregnancy. Anyone who does not fit the criteria can discuss using the Birthing Unit with a Supervisor of Midwives.
    • Catchment area
      • Women who live within the catchment area: East Surrey and West Sussex.
      • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

    Support services

    • Accessibility
      • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
      • Limited mobility: Risk assessment on an individual basis.
      • Hearing problems: Hearing loop.
      • Learning disabilities: Picturegrams available.
      • Autism spectrum: Risk assessment on an individual basis.
    • Interpreting service
      • Staff with other languages, Google translate and LanguageLine
      • Language cards and translation via mobile phones.
    • Specialist midwifery teams
      • Antenatal Screening
      • Bereavement
      • Infant feeding
      • Vulnerable women

    Women's experiences

    Source: CQC

    Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

    Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

    • Labour and birth

    • Staff

    • Care in hospital after birth

    • Labour and birth

      8.9/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Staff

      8.7/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Care in hospital after birth

      7.8/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    General information

    • Tours
    • Non-NHS Care
      • Private maternity care isn't available here.
    • Breastfeeding accreditation
      • Stage 1 accreditation
    • Neonatal care
      • Local neonatal unit (LNU) provides special care for newborn babies in the local area, except for those who are critically ill and need intensive care.
    • Food for partners out-of-hours
      • cafeteria open during the night.
      • Vending machine
    Staticmap?center=51.219088, 0.161905&zoom=14&size=1000x225&markers=color:red|label:s|51.219088, 0
    • Contact information
    • How to book once you're pregnant
      Contact a midwife directly
      Via your GP
      • Booking phone number: 01737 768511 ext 2955
      • If in labour call: 01737 231764
    • Outside space
      • Outside space is available for women in labour
      • Communal hospital gardens
    • Visiting information
      • Open visiting
        Limit of 2 visitors at any one time.
    • Car parking for women in labour
      • You can be dropped off at the East Entrance and taken to the Birthing Unit before your partner parks the car. One ticket per birth can be issued by the Ward clerk on Delivery Suite enabling your partner to have unlimited parking on the day of the birth for £3.
      • Drop off outside entrance
    • Parking
      • Flat rate of £3 by requesting permit from delivery suite reception
    Other units

    Find the right place to give birth

    Answer a few simple questions and discover whether birth in a local labour ward, birth centre or at home would be best for you.

    Find your best fit
