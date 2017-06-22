The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 8 and for postnatal appointments it's 4.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

The midwives you will see during your pregnancy will all be in the same team and therefore it is likely you will get to know the midwives in your team. It is unlikely you will have a midwife caring for you in labour that you saw antenatally, however, if you attend a birth centre tour and the active birth classes you are more likely to see this midwife again when you attend the birth centre in labour.

