St George's Hospital, Tooting

St George's University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Alongside Birth Centre

Last updated: 22 Jun 2017

The Carmen Suite

Contact & visitor information

A birth centre is a more homely environment, where the focus is on birth without medical intervention.

a large unit

598

births from Apr 2013 to Apr 2014

4

Birthing rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU)

Birth choices centre

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
  • Other: Co-dydramol
Find out more about pain relief during labour

Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • There's a dedicated area where women can keep active
    • There's an area where you can be assessed
    • You can have a bath or use a birth pool if available
    • You can be admitted to the antenatal ward
    • You can be admitted to the delivery suite/birthing room
  • Birthing rooms
    • 4 Birthing room(s)
    • 2 Birth pool(s)
      • 0 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 2 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • Not limit on the number of birth supporters a woman has during labour, however all birth supporters are made aware that they may be asked to leave the room in an emergency situation in order to give the midwives more space to manage the situation
    • There are no restrictions on how many birth partners you can have.

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Rocking chair

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are available.
    • £100 without an en suite and £150 with en suite facilities
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Partners can stay on the postnatal ward on a chair
    • Partners can stay on the postnatal ward on a reclining chair
    • Partners can stay in a room with you on a reclining chair
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • After you have given birth you'll be transferred to a bed in the postnatal area
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 4-6 hours after the birth
    • You may go home as soon as the baby has fed and you feel well enough to go home.
    • If you're transferred to the labour ward during the birth you can't come back to the birth centre postnatally
    Contact & visitor information

How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 8 and for postnatal appointments it's 4.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

The midwives you will see during your pregnancy will all be in the same team and therefore it is likely you will get to know the midwives in your team. It is unlikely you will have a midwife caring for you in labour that you saw antenatally, however, if you attend a birth centre tour and the active birth classes you are more likely to see this midwife again when you attend the birth centre in labour.

Find out about the benefits of knowing your midwife

Statistics

Compared to the national average, women were:
    What is your situation?

    Is this your first birth?

    Have you had a caesarean for a previous birth?

    Are you at a higher risk of complications?

    Clear answers

    Is this the best unit for you?

    Find out more about your local options and where you want to give birth

    Use our tool to find out

    Who can give birth here?

    • This birth centre/midwife-led unit is the default option for low risk women at this hospital
    • Eligibility
      • Baby must be head down
      • You can discuss having your baby here, even if you don't fit the following criteria.
      • Can be Group B Strep positive
      • Straightforward pregnancy
      • Only having one baby in this pregnancy (eg no twins)
      • BMI between 18 and 35.0
      • Age of 40 and lower
      • 37 and 42 weeks pregnant
      • Maximum of 5 previous babies
    • Catchment area
      • Women who live within the catchment area: All of Wandsworth borough, and neighbouring Mitcham and Colliers Wood area. Also specialist referral for South of England
      • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

    Support services

    • Accessibility
      • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
      • Limited mobility: Your care will be planned according to your needs following an individual assessment
      • Hearing problems: Signing; your care will be planned according to your needs following an individual assessment
      • Sight problems: Your care will be planned according to your needs following an individual assessment
      • Learning disabilities: Your care will be planned according to your needs following an individual assessment
      • Autism spectrum: Your care will be planned according to your needs following an individual assessment
    • Interpreting service
      • If your first language is not English, Patient Advice and Liaison Service (PALS) will be able to help and will work with the department you are attending to arrange for an interpreter to assist you.
      • Your care will be planned according to your needs following an individual assessment
    • Specialist midwifery teams
      • Antenatal Screening
      • Bereavement
      • Diabetes
      • Infant feeding
      • Perinatal mental health
      • Substance misuse
      • Teenage pregnancy
      • Vulnerable women
      • Maternal medicine; infectious diseases

    Women's experiences

    Reviews of this hospital

    Source: CQC

    Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

    Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

    • Labour and birth

    • Staff

    • Care in hospital after birth

    • Labour and birth

      8.7/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Staff

      8.3/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Care in hospital after birth

      7.4/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    General information

    • Tours
      • You can book through the Birth Centre on 0208 725 2039/2041 to view the Birth Centre only on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 14:30-15:30pm
      • Take a virtual tour
    • Non-NHS Care
      • Private maternity care isn't available here.
    • Breastfeeding accreditation
      • Full accreditation
    • Neonatal care
      • Neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) provides special care for newborn babies in the local area and also for critically ill babies from the surrounding area who need the highest level of nursing and medical care.
    • Food for partners out-of-hours
      • There are vending machines dotted around the hospital where you can get drinks and snacks. We also have a limited supply of sandwiches and snacks which can also be given. There are facilities on the birth centre for making hot drinks too
    • Contact information
    • How to book once you're pregnant
      Antenatal clinic 0208 7252712
      Via your GP
      • Booking phone number: 020 8725 2039/2041
      • If in labour call: 020 8725 2039/2041
      Book online
    • Outside space
      • Outside space is available for women in labour
      • A garden area within the hospital grounds, but not exclusive to maternity services
    • Visiting information
      • No restrictions to visitors or visiting times on the birth centre, however, only your own children are allowed on the unit
    • Car parking for women in labour
      • Cars can then be moved to the main car park. On leaving the unit you will be issued with a parking permit giving you reduced parking costs.
      • Drop off outside entrance maximum 30 minutes stay
    • Parking
      • Parking charges for visitors is £20 for the day but is charged at an hourly rate
    Other units

