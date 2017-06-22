Kingston Hospital

Kingston Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

Alongside Birth Centre

Last updated: 22 Jun 2017

The Malden Suite

Contact & visitor information

A birth centre is a more homely environment, where the focus is on birth without medical intervention.

a very large unit

986

births from Apr 2016 to Apr 2017

Birth centre icon

4

Birthing rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Local Neonatal Unit (LNU)

Birthing pool

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Sterile water injections
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
Find out more about pain relief during labour

Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • There's an area where you can be assessed
    • You can have a bath or use a birth pool if available
    • You can be admitted to the antenatal ward
  • Birthing rooms
    • 4 Birthing room(s)
    • 3 Birth pool(s)
      • 1 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 2 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • Please speak to your midwife or a supervisor of midwives if you require special arrangements
    • The limit depends on the individual circumstances
    • You can have more birth partners, but a limit applies to the number you can have in the room with you at one time
    • You can have the following number of birth partners with you during labour: 2

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Hypnobirthing / Natal hypnotherapy
  • Birthing stools
  • TV
  • Rocking chair

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are available.
    • 125
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Partners can stay on the postnatal ward on a reclining chair
    • Partners can stay in a room with you on a reclining chair
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • You'll be able to stay in the same room throughout your stay
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 4-6 hours after the birth
    • If you're transferred to the labour ward during the birth you can come back to the birth centre postnatally
    • Contact & visitor information

How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 4 and for postnatal appointments it's 2.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

Midwives who work in the community also work within the along side midwife led unit, so there is a chance that a women may have met the midwife caring for them in labour. The majority of women will be cared for by a midwife that they have not met during pregnancy.
Women who live outside the traditional catchment area of Kingston, Richmond and parts of Elmbridge will have antenatal care at Kingston hospital or an outreach antenatal service. They will be cared for in labour by someone they have not met before.

Find out about the benefits of knowing your midwife

Statistics

source
source
Compared to the national average, women were:
    What is your situation?

    Is this your first birth?

    Have you had a caesarean for a previous birth?

    Are you at a higher risk of complications?

    Clear answers

    Is this the best unit for you?

    Find out more about your local options and where you want to give birth

    Use our tool to find out

    Who can give birth here?

    • Eligibility
      • Baby must be head down
      • You can discuss having your baby here, even if you don't fit the following criteria.
      • Can be Group B Strep positive
      • Straightforward pregnancy
      • Straightforward previous pregnancies
      • Only having one baby in this pregnancy (eg no twins)
      • BMI between 18 and 35.0
      • 37 and 43 weeks pregnant
      • Maximum of 5 previous babies
    • Catchment area
      • Women who live within the catchment area: Women who have booked to have their care and birth at Kingston maternity services
      • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

    Support services

    • Accessibility
      • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
      • Limited mobility: you will have an individualised plan of care depending on your needs.
      • Hearing problems: portable induction loop.
      • Sight problems: you will have an individualised plan of care depending on your needs.
      • Learning disabilities: you will have an individualised plan of care depending on your needs.
      • Autism spectrum: you will have an individualised plan of care depending on your needs.
    • Interpreting service
      • A telephone-based translation and interpretation service is available. Face to face interpreters are usually used for ultrasound scans and other appointments as needed.
      • you will have an individualised plan of care depending on your needs.
    • Specialist midwifery teams
      • Antenatal Screening
      • Bereavement
      • Diabetes
      • Infant feeding
      • Perinatal mental health
      • Substance misuse
      • Teenage pregnancy
      • Vulnerable women
      • Multiple birth

    Women's experiences

    Reviews of this hospital

    • Requesting c section can be so traumatic

      I am a pregnant patient at homerton hospital in London, I have had a traumatic birth in the past that ended up with a 3 to 4 degree tear and left...

      by Alinai, about 2 months ago

      Read on patient opinion
    • Suspected posterior tongue tie

      I was experiencing breastfeeding issues with my newborn feeding constantly but falling asleep on the breast and only sleeping for very short...

      by Kis, about 2 months ago

      Read on patient opinion
    Source: CQC

    Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

    Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

    • Labour and birth

    • Staff

    • Care in hospital after birth

    • Labour and birth

      8.9/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Staff

      8.8/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Care in hospital after birth

      7.9/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    General information

    • Tours
    • Non-NHS Care
      • Private maternity care is available here.
      • You can book private (paid for) care with a consultant at this hospital. The majority of women who do this want a planned caesarean birth. Private postnatal care is available in the BMI Coombe Wing.
    • Breastfeeding accreditation
      • Stage 1 accreditation
    • Neonatal care
      • Local neonatal unit (LNU) provides special care for newborn babies in the local area, except for those who are critically ill and need intensive care.
    • Food for partners out-of-hours
      • Local Sainsbury's.
      • Vending machine
    Staticmap?center=51.413766, 0.281505&zoom=14&size=1000x225&markers=color:red|label:s|51.413766, 0
    • Contact information
    • How to book once you're pregnant
      Via your GP
      • Booking phone number: 0208 934 6384
      • If in labour call: 0208 934 2802
      Book online
    • Outside space
      • There is no outside space available for women in labour
    • Visiting information
      • Partners are welcome to stay with their partner 24/7.
        Other visitors: 3-8pm.
    • Car parking for women in labour
      • Pay and display card available from maternity at reduced cost.
      • No special arrangements
    • Parking
      • From 8:00am to 8:00pm, seven days a week.
        £1.80 for the first hour, £1.50 for each hour thereafter - up to five hours.
        £10 for parking for all day. There is the option to pay on leaving the car park and also to pay by mobile phone.
    Share this page

    Other units

    Find the right place to give birth

    Answer a few simple questions and discover whether birth in a local labour ward, birth centre or at home would be best for you.

    Find your best fit
    Advice for every step of your pregnancy

    We can support you on your journey as a parent with relevant news, advice and information on Which? services directly to your inbox.

    Sign me up
    Which? works for you © Which? 2017