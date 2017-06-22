The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 4 and for postnatal appointments it's 2.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

Midwives who work in the community also work within the along side midwife led unit, so there is a chance that a women may have met the midwife caring for them in labour. The majority of women will be cared for by a midwife that they have not met during pregnancy.

Women who live outside the traditional catchment area of Kingston, Richmond and parts of Elmbridge will have antenatal care at Kingston hospital or an outreach antenatal service. They will be cared for in labour by someone they have not met before.

