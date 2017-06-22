The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 3 and for postnatal appointments it's 2.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

All women have a named midwife for antenatal and postnatal care. The community midwives work within small teams and if a midwife is on holiday/unwell another midwife from the team will takeover care. The midwife led unit is staffed by a dedicated group of midwives and one of those will care for you in labour.

Find out about the benefits of knowing your midwife