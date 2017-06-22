Peterborough City Hospital

Peterborough And Stamford Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Alongside Birth Centre

Last updated: 22 Jun 2017

The Midwife Led Birthing Unit

Contact & visitor information

A birth centre is a more homely environment, where the focus is on birth without medical intervention.

a very large unit

966

births from Apr 2016 to Apr 2017

4

Birthing rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Local Neonatal Unit (LNU)

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Sterile water injections
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • There's a dedicated area where women can keep active
    • There's an area where you can be assessed
    • You can have a bath or use a birth pool if available
    • You can be admitted to the antenatal ward
    • You can be admitted to the delivery suite/birthing room
  • Birthing rooms
    • 4 Birthing room(s)
    • 1 Birth pool(s)
      • 0 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 1 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • The limit depends on the individual circumstances
    • You can have the following number of birth partners with you during labour: 2

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Hypnobirthing / Natal hypnotherapy
  • Birthing stools
  • TV
  • Rocking chair

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are available.
    • £75
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Partners can stay on the postnatal ward on a reclining chair
    • Partners can stay in a room with you on a reclining chair
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • You'll be able to stay in the same room throughout your stay
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 4-24hours after the birth
    • If you're transferred to the labour ward during the birth you can't come back to the birth centre postnatally
    • Contact & visitor information

How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 3 and for postnatal appointments it's 2.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

All women have a named midwife for antenatal and postnatal care. The community midwives work within small teams and if a midwife is on holiday/unwell another midwife from the team will takeover care. The midwife led unit is staffed by a dedicated group of midwives and one of those will care for you in labour.

Statistics

source
source
Compared to the national average, women were:
    What is your situation?

    Is this your first birth?

    Have you had a caesarean for a previous birth?

    Are you at a higher risk of complications?

    Clear answers

    Is this the best unit for you?

    Who can give birth here?

    • This birth centre/midwife-led unit is the default option for low risk women at this hospital
    • Eligibility
      • Baby must be head down
      • You can discuss having your baby here, even if you don't fit the following criteria.
      • Straightforward pregnancy
      • Straightforward previous pregnancies
      • Only having one baby in this pregnancy (eg no twins)
      • BMI between 18 and 35.0
      • 16 and 40 years old
      • 37 and 42 weeks pregnant
      • Maximum of 4 previous babies
    • Catchment area
      • Women who live within the catchment area: Usually Peterborough, Cambridgeshire, Lincolnshire, Rutland and Northamptonshire.
      • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

    Support services

    • Accessibility
      • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
      • Limited mobility: Each woman will be assessed individually and her care needs identified with a plan put in place to meet these needs.
      • Hearing problems: Sign language can be facilitated. All women with profound hearing problems will have an individual care plan devised.
      • Sight problems: Following an individual care assessment a plan will be made to meet individual needs.
      • Learning disabilities: Following an individual care assessment a plan will be made to meet individual needs. Specialist midwife for women with disabilities.
      • Autism spectrum: Following an individual care assessment a plan will be made to meet individual needs. Specialist midwife for women with disabilities.
    • Interpreting service
      • 'TheLanguageLine' interpreting service and agency interpreters are available.
      • Some leaflets are available in different languages, agency interpreters are available.
    • Specialist midwifery teams
      • Antenatal Screening
      • Bereavement
      • Diabetes
      • Infant feeding
      • Perinatal mental health
      • Substance misuse
      • Teenage pregnancy
      • Vulnerable women

    Women's experiences

    Reviews of this hospital

    Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

    Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

    • Labour and birth

    • Staff

    • Care in hospital after birth

    • Labour and birth

      8.6/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Staff

      8.5/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Care in hospital after birth

      7.9/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    General information

    • Tours
      • http://www.peterboroughandstamford.nhs.uk/page/?title=maternity+services&pid=12787
      • Take a virtual tour
    • Non-NHS Care
      • Private maternity care isn't available here.
    • Neonatal care
      • Local neonatal unit (LNU) provides special care for newborn babies in the local area, except for those who are critically ill and need intensive care.
    • Food for partners out-of-hours
      • Restaurant
      • Vending machine
      • 24h use of kitchen facilities
    • Contact information
    • How to book once you're pregnant
      Contact a midwife directly
      Via your GP
      • Booking phone number: 01733 677266
      • If in labour call: 01733 677266
    • Outside space
      • There is no outside space available for women in labour
    • Visiting information
      • Open visiting for partners.
        All other visitors: 2-4pm and 6-8pm.
    • Car parking for women in labour
      • Drop-off area, car park close to Maternity Entrance. Discounted car parking for birth partners during the birth.
      • drop off outside entrance
    • Parking
      • Parking is subsidised for birth partners at a maximum charge of £2.60 per day
