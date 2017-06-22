The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 4 and for postnatal appointments it's 1.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

All will have a named midwife with a contact number. You should receive care from this midwife antenatally and postnatally. If the midwife is unavailable another midwife for the same team will provide that care. If you book at the Liverpool women's but live out of the area covered by the trusts midwives then you will be cared for by the midwives at your GP surgery

