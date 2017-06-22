Liverpool Women's Hospital

Liverpool Women's NHS Foundation Trust

Alongside Birth Centre

Last updated: 22 Jun 2017

The Midwife Led Unit

Contact & visitor information

A birth centre is a more homely environment, where the focus is on birth without medical intervention.

a very large unit

1962

births from Apr 2014 to Apr 2015

Birth centre icon

11

Birthing rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU)

Rep01 img 2820

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
  • Other: Codeine
Find out more about pain relief during labour

Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • There's an area where you can be assessed
  • Birthing rooms
    • 11 Birthing room(s)
    • 3 Birth pool(s)
      • 0 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 3 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • Usually you can only have two birth partners but can be flexible. The rooms are not very big so having many birth partners can make it feel crowded
    • There are no restrictions on how many birth partners you can have.

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Rocking chair
  • Other: 3 pool rooms, once our refurbishment is complete (July 2015) there will be 2 rooms that have projectors that will show images of nature and softly playing music. This has been proven to help relax and focus the mind

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are available.
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Unless there are special circumstances, partners are asked to leave overnight
    • There are amenity beds available, please discuss with staff at admission time
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • After you have given birth you'll be transferred to a bed in the postnatal area
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 0-4 hours after the birth
    • If you're transferred to the labour ward during the birth you can't come back to the birth centre postnatally
    • Contact & visitor information

How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 4 and for postnatal appointments it's 1.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

All will have a named midwife with a contact number. You should receive care from this midwife antenatally and postnatally. If the midwife is unavailable another midwife for the same team will provide that care. If you book at the Liverpool women's but live out of the area covered by the trusts midwives then you will be cared for by the midwives at your GP surgery

Find out about the benefits of knowing your midwife

Statistics

source
source
Compared to the national average, women were:
    What is your situation?

    Is this your first birth?

    Have you had a caesarean for a previous birth?

    Are you at a higher risk of complications?

    Clear answers

    Is this the best unit for you?

    Find out more about your local options and where you want to give birth

    Use our tool to find out

    Who can give birth here?

    • This birth centre/midwife-led unit is the default option for low risk women at this hospital
    • Eligibility
      • Baby must be head down
      • You can discuss having your baby here, even if you don't fit the following criteria.
      • Can be Group B Strep positive
      • Straightforward pregnancy
      • Straightforward previous pregnancies
      • Only having one baby in this pregnancy (eg no twins)
      • BMI of 40.0 and lower
      • no limit and 35 years old
      • 37 and 41+3 weeks pregnant
      • Maximum of 4 previous babies
    • Catchment area
      • Women who live within the catchment area: Merseyside, Sefton and Knowsley, The Wirral
      • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

    Support services

    • Accessibility
      • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
      • Limited mobility: Individual assessments are available for you provided by specialist service
      • Hearing problems: Individual assessments are available for you provided by specialist service
      • Sight problems: Individual assessments are available for you provided by specialist service
      • Learning disabilities: Individual assessments are available for you provided by specialist service
      • Autism spectrum: Individual assessments are available for you provided by specialist service
    • Interpreting service
      • Face to face interpreting and language lines
      • Individual assessments are available for you provided by specialist service
    • Specialist midwifery teams
      • Antenatal Screening
      • Bereavement
      • Diabetes
      • Infant feeding
      • Perinatal mental health
      • Substance misuse
      • Teenage pregnancy
      • Vulnerable women

    Women's experiences

    Reviews of this hospital

    • Requesting c section can be so traumatic

      I am a pregnant patient at homerton hospital in London, I have had a traumatic birth in the past that ended up with a 3 to 4 degree tear and left...

      by Alinai, about 2 months ago

      Read on patient opinion
    • Suspected posterior tongue tie

      I was experiencing breastfeeding issues with my newborn feeding constantly but falling asleep on the breast and only sleeping for very short...

      by Kis, about 2 months ago

      Read on patient opinion
    Source: CQC

    Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

    Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

    • Labour and birth

    • Staff

    • Care in hospital after birth

    • Labour and birth

      8.9/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Staff

      8.9/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Care in hospital after birth

      7.9/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    General information

    • Tours
      • Call and ask for parent education coordinator
    • Non-NHS Care
      • Private maternity care is available here.
      • Private maternity packages available to suit all needs
    • Breastfeeding accreditation
      • Full accreditation
    • Neonatal care
      • Neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) provides special care for newborn babies in the local area and also for critically ill babies from the surrounding area who need the highest level of nursing and medical care.
    • Food for partners out-of-hours
      • Vending machine
    Staticmap?center=53.398025, 2.958633&zoom=14&size=1000x225&markers=color:red|label:s|53.398025, 2
    • Contact information
    • How to book once you're pregnant
      • Booking phone number: 0151 247 4747
    • Outside space
      • There is no outside space available for women in labour
    • Visiting information
      • Visiting is at the discretion of the shift leader
    • Car parking for women in labour
      • Parking spaces at the maternity unit
    • Parking
      • £1.20 an hour
    Share this page

    Other units

    Find the right place to give birth

    Answer a few simple questions and discover whether birth in a local labour ward, birth centre or at home would be best for you.

    Find your best fit
    Advice for every step of your pregnancy

    We can support you on your journey as a parent with relevant news, advice and information on Which? services directly to your inbox.

    Sign me up
    Which? works for you © Which? 2017