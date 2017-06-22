The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 3 and for postnatal appointments it's 3.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and during labour, but different midwives after your baby is born.

There is a community team based approach to care which is being reviewed to improve continuity of carer and provide care closer to your home. You are encouraged to ask for what you need so that the service can respond to what you want.

Find out about the benefits of knowing your midwife