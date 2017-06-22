Tameside General Hospital, Ashton-under-Lyne

Tameside Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

Alongside Birth Centre

Last updated: 22 Jun 2017

The Midwifery Led Unit

Contact & visitor information

A birth centre is a more homely environment, where the focus is on birth without medical intervention.

a medium unit

294

births from Apr 2014 to Apr 2015

Birth centre icon

2

Birthing rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Local Neonatal Unit (LNU)

Birth choices centre

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
Find out more about pain relief during labour

Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • There's an area where you can be assessed
    • You can have a bath or use a birth pool if available
    • You can be admitted to the antenatal ward
  • Birthing rooms
    • 2 Birthing room(s)
    • 3 Birth pool(s)
      • 2 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 1 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • You can have the following number of birth partners with you during labour: 2

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Rocking chair
  • Other: There is a CD, Ipod docking/blue tooth enabled sound system in the birthing pool room. CUBS (Comfortable Upright Birth) cushions are also available

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are not available.
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Unless there are special circumstances, partners are asked to leave overnight
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • You'll be able to stay in the same room throughout your stay
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 0-4 hours after the birth
    • If you're transferred to the labour ward during the birth you can come back to the birth centre postnatally
    • Contact & visitor information

How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 3 and for postnatal appointments it's 3.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and during labour, but different midwives after your baby is born.

There is a community team based approach to care which is being reviewed to improve continuity of carer and provide care closer to your home. You are encouraged to ask for what you need so that the service can respond to what you want.

Find out about the benefits of knowing your midwife

Statistics

source
source
Compared to the national average, women were:
    What is your situation?

    Is this your first birth?

    Have you had a caesarean for a previous birth?

    Are you at a higher risk of complications?

    Clear answers

    Is this the best unit for you?

    Find out more about your local options and where you want to give birth

    Use our tool to find out

    Who can give birth here?

    • This birth centre/midwife-led unit is the default option for low risk women at this hospital
    • Eligibility
      • Baby must be head down
      • You can discuss having your baby here, even if you don't fit the following criteria.
      • Can be Group B Strep positive
      • Straightforward pregnancy
      • Straightforward previous pregnancies
      • Only having one baby in this pregnancy (eg no twins)
      • BMI between 18 and 35.0
      • 18 and 38 years old
      • 37 and 40 weeks pregnant
      • Maximum of 4 previous babies
    • Catchment area
      • Women who live within the catchment area: Tameside and Glossop
      • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

    Support services

    • Accessibility
      • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
      • Limited mobility: If you have limited mobility and opt for the birth centre, you will be able to use the main Central Delivery Suite rooms.
      • Hearing problems: Loop system
      • Learning disabilities: You will receive enhanced midwifery team care.
      • Autism spectrum: You will receive enhanced midwifery team care.
    • Interpreting service
      • Interpreters can be arranged; LanguageLine telephone interpreting service
    • Specialist midwifery teams
      • Antenatal Screening
      • Diabetes
      • Infant feeding
      • Perinatal mental health
      • Substance misuse
      • Teenage pregnancy
      • Vulnerable women
      • the enhanced midwifery care team'

    Women's experiences

    Reviews of this hospital

    Source: CQC

    Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

    Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

    • Labour and birth

    • Staff

    • Care in hospital after birth

    • Labour and birth

      8.8/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Staff

      9.3/10

      Better compared with other trusts

    • Care in hospital after birth

      7.7/10

      Better compared with other trusts

    General information

    • Tours
    • Non-NHS Care
      • Private maternity care isn't available here.
    • Breastfeeding accreditation
      • Full accreditation
    • Neonatal care
      • Local neonatal unit (LNU) provides special care for newborn babies in the local area, except for those who are critically ill and need intensive care.
    • Food for partners out-of-hours
      • Vending machines are available in the entrance to the Staff Restaurant, first floor, Hartshead Building. Open 24 hours offering hot and cold drinks, hot and cold snacks and confectionery. There is also a wide variety of vending machines located throughout
    Staticmap?center=53.491281, 2.069973&zoom=14&size=1000x225&markers=color:red|label:s|53.491281, 2
    • Contact information
    • How to book once you're pregnant
      Via your GP
      Book directly from 6 weeks of pregnancy
      • Booking phone number: 0161 922 4921
      • If in labour call: 0161 3314921 or 0161 9226172
    • Outside space
      • There is no outside space available for women in labour
    • Visiting information
      • Open visiting unless admitted to postnatal ward
    • Car parking for women in labour
      • Parking spaces at the maternity unit
    • Parking
      • Women can purchase a £10 ticket for 7 visits with unlimited time available
