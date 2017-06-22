West Middlesex University Hospital, Isleworth

Chelsea And Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

Alongside Birth Centre

Last updated: 22 Jun 2017

The Natural Birth Centre

Contact & visitor information

A birth centre is a more homely environment, where the focus is on birth without medical intervention.

a very large unit

886

births from Apr 2014 to Apr 2015

Birth centre icon

4

Birthing rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Special Care Unit (SCU)

Natural birth centre

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
Find out more about pain relief during labour

Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • There's an area where you can be assessed
    • You can have a bath or use a birth pool if available
    • You will be encouraged to go home if all is well
  • Birthing rooms
    • 4 Birthing room(s)
    • 2 Birth pool(s)
      • 0 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 2 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • You will be advised to be practical when considering birth support partners.
    • There are no restrictions on how many birth partners you can have.

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Rocking chair
  • Other: Massage therapy and essential oils, birthing stool. Some midwives have been trained to provide acupuncture for pain relief in labour

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are available.
    • Current cost is £200.00 per night
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Partners can stay on the postnatal ward on a reclining chair
    • If you are recommended to stay overnight after the birth, you will be transferred to the postnatal ward. Male partners staying overnight in four-bedded bays require the consent of all the women in the bay
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • You'll be able to stay in the same room throughout your stay
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 4-6 hours after the birth
    • If you're transferred to the labour ward during the birth you can't come back to the birth centre postnatally
    • Contact & visitor information

How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 4 and for postnatal appointments it's 4.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

This unit endeavours as far as possible to provide continuity of care during the antenatal and postnatal period. If you live outside the hospital catchment area you will be allocated to the closest community midwifery team for your antenatal care. Postnatal care will be transferred to the hospital closest to your home.

Find out about the benefits of knowing your midwife

Statistics

source
source
Compared to the national average, women were:
    What is your situation?

    Is this your first birth?

    Have you had a caesarean for a previous birth?

    Are you at a higher risk of complications?

    Clear answers

    Is this the best unit for you?

    Find out more about your local options and where you want to give birth

    Use our tool to find out

    Who can give birth here?

    • This birth centre/midwife-led unit is the default option for low risk women at this hospital
    • Eligibility
      • Baby must be head down
      • You can discuss having your baby here, even if you don't fit the following criteria.
      • Can be Group B Strep positive
      • Straightforward pregnancy
      • Straightforward previous pregnancies
      • Only having one baby in this pregnancy (eg no twins)
      • BMI between 18 and 35.0
      • 37 and 41+6 weeks pregnant
    • Catchment area
      • Women who live within the catchment area: Hounslow, Feltham, Bedfont, Whitton, Twickenham, Teddington, Isleworth, Brentford, Hampton Hill, Heston and Cranford
      • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

    Support services

    • Accessibility
      • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
      • Limited mobility: Access is on ground floor level.
      • Hearing problems: Sign Language interpreters available.
    • Interpreting service
      • The LanguageLine telephone translation service is used to assist non-English speaking clients. An interpreter can be provided in special circumstances
    • Specialist midwifery teams
      • Antenatal Screening
      • Bereavement
      • Diabetes
      • Infant feeding
      • Perinatal mental health
      • Teenage pregnancy
      • Vulnerable women

    Women's experiences

    Reviews of this hospital

    • Requesting c section can be so traumatic

      I am a pregnant patient at homerton hospital in London, I have had a traumatic birth in the past that ended up with a 3 to 4 degree tear and left...

      by Alinai, about 2 months ago

      Read on patient opinion
    • Suspected posterior tongue tie

      I was experiencing breastfeeding issues with my newborn feeding constantly but falling asleep on the breast and only sleeping for very short...

      by Kis, about 2 months ago

      Read on patient opinion
    Source: CQC

    Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

    Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

    • Labour and birth

    • Staff

    • Care in hospital after birth

    • Labour and birth

      8.7/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Staff

      8.2/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Care in hospital after birth

      7.4/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    General information

    • Tours
    • Non-NHS Care
      • Private maternity care isn't available here.
    • Breastfeeding accreditation
      • Full accreditation
    • Neonatal care
      • Special care unit (SCU) provides neonatal care for babies in the local area who need extra support but who don't require high dependency care.
    • Food for partners out-of-hours
      • There are a number of 24-hour vending machines available in the hospital for hot and cold drinks, sweets, crisps and snacks.
    Staticmap?center=51.473567, 0.324607&zoom=14&size=1000x225&markers=color:red|label:s|51.473567, 0
    • Contact information
    • How to book once you're pregnant
      Via your GP
      • Booking phone number: 020 8321 5007 or 020 8321 6420
      • If in labour call: 020 83215946
    • Outside space
      • There is no outside space available for women in labour
    • Visiting information
      • Partners and your own children only are welcome to visit at any time from 8am-8pm. No other children under the age of 16 are allowed in the unit. Visiting times for all other visitors are from 3-8pm. Only two additional visitors are allowed per bed
    • Car parking for women in labour
      • There are car parks adjacent to the Queen Mary Maternity Unit and Women's Health Unit. Car parking is pay-and-display or pay-on-exit
      • Parking spaces at the maternity unit
    • Parking
      • Up to an hour: £1.40 1 -2 hours: £2.50 2-3 hours: £3.40 3-4 hours: £4.30 4-5 hours: £5.20 5-8 hours: £6.10 8-12 hours: £6.80 12-24 hours: £7.50
    Share this page

    Other units

    Find the right place to give birth

    Answer a few simple questions and discover whether birth in a local labour ward, birth centre or at home would be best for you.

    Find your best fit
    Advice for every step of your pregnancy

    We can support you on your journey as a parent with relevant news, advice and information on Which? services directly to your inbox.

    Sign me up
    Which? works for you © Which? 2017