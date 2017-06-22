The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 4 and for postnatal appointments it's 4.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

This unit endeavours as far as possible to provide continuity of care during the antenatal and postnatal period. If you live outside the hospital catchment area you will be allocated to the closest community midwifery team for your antenatal care. Postnatal care will be transferred to the hospital closest to your home.

