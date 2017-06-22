The Great Western Hospital, Swindon

Great Western Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Alongside Birth Centre

Last updated: 22 Jun 2017

The White Horse Birth Centre

Contact & visitor information

A birth centre is a more homely environment, where the focus is on birth without medical intervention.

a very large unit

875

births from Apr 2016 to Apr 2017

Birth centre icon

4

Birthing rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Local Neonatal Unit (LNU)

Main whbc birthing room

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Sterile water injections
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
Find out more about pain relief during labour

Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • There's a dedicated area where women can keep active
    • There's an area where you can be assessed
    • You can have a bath or use a birth pool if available
    • You can be admitted to the antenatal ward
    • You can be admitted to the delivery suite/birthing room
    • The care you receive in early labour will depend on your individual needs
  • Birthing rooms
    • 4 Birthing room(s)
    • 2 Birth pool(s)
      • 0 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 2 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • This can be flexible depending on your individual needs.
    • The limit depends on the individual circumstances
    • You can have the following number of birth partners with you during labour: 2

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Hypnobirthing / Natal hypnotherapy
  • Birthing stools
  • TV
  • Rocking chair

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are available.
    • All Birthing Rooms at Birth Centre are private with en-suite bathroom.
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Partners can stay in a room with you on a reclining chair
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • You'll be able to stay in the same room throughout your stay
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 4-6 hours after the birth
    • If you're transferred to the labour ward during the birth you can't come back to the birth centre postnatally
    • Contact & visitor information

How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 3 and for postnatal appointments it's 2.

You will be looked after by a small team of midwives for antenatal care, during labour and for postnatal care.

Find out about the benefits of knowing your midwife

Statistics

source
source
Compared to the national average, women were:
    What is your situation?

    Is this your first birth?

    Have you had a caesarean for a previous birth?

    Are you at a higher risk of complications?

    Clear answers

    Is this the best unit for you?

    Find out more about your local options and where you want to give birth

    Use our tool to find out

    Who can give birth here?

    • This birth centre/midwife-led unit is the default option for low risk women at this hospital
    • Eligibility
      • Baby must be head down
      • You can discuss having your baby here, even if you don't fit the following criteria.
      • Straightforward pregnancy
      • Only having one baby in this pregnancy (eg no twins)
      • BMI between 18 and 35.0
      • 37 and 41+6 weeks pregnant
      • Maximum of 3 previous babies
    • Catchment area
      • Women who live within the catchment area: Swindon and surrounding areas
      • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

    Support services

    • Accessibility
      • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
      • Limited mobility: your needs will be assessed and plans put in place to ensure that you receive the care required.
      • Hearing problems: support given on individual basis dependent on needs.
      • Sight problems: support given on individual basis dependent on needs.
      • Learning disabilities: staff are trained to provide this. This can include longer appointment times if necessary.
      • Autism spectrum: staff are trained to understand the specialist needs and provide additional support. This can include longer appointment times if necessary.
    • Interpreting service
      • Contact the PALS team.
      • support given on individual basis dependent on needs.
    • Specialist midwifery teams
      • Antenatal Screening
      • Bereavement
      • Diabetes
      • Infant feeding
      • Perinatal mental health
      • Substance misuse
      • Teenage pregnancy
      • Vulnerable women
      • Maternity Governance Midwife (Risk, Audit & Quality Improvement).

    Women's experiences

    Reviews of this hospital

    • Requesting c section can be so traumatic

      I am a pregnant patient at homerton hospital in London, I have had a traumatic birth in the past that ended up with a 3 to 4 degree tear and left...

      by Alinai, about 2 months ago

      Read on patient opinion
    • Suspected posterior tongue tie

      I was experiencing breastfeeding issues with my newborn feeding constantly but falling asleep on the breast and only sleeping for very short...

      by Kis, about 2 months ago

      Read on patient opinion
    Source: CQC

    Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

    Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

    • Labour and birth

    • Staff

    • Care in hospital after birth

    • Labour and birth

      9.3/10

      Better compared with other trusts

    • Staff

      9.0/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Care in hospital after birth

      7.8/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    General information

    • Tours
    • Non-NHS Care
      • Private maternity care isn't available here.
    • Breastfeeding accreditation
      • Full accreditation
    • Neonatal care
      • Local neonatal unit (LNU) provides special care for newborn babies in the local area, except for those who are critically ill and need intensive care.
    • Food for partners out-of-hours
      • Vending machine
      • 24h use of kitchen facilities
    Staticmap?center=51.539431, 1.725868&zoom=14&size=1000x225&markers=color:red|label:s|51.539431, 1
    • Contact information
    • How to book once you're pregnant
      Via a community midwife
      • If in labour call: 0179 360 4042
    • Outside space
      • Outside space is available for women in labour
      • Garden as part of Antenatal/Postnatal Ward and Hospital Grounds.
    • Visiting information
      • Not Applicable
      • No visitors other than birth partners as you will leave within 4-6 hours of the birth.
    • Car parking for women in labour
      • Parking voucher will be provided to park 1 vehicle for 24 hours costing £1 during labour.
      • Drop off outside entrance
    • Parking
      • £1 per hour
    Share this page

    Other units

    Find the right place to give birth

    Answer a few simple questions and discover whether birth in a local labour ward, birth centre or at home would be best for you.

    Find your best fit
    Advice for every step of your pregnancy

    We can support you on your journey as a parent with relevant news, advice and information on Which? services directly to your inbox.

    Sign me up
    Which? works for you © Which? 2017