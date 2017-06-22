The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 3 and for postnatal appointments it's 2.
You will be looked after by a small team of midwives for antenatal care, during labour and for postnatal care.
Great Western Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
Alongside Birth Centre
A birth centre is a more homely environment, where the focus is on birth without medical intervention.
a very large unit
875
births from Apr 2016 to Apr 2017
4
Birthing rooms available
I am a pregnant patient at homerton hospital in London, I have had a traumatic birth in the past that ended up with a 3 to 4 degree tear and left...Read on patient opinion
I was experiencing breastfeeding issues with my newborn feeding constantly but falling asleep on the breast and only sleeping for very short...Read on patient opinion
Better compared with other trusts
About the same compared with other trusts
About the same compared with other trusts
