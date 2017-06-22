We can support you on your journey as a parent with relevant news, advice and information on Which? services directly to your inbox.
Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Kings Lynn
The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King`s Lynn, NHS Foundation Trust
Alongside Birth Centre
Last updated: 22 Jun 2017
Waterlily Birth CentreContact & visitor information
A birth centre is a more homely environment, where the focus is on birth without medical intervention.
Birthing rooms available
- Epidural
- Birth pools available
- Local Neonatal Unit (LNU)
Pain-relief options
- Entonox (gas and air)
- Diamorphine
- Meptid
- Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
- Pethidine
- Remifentanil
- Epidural
- Birth pool
- Other: Bluetooth speakers in-built in the pools and Entonox (gas and air)
Having a baby here
During labour and birth
- Birthing rooms
- 3 Birthing room(s)
- 2 Birth pool(s)
- 0 Inflatable birth pool(s)
- 2 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
- Birth partners
- There are no restrictions on how many birth partners you can have.
Birth facilities
- Aromatherapy service
- Bean bags
- Birth balls
- Birth mats
- Birthing couch
Who can give birth here?
- Eligibility
- You can discuss having your baby here, even if you don't fit the following criteria.
- Straightforward pregnancy
- Catchment area
- You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area
Women's experiences
Reviews of this hospital
Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015
Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.
Labour and birth
Staff
Care in hospital after birth
Labour and birth8.7/10
About the same compared with other trusts
Staff8.6/10
About the same compared with other trusts
Care in hospital after birth8.0/10
About the same compared with other trusts
General information
- Tours
- Arrange a tour via your community midwife or by phoning the birth centre.
- Take a virtual tour
- Breastfeeding accreditation
- Full accreditation
- Neonatal care
- Local neonatal unit (LNU) provides special care for newborn babies in the local area, except for those who are critically ill and need intensive care.
- Food for partners out-of-hours
- There is a kitchen area where women, birth partners and family members can make refreshments.
- Car parking for women in labour
- Pay and display parking is available at the hospital
Find the right place to give birth
