Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Kings Lynn

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King`s Lynn, NHS Foundation Trust

Alongside Birth Centre

Last updated: 22 Jun 2017

Waterlily Birth Centre

Contact & visitor information

A birth centre is a more homely environment, where the focus is on birth without medical intervention.

Birth centre icon

3

Birthing rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Local Neonatal Unit (LNU)

Main waterlily birth centre mlbu 52

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
  • Other: Bluetooth speakers in-built in the pools and Entonox (gas and air)
Find out more about pain relief during labour

Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • Birthing rooms
    • 3 Birthing room(s)
    • 2 Birth pool(s)
      • 0 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 2 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • There are no restrictions on how many birth partners you can have.

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch

Who can give birth here?

  • Eligibility
    • You can discuss having your baby here, even if you don't fit the following criteria.
    • Straightforward pregnancy
  • Catchment area
    • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

Women's experiences

Reviews of this hospital

  • Requesting c section can be so traumatic

    I am a pregnant patient at homerton hospital in London, I have had a traumatic birth in the past that ended up with a 3 to 4 degree tear and left...

    by Alinai, about 2 months ago

    Read on patient opinion
  • Suspected posterior tongue tie

    I was experiencing breastfeeding issues with my newborn feeding constantly but falling asleep on the breast and only sleeping for very short...

    by Kis, about 2 months ago

    Read on patient opinion
Source: CQC

Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

  • Labour and birth

  • Staff

  • Care in hospital after birth

  • Labour and birth

    8.7/10

    About the same compared with other trusts

  • Staff

    8.6/10

    About the same compared with other trusts

  • Care in hospital after birth

    8.0/10

    About the same compared with other trusts

General information

  • Tours
  • Breastfeeding accreditation
    • Full accreditation
  • Neonatal care
    • Local neonatal unit (LNU) provides special care for newborn babies in the local area, except for those who are critically ill and need intensive care.
  • Food for partners out-of-hours
    • There is a kitchen area where women, birth partners and family members can make refreshments.
    • Car parking for women in labour
      • Pay and display parking is available at the hospital
