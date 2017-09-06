Berwick Infirmary

Freestanding birth centres are not on the same site as a hospital, so your care is led by midwives. If you need the assistance of a doctor you’ll be transferred to a labour ward at a hospital.

a very small unit

10

births from Apr 2014 to Apr 2015

1

Birthing rooms available

  • Birth pools available
Birth choices centre

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Sterile water injections
  • Birth pool
Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • There's a dedicated area where women can keep active
    • You can have a bath or use a birth pool if available
    • You can be admitted to the delivery suite/birthing room
  • Transfer details
  • Birthing rooms
    • 1 Birthing room(s)
    • 1 Birth pool(s)
      • 0 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 1 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • There are no strict criteria about the number of birth partners which is based on individual assessment
    • There are no restrictions on how many birth partners you can have.

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Hypnobirthing / Natal hypnotherapy
  • Birthing stools
  • TV
  • Rocking chair

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are available.
    • £72 per night
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Your partner can stay in a room with you overnight, but no specific resting facilities are provided.
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • After you have given birth you'll be transferred to a bed in the postnatal area
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 4-6 hours after the birth
    • If you're transferred to the labour ward during the birth you can't come back to the birth centre postnatally
How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 6 and for postnatal appointments it's 6.

You will be looked after by a small team of midwives for antenatal care, during labour and for postnatal care.

Find out about the benefits of knowing your midwife

Who can give birth here?

  • Eligibility
    • Baby must be head down
    • You can discuss having your baby here, even if you don't fit the following criteria.
    • Straightforward pregnancy
    • Straightforward previous pregnancies
    • Only having one baby in this pregnancy (eg no twins)
    • BMI of 18 and above
    • 16 and 40 years old
    • 37 and 42 weeks pregnant
    • Maximum of 4 previous babies
  • Catchment area
    • Women who live within the catchment area: Berwick upon Tweed in the north, to North Tyneside in the south and Hexham and Tynedale in the west.
    • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

Support services

  • Accessibility
    • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
    • Limited mobility: shower and height adjustable beds.
    • Sight problems: one-to-one care and braille leaflets available.
    • Learning disabilities: support can be received via the learning disability coordinator.
    • Autism spectrum: help may be provided by multidisciplinary teams.
  • Interpreting service
    • Interpreting services provided by Pearl Linguistics and Interpreting Translation Line.
    • provision of patient information leaflets.
  • Specialist midwifery teams
    • Antenatal Screening
    • Bereavement
    • Diabetes
    • Infant feeding
    • Perinatal mental health
    • Substance misuse
    • Vulnerable women

Women's experiences

Reviews of this hospital

Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

  • Labour and birth

  • Staff

  • Care in hospital after birth

  • Labour and birth

    8.9/10

    About the same compared with other trusts

  • Staff

    9.1/10

    Better compared with other trusts

  • Care in hospital after birth

    8.2/10

    Better compared with other trusts

General information

  • Tours
    • Call the unit to make an appointment.
  • Non-NHS Care
    • Private maternity care isn't available here.
  • Breastfeeding accreditation
    • Stage 2 accreditation
  • Food for partners out-of-hours
    • There are no facilities nearby so make sure to bring your own refreshments.
  • Contact information
  • How to book once you're pregnant
    Via your GP
    • Booking phone number: 0128 935 6622
    • If in labour call: 0191 207 6072 ext. 3218 or 0128 935 6622
  • Outside space
    • Outside space is available for women in labour
    • Courtyard within the maternity unit.
  • Visiting information
    • Flexible visiting
  • Car parking for women in labour
    • Parking spaces at the maternity unit
  • Parking
    • £1.20p per hour, up to a maximum of £4 per day
