Freestanding birth centres are not on the same site as a hospital, so your care is led by midwives. If you need the assistance of a doctor you’ll be transferred to a labour ward at a hospital.

a small unit

160

births from Apr 2014 to Apr 2015

2

Birthing rooms available

  • Birth pools available
Main crowborough birthing centre delivery room

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Sterile water injections
  • Birth pool
  • Other: Aromatherapy
Find out more about pain relief during labour

Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • There's a dedicated area where women can keep active
    • You can have a bath or use a birth pool if available
    • You can be admitted to the delivery suite/birthing room
  • Transfer details
  • Birthing rooms
    • 2 Birthing room(s)
    • 3 Birth pool(s)
      • 1 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 2 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • The limit depends on the individual circumstances
    • You can have the following number of birth partners with you during labour: 2

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Hypnobirthing / Natal hypnotherapy
  • Birthing stools
  • TV
  • Rocking chair
  • Other: Floats for holding in the water.

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are not available.
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Partners can stay in a room with you in a double bed
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • After you have given birth you'll be transferred to a bed in the postnatal area
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 6-24 hours after the birth
    • If you're transferred to the labour ward during the birth you can come back to the birth centre postnatally
How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 2 and for postnatal appointments it's 2.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

Crowborough Birthing Centre is an integrated service with the community midwives. They work between the community and the Birth Centre.
We offer antenatal and postnatal care if a women chooses to birth in another Hospital We offer intrapartum care to out of area women.

Find out about the benefits of knowing your midwife

Statistics

Compared to the national average, women were:
    Who can give birth here?

    • Eligibility
      • Baby must be head down
      • You can discuss having your baby here, even if you don't fit the following criteria.
      • Can be Group B Strep positive
      • Straightforward pregnancy
      • Straightforward previous pregnancies
      • Only having one baby in this pregnancy (eg no twins)
      • BMI between 18 and 35.0
      • 18, this can be discussed and 40 years old
      • 37 and 42 weeks pregnant
      • Maximum of 4 previous babies
      • Those with no other risk factors
    • Catchment area
      • Women who live within the catchment area: East Sussex and Kent, however, any woman can come here to use the birthing centre from surrounding areas outside of East Sussex.
      • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

    Support services

    • Accessibility
      • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
      • Limited mobility: an individual care plan would be created with the women and her partner.
      • Hearing problems: signing interpreter. Care plan and additional support form so all midwives are aware of your needs and ensure that your experience is what you hope it will be. These will be filed in your notes for staff to update and added to throughout your pregnancy.
      • Sight problems: care plan and additional support form so all midwives are aware of your needs and ensure that your experience is what you hope it will be. These will be filed in your notes for staff to update and added to throughout your pregnancy.
      • Learning disabilities: a plan can be put in place during pregnancy to make sure your needs are met and that you have postnatal support.
      • Autism spectrum: a plan can be put in place during pregnancy to make sure your needs are met and that you have postnatal support.
    • Interpreting service
      • Interpreters are booked via the PALS department. Your midwife will fill in an additional support information form. Interpreters will be organised for the antenatal appointment and during labour.
      • interpreters will be organised for the antenatal appointment and during labour. (This Trust does not use your friends or family members as interpreters).
    • Specialist midwifery teams
      • Antenatal Screening
      • Bereavement
      • Diabetes
      • Infant feeding
      • Perinatal mental health
      • Teenage pregnancy
      • Vulnerable women
      • Bereavement, perinatal mental health

    Women's experiences

    Reviews of this hospital

    General information

    • Tours
      • We are able to offer tours for women each day depending on work load, however we have allocated times for tours on at Saturday between 3-5pm.
      • Take a virtual tour
    • Non-NHS Care
      • Private maternity care isn't available here.
    • Food for partners out-of-hours
      • Own food can be heated in the microwave. We have a fridge to store patients and partners food.
      • 24h use of kitchen facilities
    • Contact information
    • How to book once you're pregnant
      Booking by directly calling the Birth Centre
      Via your GP
      Book directly from 8 weeks of pregnancy
      • Booking phone number: 0189 265 4080 or 0189 260 3106
      • If in labour call: 0189 265 4080
    • Outside space
      • There is no outside space available for women in labour
    • Visiting information
      • Not applicable - No private rooms
      • Open visiting for partners and family members.
        No children unless they are the siblings of the new baby.
    • Car parking for women in labour
      • Free parking
      • Free parking and parking area for drop off when in labour
    • Parking
      • Free parking.
