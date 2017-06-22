The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 2 and for postnatal appointments it's 2.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

Crowborough Birthing Centre is an integrated service with the community midwives. They work between the community and the Birth Centre.

We offer antenatal and postnatal care if a women chooses to birth in another Hospital We offer intrapartum care to out of area women.

