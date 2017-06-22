Ludlow Hospital

Freestanding birth centres are not on the same site as a hospital, so your care is led by midwives. If you need the assistance of a doctor you’ll be transferred to a labour ward at a hospital.

a very small unit

50

births from Apr 2014 to Apr 2015

Birth centre icon

1

Birthing rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Neonatal care unit

Main ludlow postnatal room

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
Find out more about pain relief during labour

Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • There's a dedicated area where women can keep active
    • There's an area where you can be assessed
    • You can have a bath or use a birth pool if available
    • You can be admitted to the delivery suite/birthing room
  • Transfer details
  • Birthing rooms
    • 1 Birthing room(s)
    • 0 Birth pool(s)
    • Birth partners
      • The limit depends on the individual circumstances
      • You can have the following number of birth partners with you during labour: 2

    Birth facilities

    • Aromatherapy service
    • Bean bags
    • Birth balls
    • Birth mats
    • Birthing couch
    • Dimmable lighting
    • iPod dock
    • Reclining chair
    • Supporting rope or sling
    • TENS machine
    • Birthing stools
    • TV
    • Rocking chair

    After you've given birth

    • Private postnatal rooms
      • Amenity rooms are not available.
    • Provision for partners staying overnight
      • Unless there are special circumstances, partners are asked to leave overnight
    • Your stay after you've given birth
      • After you have given birth you'll be transferred to a bed in the postnatal area
      • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 24-48 hours after the birth
      • If you're transferred to the labour ward during the birth you can come back to the birth centre postnatally
      • Contact & visitor information

    How many midwives will I meet?

    The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 4 and for postnatal appointments it's 8.

    You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

    You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and during labour, but different midwives after your baby is born.

    You will have a named midwife.
    You will be looked after by a small team of midwives for antenatal care, during labour and for postnatal care.
    If you live out of the hospital catchment area you can see midwives from this unit for antenatal and postnatal care as well as during labour if you come to the unit for your appointments

    Find out about the benefits of knowing your midwife

    Who can give birth here?

    • Eligibility
      • Baby must be head down
      • You can discuss having your baby here, even if you don't fit the following criteria.
      • Straightforward pregnancy
      • Straightforward previous pregnancies
      • Only having one baby in this pregnancy (eg no twins)
      • BMI between 18 and 35.0
      • Age of 16 and above
      • 37 and 41+6 weeks pregnant
      • Maximum of 4 previous babies
      • There is an upper age limit of 40 if it is your first baby
    • Catchment area
      • Women who live within the catchment area: Shropshire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire.
      • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

    Support services

    • Accessibility
      • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
      • Limited mobility: Your needs will be individually assessed and a specific care package arranged.
      • Hearing problems: Your needs will be individually assessed and a specific care package arranged, using any services that could help.
      • Sight problems: Picture and easy read book available. Leaflets can be printed in large type size.
      • Learning disabilities: Access to learning disability service and CANDO charity (provides Doula service, speak to named midwife). Individualised care plan made and necessary adaptations e.g. use of special passport. Collaborative working with other support workers/agencies.
      • Autism spectrum: An individualised plan of care. Consideration of special needs. Referral and collaborative working with agencies/ support workers already involved.
    • Interpreting service
      • The service is pre-booked in advance, with either a face to face or telephone service available.
      • Different language leaflets resource available to all midwives. Picture/easy read book available
    • Specialist midwifery teams
      • Antenatal Screening
      • Bereavement
      • Diabetes
      • Infant feeding
      • Perinatal mental health
      • Substance misuse
      • Teenage pregnancy
      • Vulnerable women
      • Some of these services require referral to consultant unit clinics.

    Women's experiences

    Reviews of this hospital

    • Requesting c section can be so traumatic

      I am a pregnant patient at homerton hospital in London, I have had a traumatic birth in the past that ended up with a 3 to 4 degree tear and left...

      by Alinai, about 2 months ago

      Read on patient opinion
    • Suspected posterior tongue tie

      I was experiencing breastfeeding issues with my newborn feeding constantly but falling asleep on the breast and only sleeping for very short...

      by Kis, about 2 months ago

      Read on patient opinion
    Source: CQC

    Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

    Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

    • Labour and birth

    • Staff

    • Care in hospital after birth

    • Labour and birth

      8.8/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Staff

      8.8/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Care in hospital after birth

      8.2/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    General information

    • Tours
      • Please contact unit 01584 871120
    • Non-NHS Care
      • Private maternity care isn't available here.
    • Breastfeeding accreditation
      • Full accreditation
    • Food for partners out-of-hours
      • Hospital kitchen
      • 24h use of kitchen facilities
    Staticmap?center=52.373289, 2.713093&zoom=14&size=1000x225&markers=color:red|label:s|52.373289, 2
    • Contact information
    • How to book once you're pregnant
      Direct Access 01743 261085 or 07797 800025 (text only)
      Via your GP
      Book directly from 6 weeks of pregnancy
      • Booking phone number: 01584 871120
      • If in labour call: 01584 871120
    • Outside space
      • Outside space is available for women in labour
      • There is a small secluded seating area outside the labour room.
    • Visiting information
      • Partners and own children: 9am-8.30 (except meal times)
        Other visitors: 2-4pm and 6.30-8.30pm
    • Car parking for women in labour
      • Parking spaces at the maternity unit
    • Parking
      • Parking is free
