Freestanding birth centres are not on the same site as a hospital, so your care is led by midwives. If you need the assistance of a doctor you’ll be transferred to a labour ward at a hospital.

a medium unit

230

births from Apr 2014 to Apr 2015

3

Birthing rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Neonatal care unit

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Sterile water injections
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • You can have a bath or use a birth pool if available
    • You can be admitted to the delivery suite/birthing room
    • You will receive a leaflet about what to do in early 'latent' phase of labour.
  • Transfer details
  • Birthing rooms
    • 3 Birthing room(s)
    • 2 Birth pool(s)
      • 0 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 2 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • This is based on your own choice of the number of supporters.
    • The limit depends on the individual circumstances
    • You can have more birth partners, but a limit applies to the number you can have in the room with you at one time
    • There are no restrictions on how many birth partners you can have.

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Hypnobirthing / Natal hypnotherapy
  • Birthing stools
  • TV
  • Rocking chair
  • Other: Birth Kubs

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are not available.
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Partners can stay on the postnatal ward on a chair
    • Partners can stay in a room with you on a camp bed/sofa
    • Mats/beds are provided for partners to sleep on overnight in the postnatal bedrooms.
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • After you have given birth you'll be transferred to a bed in the postnatal area
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 4-6 hours after the birth
    • If you're transferred to the labour ward during the birth you can't come back to the birth centre postnatally
    • Contact & visitor information

How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 4 and for postnatal appointments it's 2.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and during labour, but different midwives after your baby is born.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy, during labour and after your baby is born.

You will have a named midwife.
You will be looked after by different midwives for antenatal care, during labour and for postnatal care.
If you live out of the hospital catchment area you will be looked after by midwives in your local area for antenatal and postnatal care and come to the hospital for consultant care if required and when you're in labour.

Statistics

Compared to the national average, women were:
    Who can give birth here?

    • Eligibility
      • Baby must be head down
      • You can discuss having your baby here, even if you don't fit the following criteria.
      • Only having one baby in this pregnancy (eg no twins)
      • BMI between 18 and 35.0
      • 16 and 40 years old
      • 37 and 41+6 weeks pregnant
      • Maximum of 4 previous babies
    • Catchment area
      • Women who live within the catchment area: No specific catchment area
      • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

    Support services

    • Accessibility
      • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
      • Limited mobility: clients with limited mobility are cared for in main obstetric unit.
      • Hearing problems: sign language interpreter. Partners encouraged to stay for support
      • Sight problems: partners encouraged to stay for support.
      • Learning disabilities: clients with learning disabilities are generally cared for in the main obstetric unit with an individualised care plan.
      • Autism spectrum: clients with learning disabilities are generally cared for in the main obstetric unit with an individualised care plan.
    • Interpreting service
      • Phone interpreting services: 0121 424 1331 ext. 1319. The Trust provides interpretation in Mirpuri, Punjabi, Urdu, Sylheti and Bengali Monday to Thursday 9-5pm and Friday 9-4.30pm. For other languages 24hr notice is needed.
    • Specialist midwifery teams
      • Antenatal Screening
      • Bereavement
      • Diabetes
      • Infant feeding
      • Perinatal mental health
      • Substance misuse
      • Teenage pregnancy
      • Vulnerable women
      • Domestic Violence

    Women's experiences

    Source: CQC

    Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

    Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

    • Labour and birth

    • Staff

    • Care in hospital after birth

    • Labour and birth

      8.7/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Staff

      8.5/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Care in hospital after birth

      7.2/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    General information

    • Tours
    • Non-NHS Care
      • Private maternity care isn't available here.
    • Breastfeeding accreditation
      • Stage 1 accreditation
    • Food for partners out-of-hours
      • Food (take away) can be delivered to hospital
      • Vending machine
    • Contact information
    • How to book once you're pregnant
      Via Community Midwife referring to the unit directly
      Book directly from 37 weeks of pregnancy
      • Booking phone number: 0121 424 5051 ext. 4051
      • If in labour call: 0121 424 5051 ext. 4051
    • Outside space
      • There is no outside space available for women in labour
    • Visiting information
      • Partners and own children: unrestricted visiting
        Other visiting: 2-4pm and 7-8pm
        Grandparents can visit for a short period following birth outside of the usual visiting hours.
    • Car parking for women in labour
      • Drop off point at dedicated entrance area with parking facilities within hospital grounds.
      • Drop off outside entrance maximum 10 minutes stay
    • Parking
      • 30 minutes: Free
        1 hour: £2.75
        2 hours: £3.75
        4 hours: £4.75
        24 hours: £5.75
