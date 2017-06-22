The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 4 and for postnatal appointments it's 4.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

You will be cared for by a team of midwives who 'buddy-up' in a team both antenatally and postnatally to minimise the number of midwives you see.

The midwives who cover the on call for Rossendale Birth Centre births will also cover home birth for the East Lancashire area. There is no guarantee that the birth midwife will be somebody you know but we do strive to cover birth in Rossendale with a midwife known to you antenatally.

