Rossendale Primary Care Centre

East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust

Freestanding Birth Centre

Last updated: 22 Jun 2017

Rossendale Birth Centre

Contact & visitor information

Freestanding birth centres are not on the same site as a hospital, so your care is led by midwives. If you need the assistance of a doctor you’ll be transferred to a labour ward at a hospital.

a very small unit

60

births from Apr 2014 to Apr 2015

Birth centre icon

2

Birthing rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Neonatal care unit

Rxre9

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Sterile water injections
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
Find out more about pain relief during labour

Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • Managed on a individually assessed basis.
  • Transfer details
  • Birthing rooms
    • 2 Birthing room(s)
    • 2 Birth pool(s)
      • 1 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 1 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • There are no restrictions on how many birth partners you can have.

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Hypnobirthing / Natal hypnotherapy
  • Birthing stools
  • TV
  • Rocking chair

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are not available.
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • You will be expected to return home within 2-4 hours of the birth where the birth was normal.
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • You'll be able to stay in the same room throughout your stay
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 0-4 hours after the birth
    • If you're transferred to the labour ward during the birth you can't come back to the birth centre postnatally
    • Contact & visitor information

How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 4 and for postnatal appointments it's 4.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

You will be cared for by a team of midwives who 'buddy-up' in a team both antenatally and postnatally to minimise the number of midwives you see.
The midwives who cover the on call for Rossendale Birth Centre births will also cover home birth for the East Lancashire area. There is no guarantee that the birth midwife will be somebody you know but we do strive to cover birth in Rossendale with a midwife known to you antenatally.

Find out about the benefits of knowing your midwife

Who can give birth here?

  • Eligibility
    • Baby must be head down
    • You can discuss having your baby here, even if you don't fit the following criteria.
    • Straightforward pregnancy
    • Only having one baby in this pregnancy (eg no twins)
    • BMI of 35.0 and lower
    • Age of 16 and above
    • 37 and 42 weeks pregnant
    • Maximum of 6 previous babies
    • Please ask to speak to a team leader on Burnley Birth centre should you wish to consider birth at Rossendale Birth Centre but you do not fit the above criteria.
  • Catchment area
    • Women who live within the catchment area: East Lancashire and surrounding areas
    • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

Support services

  • Accessibility
    • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
    • Limited mobility: disabled facilities.
    • Hearing problems: the midwife will plan your care to ensure translation needs are met.
    • Sight problems: the midwife will plan your care to ensure your individual needs are met.
    • Learning disabilities: learning disability team in East Lancashire Hospitals Trusts and caseload team midwifery offering additional support.
    • Autism spectrum: learning disability team in East Lancashire Hospitals Trusts and caseload team midwifery offering additional support.
  • Interpreting service
    • The Trust offers a telephone interpreting service, however, the maternity service has three bi-lingual support workers.
    • phone line or pre-booked face to face (depending on situation).
  • Specialist midwifery teams
    • Antenatal Screening
    • Bereavement
    • Diabetes
    • Infant feeding
    • Substance misuse
    • Vulnerable women

Women's experiences

Reviews of this hospital

Source: CQC

Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

  • Labour and birth

  • Staff

  • Care in hospital after birth

  • Labour and birth

    8.7/10

    About the same compared with other trusts

  • Staff

    8.6/10

    About the same compared with other trusts

  • Care in hospital after birth

    7.8/10

    About the same compared with other trusts

General information

  • Tours
    • First Tuesday of each month at 18.00, book via midwife or Burnley Birth Centre.
  • Non-NHS Care
    • Private maternity care is available here.
  • Food for partners out-of-hours
    • Partners will be offered drinks and toast if required.
  • Contact information
    • NHS website
    • Main hospital number: 0125 426 3555 or 0128 242 5071
  • How to book once you're pregnant
    Via your GP
    Book directly from 8 weeks of pregnancy
    • Booking phone number: 0128 280 4512
    • If in labour call: 0128 280 3434
  • Outside space
    • There is no outside space available for women in labour
  • Visiting information
    • Open visiting for the time that you are in the birth centre.
  • Car parking for women in labour
    • Free car parking spaces to rear of health centre for Birth Centre
    • Parking spaces at the maternity unit
  • Parking
    • Free
Other units

