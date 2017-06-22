Royal Shrewsbury Hospital

Shrewsbury And Telford Hospital NHS Trust

Freestanding Birth Centre

Last updated: 22 Jun 2017

Shrewsbury Midwife Led Unit

Freestanding birth centres are not on the same site as a hospital, so your care is led by midwives. If you need the assistance of a doctor you’ll be transferred to a labour ward at a hospital.

3

Birthing rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Local Neonatal Unit (LNU)

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • There's a dedicated area where women can keep active
    • There's an area where you can be assessed
    • You can have a bath or use a birth pool if available
    • You can be admitted to the delivery suite/birthing room
  • Transfer details
  • Birthing rooms
    • 3 Birthing room(s)
    • 1 Birth pool(s)
      • 0 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 1 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • The limit depends on the individual circumstances
    • You can have more birth partners, but a limit applies to the number you can have in the room with you at one time
    • You can have the following number of birth partners with you during labour: 2

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • TENS machine
  • Rocking chair

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are not available.
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Unless there are special circumstances, partners are asked to leave overnight
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • After you have given birth you'll be transferred to a bed in the postnatal area
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 4-24 hours after the birth
    • If you're transferred to the labour ward during the birth you can come back to the birth centre postnatally
How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 3 and for postnatal appointments it's 3.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and during labour, but different midwives after your baby is born.

You will have a named midwife
You will be looked after by a small team of midwives for antenatal care, during labour and for postnatal care.

Statistics

Compared to the national average, women were:
    What is your situation?

    Is this your first birth?

    Have you had a caesarean for a previous birth?

    Are you at a higher risk of complications?

    Clear answers

    Is this the best unit for you?

    Find out more about your local options and where you want to give birth

    Use our tool to find out

    Who can give birth here?

    • Eligibility
      • Baby must be head down
      • You can discuss having your baby here, even if you don't fit the following criteria.
      • Straightforward pregnancy
      • Straightforward previous pregnancies
      • Only having one baby in this pregnancy (eg no twins)
      • BMI between 18 and 35.0
      • Age of 16 and above
      • 37 and 41+6 weeks pregnant
      • Maximum of 4 previous babies
      • There is an upper age limit of 40 if it is your first baby
    • Catchment area
      • Women who live within the catchment area: Shropshire and most surrounding counties.
      • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

    Support services

    • Accessibility
      • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
      • Limited mobility: Your needs would be individually assessed and plan of care created.
      • Hearing problems: Picture/easy read book available. Internet availability within the Unit. We liaise with patient prior to birth to aid the communication.
      • Sight problems: Picture/easy read book available. Leaflets can be printed in large type size and planning in early pregnancy to allow woman to have needed support prior to arriving at unit.
      • Learning disabilities: Referral to learning disability team and plan care with women from beginning of pregnancy. Access to local support services.
      • Autism spectrum: We would assess what is needed and access support agencies and the Trust team.
    • Interpreting service
      • The service is pre-booked in advance, with either a face to face or telephone service available.
      • Patient Information Midwife who can access the Department of Health resources and any other resources required.
    • Specialist midwifery teams
      • Antenatal Screening
      • Bereavement
      • Diabetes
      • Infant feeding
      • Perinatal mental health
      • Substance misuse
      • Teenage pregnancy
      • Vulnerable women
      • Support may come from other agencies

    Women's experiences

    Reviews of this hospital

    Source: CQC

    Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

    Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

    • Labour and birth

    • Staff

    • Care in hospital after birth

    • Labour and birth

      8.8/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Staff

      8.8/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Care in hospital after birth

      8.2/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    General information

    • Tours
      • Ring 01743 261216
    • Non-NHS Care
      • Private maternity care isn't available here.
    • Breastfeeding accreditation
      • Full accreditation
    • Neonatal care
      • Local neonatal unit (LNU) provides special care for newborn babies in the local area, except for those who are critically ill and need intensive care.
    • Food for partners out-of-hours
      • Local amenities
      • Vending machine
    • Contact information
    • How to book once you're pregnant
      Direct Access 01743 261085 or 07797 800025 (text only)
      Via your GP
      Book directly from 9 weeks of pregnancy
      • Booking phone number: 01743 261216
      • If in labour call: 01743 261216
    • Outside space
      • Outside space is available for women in labour
      • Hospital Grounds only
    • Visiting information
      • Partners and own children: 9am-8.30 (except meal times)
        Other visitors: 2-4pm and 6.30-8.30pm
    • Car parking for women in labour
      • Drop off outside entrance maximum 30 minutes stay
    • Parking
      • Pay on exit system: 0 to 30mins: Free
        30mins up to 2hrs: £2.50
        2hrs up to 5hrs: £3
        5hrs up to 24hrs: £3.50
        You can also pay online after your visit.
