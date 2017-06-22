Pontefract Hospital

The Midwife-led Unit

Freestanding birth centres are not on the same site as a hospital, so your care is led by midwives. If you need the assistance of a doctor you’ll be transferred to a labour ward at a hospital.

a medium unit

260

births from Apr 2014 to Apr 2015

4

Birthing rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Neonatal care unit

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • You can have a bath or use a birth pool if available
  • Transfer details
  • Birthing rooms
    • 4 Birthing room(s)
    • 1 Birth pool(s)
      • 0 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 1 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • It is advised that you don't have more than 2 birth partners, but this can be discussed on an individual basis with the midwife during your pregnancy
    • There are no restrictions on how many birth partners you can have.

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • TV
  • Rocking chair
  • Other: TV and radio

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are not available.
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Partners can stay in a room with you on a reclining chair
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • You'll be able to stay in the same room throughout your stay
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 4-6 hours after the birth
    • Self-directed by you and your family
    • If you're transferred to the labour ward during the birth you can't come back to the birth centre postnatally
    • Contact & visitor information

How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 2 and for postnatal appointments it's 2.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

You will have a named midwife.
If you live out of the hospital catchment area you will be looked after by midwives in your local area for antenatal and postnatal care and come to the hospital for consultant care if required and when you're in labour.

Statistics

source
source
Compared to the national average, women were:
    What is your situation?

    Is this your first birth?

    Have you had a caesarean for a previous birth?

    Are you at a higher risk of complications?

    Clear answers

    Is this the best unit for you?

    Who can give birth here?

    • Eligibility
      • Baby must be head down
      • You can discuss having your baby here, even if you don't fit the following criteria.
      • Straightforward pregnancy
      • Straightforward previous pregnancies
      • Only having one baby in this pregnancy (eg no twins)
      • BMI between 18 and 30.0
      • 16 and 40 years old
      • 37 and 42 weeks pregnant
      • Maximum of 5 previous babies
      • Individual assessment
    • Catchment area
      • Women who live within the catchment area: Wakefield and Pontefract
      • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

    Support services

    • Accessibility
      • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
      • Limited mobility: Individual assessment throughout pregnancy with clear plan of care for labour and postnatally.
      • Hearing problems: Individual assessment throughout pregnancy with clear plan of care for labour and postnatally.
      • Sight problems: Individual assessment throughout pregnancy with clear plan of care for labour and postnatally.
      • Learning disabilities: Individual assessment throughout pregnancy with clear plan of care for labour and postnatally; plus a learning disabilities champion and input from adult safeguarding if need identified.
      • Autism spectrum: Individual assessment throughout pregnancy with clear plan of care for labour and postnatally; plus a learning disabilities champion and input from adult safeguarding if need identified.
    • Interpreting service
      • Contact the Patient Advice and Liaison Service (PALS). Phone: 01924 543686 / 543685 / 543688 / 543687 Monday to Friday 8.30am to 5.00pm.Email pals@midyorks.nhs.uk
      • All leaflets can be obtained in the language you need
    • Specialist midwifery teams
      • Antenatal Screening
      • Bereavement
      • Infant feeding
      • Perinatal mental health
      • Substance misuse
      • Teenage pregnancy
      • Vulnerable women
      • Consultant Midwife

    Women's experiences

    Reviews of this hospital

    Source: CQC

    Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

    Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

    • Labour and birth

    • Staff

    • Care in hospital after birth

    • Labour and birth

      8.8/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Staff

      8.6/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Care in hospital after birth

      7.8/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    General information

    • Tours
    • Non-NHS Care
      • Private maternity care isn't available here.
    • Food for partners out-of-hours
      • Vending machines
      • Vending machine
    • Contact information
      • NHS website
      • Main hospital number: 0844 811 8110 / 01924 541000
    • How to book once you're pregnant
      Via their community midwife
      Via your GP
      Book directly from 8 weeks of pregnancy
      • Booking phone number: 01977 747432/3
      • If in labour call: 01977 747432
    • Outside space
      • There is no outside space available for women in labour
    • Visiting information
      • Open visiting
    • Car parking for women in labour
      • The Senior Nurse in charge can authorise the release of a day or weekly permit for those who are attending daily and/or overnight.
      • drop off outside entrance
    • Parking
      • 24 hours: £6.90 which can be paid in cash at the machine or using a credit or debit card.
