Last updated: 22 Jun 2017

Wallingford Community Midwifery-led Unit (St George's Ward)

Freestanding birth centres are not on the same site as a hospital, so your care is led by midwives. If you need the assistance of a doctor you’ll be transferred to a labour ward at a hospital.

a medium unit

210

births from Apr 2014 to Apr 2015

3

Birthing rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Neonatal care unit

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Sterile water injections
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
  • Transfer details
  • Birthing rooms
    • 3 Birthing room(s)
    • 2 Birth pool(s)
      • 0 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 2 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • There is no limit, but the rooms are compact so two would be the maximum.
    • There are no restrictions on how many birth partners you can have.

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Hypnobirthing / Natal hypnotherapy
  • Birthing stools
  • TV
  • Rocking chair
  • Other: Floor mattress

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are not available.
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Partners can't stay overnight
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • After you have given birth you'll be transferred to a bed in the postnatal area
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 24 hours after the birth
    • If you're transferred to the labour ward during the birth you can come back to the birth centre postnatally
    Contact & visitor information

How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 4 and for postnatal appointments it's 4.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and during labour, but different midwives after your baby is born.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy, during labour and after your baby is born.

43.9% of women are cared for by a midwife that they have previously met.
69.2% of women are cared for by one midwife through their labour.

Statistics

source
source
Compared to the national average, women were:
    What is your situation?

    Is this your first birth?

    Have you had a caesarean for a previous birth?

    Are you at a higher risk of complications?

    Clear answers

    Is this the best unit for you?

    Who can give birth here?

    • Eligibility
      • Baby must be head down
      • You can discuss having your baby here, even if you don't fit the following criteria.
      • Straightforward pregnancy
      • Straightforward previous pregnancies
      • Only having one baby in this pregnancy (eg no twins)
      • BMI between No limit and 40.0
      • no lower limit and 42 years old
      • 37 and 42 weeks pregnant
      • Maximum of 4 previous babies
      • If Group B strep in previous pregnancy, but negative in this one and has not had a baby affected by group B strep.
    • Catchment area
      • Women who live within the catchment area: Wallingford, Didcot, Thame, Wheatley, Abingdon, Kennington and Oxford city or any other area within Oxfordshire, Berkshire or Bucks.
      • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

    Support services

    • Accessibility
      • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
      • Limited mobility: with pelvic girdle pain.
      • Hearing problems: none.
      • Sight problems: information leaflets available in easy read and large print.
      • Learning disabilities: midwife and maternity support worker would personalise care.
      • Autism spectrum: midwife would personalise care.
    • Interpreting service
      • Translation service provided by the NHS call 0186 522 1473 or 0186 574 0868 for more information.
      • none.
    • Specialist midwifery teams
      • Infant feeding
      • Perinatal mental health
      • Teenage pregnancy

    Women's experiences

    Reviews of this hospital

    • Requesting c section can be so traumatic

      I am a pregnant patient at homerton hospital in London, I have had a traumatic birth in the past that ended up with a 3 to 4 degree tear and left...

      by Alinai, about 2 months ago

      Read on patient opinion
    • Suspected posterior tongue tie

      I was experiencing breastfeeding issues with my newborn feeding constantly but falling asleep on the breast and only sleeping for very short...

      by Kis, about 2 months ago

      Read on patient opinion
    Source: CQC

    Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

    Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

    • Labour and birth

    • Staff

    • Care in hospital after birth

    • Labour and birth

      9.1/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Staff

      8.9/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Care in hospital after birth

      7.5/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    General information

    • Tours
      • Phone for tour after 20 weeks gestation. Tours are on Saturdays and Sundays at 4.00pm and Mondays at 6.30pm for about half an hour. Partners welcome.
    • Non-NHS Care
      • Private maternity care isn't available here.
    • Breastfeeding accreditation
      • Full accreditation
    • Food for partners out-of-hours
      • Vending machine
      • 24h use of kitchen facilities
    • Contact information
    • How to book once you're pregnant
      Book directly from 6 weeks of pregnancy
      • Booking phone number: 0149 182 6037
      • If in labour call: 0149 182 6037
    • Outside space
      • Outside space is available for women in labour
      • There is a garden where women can spend their early hours of labour.
    • Visiting information
      • Partners: 9am-9pm.
        Other visitors and relatives: 10.30-11.30am and 3.30-6.30pm.
        Quiet time between 1-3pm.
    • Car parking for women in labour
      • There is paid parking outside the maternity entrance, and parking on the road.
    • Parking
      • 1.00
