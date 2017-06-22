Ayrshire Maternity Unit, University Hospital Crosshouse

Ayrshire and Arran

Last updated: 22 Jun 2017

AMU Obstetric Unit

Contact & visitor information

You will be cared for by midwives with medical facilities and doctors on hand if you need them.

a medium unit

3450

births from Apr 2015 to Apr 2016

Labour ward icon

8

Labour rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU)

Birth choices labour ward

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Sterile water injections
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
  • Other: Morphine
Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • When you're in established labour you'll be admitted to the labour ward.
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • There's a dedicated area where women can keep active
    • There's an area where you can be assessed
    • You can have a bath or use a birth pool if available
    • You can be admitted to the antenatal ward
    • You can be admitted to the delivery suite/birthing room
  • Birthing rooms
    • 8 labour rooms
    • 0 Birth pool(s)
    • Birth partners
      • There are no restrictions on how many birth partners you can have.

    Birth facilities

    • Aromatherapy service
    • Bean bags
    • Birth balls
    • Birth mats
    • Birthing couch
    • Dimmable lighting
    • iPod dock
    • Reclining chair
    • Supporting rope or sling
    • TENS machine
    • Hypnobirthing / Natal hypnotherapy
    • Birthing stools
    • TV
    • Rocking chair
    • Other: Reflexology

    After you've given birth

    • Private postnatal rooms
      • Amenity rooms are not available.
    • Provision for partners staying overnight
      • Partners can stay in a room with you on a camp bed/sofa
      • Partners can stay overnight if additional support is needed.
    • Your stay after you've given birth
      • After you have given birth you'll be transferred to a bed in the postnatal area
      • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 6 hours after the birth
      • Contact & visitor information

    How many midwives will I meet?

    The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 3 and for postnatal appointments it's 5.

    You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

    You will have a named midwife.
    You will be looked after by different midwives for antenatal care, during labour and for postnatal care.
    If you live out of the hospital catchment area you will be looked after by midwives in your local area for antenatal and postnatal care and come to the hospital for consultant care if required and when you're in labour.

    Statistics

    source
    source
    Compared to the national average, women were:
      What is your situation?

      Is this your first birth?

      Have you had a caesarean for a previous birth?

      Are you at a higher risk of complications?

      Clear answers

      Is this the best unit for you?

      Who can give birth here?

      • Catchment area
        • Women who live within the catchment area: NHS Ayrshire and Arran and anyone beyond that boundary wishing to birth at the hospital.
        • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

      Support services

      • Accessibility
        • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
        • Limited mobility: You will be able to access all areas.
        • Hearing problems: Hearing loop system installed in maternity reception and assessment suite.
        • Sight problems: Maternity information booklets available in braille, audio and large print.
        • Learning disabilities: Midwifery resources available.
        • Autism spectrum: No specific provision.
      • Interpreting service
        • Inform your midwife of interpretation requirements or by calling the midwife line on 01563 825300.
        • Most maternity information booklets available in other languages on request.
      • Specialist midwifery teams
        • Antenatal Screening
        • Bereavement
        • Diabetes
        • Infant feeding
        • Substance misuse
        • Teenage pregnancy
        • Vulnerable women

      Women's experiences

      General information

      • Tours
      • Non-NHS Care
        • Private maternity care isn't available here.
      • Breastfeeding accreditation
        • Full accreditation
      • Neonatal care
        • Neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) provides special care for newborn babies in the local area and also for critically ill babies from the surrounding area who need the highest level of nursing and medical care.
      • Food for partners out-of-hours
        • Vending machine
      • Consultant presence
        • Consultants are on the ward 144.0 hours per week (85.7%)
      • Contact information
      • How to book once you're pregnant
        Contact your local community midwife through health centres and GP practices.
        • Booking phone number: 01563 825340
        • If in labour call: 01563 825300
      • Outside space
        • Outside space is available for women in labour
        • There is access to a midwifery garden.
      • Visiting information
        • Not applicable - No private rooms
        • Husband, partner or named visitor: 10am-9pm.
          Own children: 2:30-8pm.
          Other visitors: 2.30-4pm and 6.30-8pm.
      • Car parking for women in labour
        • drop off outside entrance at the front and back.
      • Parking
        • Free
