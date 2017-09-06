St Thomas' Hospital

Hospital Birth Centre (Labour Ward)

You will be cared for by midwives with medical facilities and doctors on hand if you need them.

a very large unit

6600

births from Apr 2014 to Apr 2015

15

Labour rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU)

Birth choices labour ward

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Sterile water injections
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
Find out more about pain relief during labour

Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • When you're in established labour you'll be admitted to the labour ward.
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • There's an area where you can be assessed
    • You can be admitted to the antenatal ward
    • Assessment in day assessment unit or triage setting. You may be advised to go home or under some circumstances be admitted to the antenatal ward.
  • Birthing rooms
    • 15 labour rooms
    • 0 Birth pool(s)
    • Birth partners
      • 2 partners are recommended but extra supporters can be accommodated at your request where possible.
      • The limit depends on the individual circumstances
      • You can have more birth partners, but a limit applies to the number you can have in the room with you at one time
      • You can have the following number of birth partners with you during labour: 2

    • Aromatherapy service
    • Bean bags
    • Birth balls
    • Birth mats
    • Birthing couch
    • Dimmable lighting
    • iPod dock
    • Reclining chair
    • Supporting rope or sling
    • TENS machine
    • Hypnobirthing / Natal hypnotherapy
    • Birthing stools
    • TV
    • Rocking chair

    After you've given birth

    • Private postnatal rooms
      • Amenity rooms are available.
      • £950 per night at Westminster Maternity Suite.
    • Provision for partners staying overnight
      • Partners can stay on the postnatal ward on a reclining chair
      • Partners can stay in a room with you on a reclining chair
    • Your stay after you've given birth
      • After you have given birth you'll be transferred to a bed in the postnatal area
      • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 4-24hours after the birth
    How many midwives will I meet?

    The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 5 and for postnatal appointments it's 4.

    You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

    You will be looked after by a team of midwives for your antenatal care and postnatal care. Some women will also be looked after by the same team during labour.
    If you live out of the hospital catchment area you will be looked after by midwives in your local area for postnatal care and come to the hospital for antenatal and consultant care if required and when you're in labour.

    Find out about the benefits of knowing your midwife

    Statistics

    Compared to the national average, women were:
      What is your situation?

      Is this your first birth?

      Have you had a caesarean for a previous birth?

      Are you at a higher risk of complications?

      Clear answers

      Is this the best unit for you?

      Find out more about your local options and where you want to give birth

      Use our tool to find out

      Who can give birth here?

      • Catchment area
        • Women who live within the catchment area: Lambeth, Southwark, and parts of Lewisham and Wandsworth. Also open to referrals from other London boroughs.
        • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

      Support services

      • Accessibility
        • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
        • Limited mobility: good mobility access and bathroom with wheelchair access and hoist available.
        • Hearing problems: all care is planned on an individual basis e.g. accommodation for a carer; 'seeing' or 'sensing' guide dogs welcomed.
        • Sight problems: all care is planned on an individual basis e.g. accommodation for a carer; 'seeing' or 'sensing' guide dogs welcomed.
        • Learning disabilities: all care is planned on an individual basis e.g. accommodation for a carer; 'seeing' or 'sensing' guide dogs welcomed.
        • Autism spectrum: care would be planned on an individual basis in liaison with the multi-agency team.
      • Interpreting service
        • If English isn't your first language and you prefer your medical appointment explained in a language you are more comfortable with, it can be arranged for a professional interpreter to be present.
        • hospital website has links to information translated into other main languages used in the region. There is access to Language line in maternity unit.
      • Specialist midwifery teams
        • Antenatal Screening
        • Bereavement
        • Diabetes
        • Infant feeding
        • Perinatal mental health
        • Substance misuse
        • Teenage pregnancy
        • Vulnerable women
        • Specialist FGM midwife, complex medical problems, babies with known health problems.

      Women's experiences

      Reviews of this hospital

      Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

      Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

      • Labour and birth

      • Staff

      • Care in hospital after birth

      • Labour and birth

        8.8/10

        About the same compared with other trusts

      • Staff

        8.3/10

        About the same compared with other trusts

      • Care in hospital after birth

        7.8/10

        About the same compared with other trusts

      General information

      • Tours
      • Non-NHS Care
        • Private maternity care is available here.
        • Private care is available in "http://www.which.co.uk/birth-choice/articles/private-birth-facilities"
      • Breastfeeding accreditation
        • Full accreditation
      • Neonatal care
        • Neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) provides special care for newborn babies in the local area and also for critically ill babies from the surrounding area who need the highest level of nursing and medical care.
      • Food for partners out-of-hours
        • 24 hour supermarkets close to the unit.
        • Vending machine
        • 24h cafe
        • 24h use of kitchen facilities
      • Consultant presence
        • Consultants are on the ward 98.0 hours per week (58.3%)
      • Contact information
      • How to book once you're pregnant
        Direct self referral available by downloading a booking form from the website.
        Via your GP
        • Booking phone number: 0207 188 8002
        • If in labour call: 0207 188 2975
      • Outside space
        • Outside space is available for women in labour
        • Hospital grounds and gardens
      • Visiting information
        • Open visiting.
        • Open visiting for partners (or a nominated companion).
          Other relatives/friends: 3-7pm.
          To reduce the risk of infections, only the woman's own children are allowed to visit.
      • Car parking for women in labour
        • Direct access to the unit from the car park out of hours
        • Entrance from Hospital Car park leads directly via lift to maternity unit and can be accessed 24/7 by women attending the maternity unit.
      • Parking
        • £3 per hour.
