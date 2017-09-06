The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 5 and for postnatal appointments it's 4.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

You will be looked after by a team of midwives for your antenatal care and postnatal care. Some women will also be looked after by the same team during labour.

If you live out of the hospital catchment area you will be looked after by midwives in your local area for postnatal care and come to the hospital for antenatal and consultant care if required and when you're in labour.

