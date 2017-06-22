The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 4 and for postnatal appointments it's 2.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

Women who are under 17, had a previous loss in pregnancy, have a problem identified by screening or are booked for a homebirth will be cared for by the one or perhaps two midwives from Jubilee team throughout pregnancy, labour and postnatally. Other women will be seen by their community midwife for antenatal and postnatal appointments

