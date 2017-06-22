Derriford Hospital, Plymouth

Plymouth Hospitals NHS Trust

Last updated: 22 Jun 2017

The Central Delivery Suite

You will be cared for by midwives with medical facilities and doctors on hand if you need them.

a medium unit

4200

births from Apr 2014 to Apr 2015

Labour ward icon

12

Labour rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU)

Rk950 plymouthhospitals typicaldeliveryroom

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Sterile water injections
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • When you're in established labour you'll be admitted to the labour ward
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • There's an area where you can be assessed
    • You can have a bath or use a birth pool if available
    • You can be admitted to the antenatal ward
    • Triage (assessment) sitting room and bathroom. There is also a small outdoor area
  • Birthing rooms
    • 12 labour rooms
    • 1 Birth pool(s)
      • 0 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 1 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • There is flexibility over numbers of birth partners but you need to discuss this with the midwife providing your care.
    • The limit depends on the individual circumstances
    • You can have the following number of birth partners with you during labour: 2

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Hypnobirthing / Natal hypnotherapy
  • Birthing stools
  • TV
  • Rocking chair

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are available.
    • £120
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Partners can stay on the postnatal ward on a reclining chair
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • After you have given birth you'll be transferred to a bed in the postnatal area
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 0-4 hours after the birth
    • Contact & visitor information

How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 4 and for postnatal appointments it's 2.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

Women who are under 17, had a previous loss in pregnancy, have a problem identified by screening or are booked for a homebirth will be cared for by the one or perhaps two midwives from Jubilee team throughout pregnancy, labour and postnatally. Other women will be seen by their community midwife for antenatal and postnatal appointments

Statistics

source
source
Compared to the national average, women were:
    What is your situation?

    Is this your first birth?

    Have you had a caesarean for a previous birth?

    Are you at a higher risk of complications?

    Clear answers

    Is this the best unit for you?

    Who can give birth here?

    • Catchment area
      • Women who live within the catchment area: From a large geographical area covering south-west Devon and south-east Cornwall. This can be far reaching, particularly for women in the south west Peninsula whose baby may need special care, due to Derriford having the region's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit
      • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

    Support services

    • Accessibility
      • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
      • Limited mobility: there is full provision with adapted rooms.
      • Hearing problems: a signing service can be arranged through Plymouth City Council.
      • Sight problems: support as per individual requirements.
      • Learning disabilities: access to the Specialist Trust Team.
      • Autism spectrum: access to the Specialist Trust Team.
    • Interpreting service
      • Use of 'TheBigWord' for telephoning interpreting. To have a translator present, this service is bookable through Plymouth City Council which is available 24/7.
      • all national documentation is available in alternative languages.
    • Specialist midwifery teams
      • Antenatal Screening
      • Bereavement
      • Diabetes
      • Infant feeding
      • Perinatal mental health
      • Substance misuse
      • Teenage pregnancy
      • Vulnerable women

    Women's experiences

    Reviews of this hospital

    Source: CQC

    Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

    Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

    • Labour and birth

    • Staff

    • Care in hospital after birth

    • Labour and birth

      8.9/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Staff

      9.0/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Care in hospital after birth

      7.7/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    General information

    • Tours
    • Non-NHS Care
      • Private maternity care isn't available here.
    • Neonatal care
      • Neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) provides special care for newborn babies in the local area and also for critically ill babies from the surrounding area who need the highest level of nursing and medical care.
    • Food for partners out-of-hours
      • Vending machine
    • Consultant presence
      • Consultants are on the ward 98.0 hours per week (58.3%)
    Staticmap?center=50.416139, 4.112568&zoom=14&size=1000x225&markers=color:red|label:s|50.416139, 4
    • Contact information
    • How to book once you're pregnant
      Via your GP
      • Booking phone number: 01752 763623
      • If in labour call: 01752 430200
    • Outside space
      • Outside space is available for women in labour
      • There is a small patio area outside the communal sitting room
    • Visiting information
      • Visiting as for postnatal ward
      • Friends and family: 4-7pm.
        Partners and siblings: open visiting during daytime.
        Maximum of 3 visitors at any time.
    • Car parking for women in labour
      • The maternity car park is immediately outside the Maternity Wing. There is a drop off/ short stay option immediately outside the front door.
      • Drop off outside entrance maximum 20 minutes stay.
    • Parking
      • Per hour £1.20.
        6 -24 hours: £12.
        5 day pass £24.
        7 day pass £32.
        Monthly £96.
        Free for parents with a baby in the neonatal unit.
