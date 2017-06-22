Newham University Hospital

Barts Health NHS Trust

Last updated: 22 Jun 2017

The Central Delivery Suite

Contact & visitor information

You will be cared for by midwives with medical facilities and doctors on hand if you need them.

a medium unit

3900

births from Apr 2014 to Apr 2015

Labour ward icon

15

Labour rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Local Neonatal Unit (LNU)

Birth choices labour ward

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Sterile water injections
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
Find out more about pain relief during labour

Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • When you're in established labour you'll be admitted to the labour ward
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • There's a dedicated area where women can keep active
    • There's an area where you can be assessed
    • You can have a bath or use a birth pool if available
    • You can be admitted to the antenatal ward
    • You can be admitted to the delivery suite/birthing room
    • Low risk women are triaged on the birth centre.
  • Birthing rooms
    • 15 labour rooms
    • 1 Birth pool(s)
      • 0 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 1 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • The limit depends on the individual circumstances
    • You can have the following number of birth partners with you during labour: 0

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Hypnobirthing / Natal hypnotherapy
  • Birthing stools
  • TV
  • Rocking chair

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are available.
    • Each room costs
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Partners can stay on the postnatal ward on a chair
    • Partners can stay in a room with you on a reclining chair
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • After you have given birth you'll be transferred to a bed in the postnatal area
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 6-12 hours after the birth
    • Contact & visitor information

How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 3 and for postnatal appointments it's 2.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

You will have a named midwife. If you live out of the hospital catchment area you will be looked after by midwives in your local area for antenatal and postnatal care and come to the hospital for consultant care if required and when you're in labour.

Find out about the benefits of knowing your midwife

Statistics

source
source
Compared to the national average, women were:
    What is your situation?

    Is this your first birth?

    Have you had a caesarean for a previous birth?

    Are you at a higher risk of complications?

    Clear answers

    Is this the best unit for you?

    Find out more about your local options and where you want to give birth

    Use our tool to find out

    Who can give birth here?

    • Catchment area
      • Women who live within the catchment area: Newham and Barking
      • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

    Support services

    • Accessibility
      • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
      • Limited mobility: our unit has been built with compliance for access for women with limited mobility and we have beds that can be adjusted in several ways including height.
      • Hearing problems: women would have access to Newham Social Care and the Vunerable Women Team Acorn.
      • Sight problems: women would have access to Newham Social Care and the Vunerable Women Team Acorn.
      • Learning disabilities: women would have access to Newham Social Care and the Vunerable Women Team Acorn.
      • Autism spectrum: women would have access to Newham Social Care and the Vunerable Women Team Acorn.
    • Interpreting service
      • Visit our site for comprehensive information about the Barts interpreting service: http://www.bartshealth.nhs.uk/your-visit/advice-and-support/interpreting-service/
      • we have the use of 'TheLanguageLine' and access to information materials such as leaflets in other languages.
    • Specialist midwifery teams
      • Antenatal Screening
      • Bereavement
      • Diabetes
      • Infant feeding
      • Perinatal mental health
      • Substance misuse
      • Teenage pregnancy
      • Vulnerable women
      • The http://www.whfs.org.uk/index.php/what-we-do/maternity-mates Maternity Mates project provides voluntary non-clinical support to women who do not have a suitable support network or have specific needs or health issues.

    Women's experiences

    Reviews of this hospital

    Requesting c section can be so traumatic

      I am a pregnant patient at homerton hospital in London, I have had a traumatic birth in the past that ended up with a 3 to 4 degree tear and left...

      by Alinai, about 2 months ago

      Read on patient opinion
    Suspected posterior tongue tie

      I was experiencing breastfeeding issues with my newborn feeding constantly but falling asleep on the breast and only sleeping for very short...

      by Kis, about 2 months ago

      Read on patient opinion
    Source: CQC

    Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

    Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

    • Labour and birth

    • Staff

    • Care in hospital after birth

    • Labour and birth

      8.1/10

      Worse compared with other trusts

    • Staff

      7.6/10

      Worse compared with other trusts

    • Care in hospital after birth

      6.9/10

      Worse compared with other trusts

    General information

    • Tours
      • Tours of the maternity service are every Tuesday and Sunday at 3pm - meet at the Discharge Lounge on Elm Ward. There is no need to book.
    • Non-NHS Care
      • Private maternity care isn't available here.
    • Breastfeeding accreditation
      • Stage 1 accreditation
    • Neonatal care
      • Local neonatal unit (LNU) provides special care for newborn babies in the local area, except for those who are critically ill and need intensive care.
    • Food for partners out-of-hours
      • Vending machine
    • Consultant presence
      • Consultants are on the ward 98.0 hours per week (58.3%)
    • Contact information
    • How to book once you're pregnant
      Freemasons Midwifery Centre, St Stephen's Midwifery Centre and Deanery Road Midwifery Centre.
      Barking Community Birth Centre
      Via your GP
      • Booking phone number: 0207 476 4000
      • If in labour call: 0207 363 8231
    • Outside space
      • Outside space is available for women in labour
      • Outside garden space that the women can use.
    • Visiting information
      • In the amenity rooms the partners do not need to leave when it is the rest period.
      • Partners: 8am-12pm
        Other visitors: 2-8pm
        All partners are encouraged to leave the ward when it is women's rest period between 12-2pm daily, unless they are awaiting an imminent discharge.
        However, there is a policy that one partner can stay overnight.
    • Car parking for women in labour
      • Parking spaces at the maternity unit
    • Parking
      • It is £7.50 per week.
