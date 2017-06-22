Royal Bolton Hospital

Bolton NHS Foundation Trust

Last updated: 22 Jun 2017

The Central Delivery Suite

Contact & visitor information

You will be cared for by midwives with medical facilities and doctors on hand if you need them.

a large unit

5700

births from Apr 2014 to Apr 2015

  • Epidural
  • Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU)

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Epidural
Find out more about pain relief during labour

Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • When you're in established labour you'll be admitted to the labour ward

After you've given birth

Statistics

Compared to the national average, women were:
    Support services

    • Accessibility
      • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
    • Interpreting service
      • When faced with a person who is not fluent in the English language, a trained interpreter should be called for in order to improve the quality of communication.

    Women's experiences

    Reviews of this hospital

    Source: CQC

    Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

    Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

    • Labour and birth

    • Staff

    • Care in hospital after birth

    • Labour and birth

      8.8/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Staff

      8.9/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Care in hospital after birth

      8.1/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    General information

    • Tours
      • You will normally be invited to come and have a tour of the maternity unit towards the end of your pregnancy so that you are familiar with the department and are aware of the facilities available when you come into the hospital to give birth.
      • Take a virtual tour
    • Breastfeeding accreditation
      • Full accreditation
    • Neonatal care
      • Neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) provides special care for newborn babies in the local area and also for critically ill babies from the surrounding area who need the highest level of nursing and medical care.
    • Contact information
    • Visiting information
      • Just one named visitor is allowed from 9am. to 9pm. Normal visiting times are 2pm to 3pm. and 6.30pm to 8pm When there can be three visitors to a patient.
    Other units

