Royal Bolton Hospital
Bolton NHS Foundation Trust
Last updated: 22 Jun 2017
The Central Delivery SuiteContact & visitor information
You will be cared for by midwives with medical facilities and doctors on hand if you need them.
a large unit
5700
births from Apr 2014 to Apr 2015
- Epidural
- Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU)
Pain-relief options
- Entonox (gas and air)
- Epidural
Having a baby here
During labour and birth
- If you arrive in the early stages of labour
- When you're in established labour you'll be admitted to the labour ward
After you've given birth
- Your stay after you've given birth
Contact & visitor information
- After you have given birth you'll be transferred to a bed in the postnatal area
Statistics
What is your situation?
Is this the best unit for you?
Support services
- Accessibility
- Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
- Interpreting service
- When faced with a person who is not fluent in the English language, a trained interpreter should be called for in order to improve the quality of communication.
Women's experiences
Reviews of this hospital
Source: CQC
Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015
Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.
Labour and birth
Staff
Care in hospital after birth
Labour and birth8.8/10
About the same compared with other trusts
Staff8.9/10
About the same compared with other trusts
Care in hospital after birth8.1/10
About the same compared with other trusts
General information
- Tours
- You will normally be invited to come and have a tour of the maternity unit towards the end of your pregnancy so that you are familiar with the department and are aware of the facilities available when you come into the hospital to give birth.
- Take a virtual tour
- Breastfeeding accreditation
- Full accreditation
- Neonatal care
- Neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) provides special care for newborn babies in the local area and also for critically ill babies from the surrounding area who need the highest level of nursing and medical care.
- Contact information
- NHS website
- Main hospital number: 01204 390390
- Visiting information
- Just one named visitor is allowed from 9am. to 9pm. Normal visiting times are 2pm to 3pm. and 6.30pm to 8pm When there can be three visitors to a patient.
Find the right place to give birth
