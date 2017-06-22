Scunthorpe General Hospital

Northern Lincolnshire And Goole NHS Foundation Trust

Last updated: 22 Jun 2017

The Central Delivery Suite

Contact & visitor information

You will be cared for by midwives with medical facilities and doctors on hand if you need them.

a very small unit

1750

births from Apr 2014 to Apr 2015

Labour ward icon

9

Labour rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Local Neonatal Unit (LNU)

Rjl32 delivery room sgh 2

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Sterile water injections
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
Find out more about pain relief during labour

Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • When you're in established labour you'll be admitted to the labour ward.
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • There's a dedicated area where women can keep active
    • You can have a bath or use a birth pool if available
    • There is a room for women in early labour (Butterfly room CDS or front rooms Ward 26).
  • Birthing rooms
    • 9 labour rooms
    • 1 Birth pool(s)
      • 0 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 1 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • The limit depends on the individual circumstances
    • You can have more birth partners, but a limit applies to the number you can have in the room with you at one time
    • You can have the following number of birth partners with you during labour: 0

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Hypnobirthing / Natal hypnotherapy
  • Birthing stools
  • TV
  • Rocking chair

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are not available.
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Unless there are special circumstances, partners are asked to leave overnight
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • After you have given birth you'll be transferred to a bed in the postnatal area
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 6 hours after the birth
    • Contact & visitor information

How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 4 and for postnatal appointments it's 3.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

You will have a named midwife.
You will be looked after by different midwives for antenatal care, during labour and for postnatal care.
If you live out of the hospital catchment area you will be looked after by midwives in your local area for antenatal and postnatal care and come to the hospital for consultant care if required and when you're in labour.

Find out about the benefits of knowing your midwife

Statistics

source
source
Compared to the national average, women were:
    What is your situation?

    Is this your first birth?

    Have you had a caesarean for a previous birth?

    Are you at a higher risk of complications?

    Clear answers

    Is this the best unit for you?

    Find out more about your local options and where you want to give birth

    Use our tool to find out

    Who can give birth here?

    • Catchment area
      • Women who live within the catchment area: Scunthorpe, Brigg and Barton, Goole and the Isle of Axholme.
      • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

    Support services

    • Accessibility
      • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
      • Limited mobility: shower seats and wet rooms available.
      • Hearing problems: care given on an individual basis. All staff are trained in equality and diversity.
      • Sight problems: care given on an individual basis. All staff are trained in equality and diversity.
      • Learning disabilities: care given on an individual basis. All staff are trained in equality and diversity.
      • Autism spectrum: care given on an individual basis. All staff are trained in equality and diversity.
    • Interpreting service
      • Interpreter or translation services can be provided if English is not your first language.
      • patient information leaflets available in other languages.
    • Specialist midwifery teams
      • Infant feeding
      • Substance misuse
      • Teenage pregnancy
      • Vulnerable women

    Women's experiences

    Reviews of this hospital

    • Requesting c section can be so traumatic

      I am a pregnant patient at homerton hospital in London, I have had a traumatic birth in the past that ended up with a 3 to 4 degree tear and left...

      by Alinai, about 2 months ago

      Read on patient opinion
    • Suspected posterior tongue tie

      I was experiencing breastfeeding issues with my newborn feeding constantly but falling asleep on the breast and only sleeping for very short...

      by Kis, about 2 months ago

      Read on patient opinion
    Source: CQC

    Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

    Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

    • Labour and birth

    • Staff

    • Care in hospital after birth

    • Labour and birth

      8.9/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Staff

      8.8/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Care in hospital after birth

      8.1/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    General information

    • Tours
      • Contact the Pregnancy Assessment Centre.
    • Non-NHS Care
      • Private maternity care isn't available here.
    • Breastfeeding accreditation
      • Stage 2 accreditation
    • Neonatal care
      • Local neonatal unit (LNU) provides special care for newborn babies in the local area, except for those who are critically ill and need intensive care.
    • Food for partners out-of-hours
      • Kitchen on the Delivery Suite where beverages can be made
      • Vending machine
    • Consultant presence
      • Consultants are on the ward 60.0 hours per week (35.7%)
    Staticmap?center=53.587181, 0.665306&zoom=14&size=1000x225&markers=color:red|label:s|53.587181, 0
    • Contact information
    • How to book once you're pregnant
      Call your local midwifery team: Brigg 0172 420 3742, Barton 0165 266 0052, Crowle 0172 471 2925.
      Via your GP
      • Booking phone number: 0172 484 7362
      • If in labour call: 0303 330 2921
    • Outside space
      • There is no outside space available for women in labour
    • Visiting information
      • Not applicable - No private rooms
      • Partners: 9am-9pm
        All visitors: 2-4pm and 6.30-8pm
        2 visitors per bed only, excluding partner.
    • Car parking for women in labour
      • drop off outside entrance
    • Parking
      • 0-1 hours: £2.00
        1-2 hours: £3.50
        2-4 hours: £4.00
        Over 4 hours: £4.50
        Blue badge holders £2.00 fixed tariff
    Share this page

    Other units

    Find the right place to give birth

    Answer a few simple questions and discover whether birth in a local labour ward, birth centre or at home would be best for you.

    Find your best fit
    Advice for every step of your pregnancy

    We can support you on your journey as a parent with relevant news, advice and information on Which? services directly to your inbox.

    Sign me up
    Which? works for you © Which? 2017