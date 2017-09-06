Southmead Hospital, Bristol

North Bristol NHS Trust

Last updated: 06 Sep 2017

The Central Delivery Suite

Contact & visitor information

You will be cared for by midwives with medical facilities and doctors on hand if you need them.

a large unit

5650

births from Apr 2014 to Apr 2015

Labour ward icon

14

Labour rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU)

Main 20150415southmeadhospital 113

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Sterile water injections
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
Find out more about pain relief during labour

Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • When you're in established labour you'll be admitted to the labour ward
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • There's an area where you can be assessed
    • You can have a bath or use a birth pool if available
    • You can be admitted to the antenatal ward
  • Birthing rooms
    • 14 labour rooms
    • 1 Birth pool(s)
      • 0 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 1 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • The limit depends on the individual circumstances
    • You can have the following number of birth partners with you during labour: 2

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Hypnobirthing / Natal hypnotherapy
  • Birthing stools
  • TV
  • Rocking chair

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are not available.
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Partners can stay on the postnatal ward on a chair
    • Partners can stay in a room with you in a double bed
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • After you have given birth you'll be transferred to a bed in the postnatal area
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 4-6 hours after the birth
    • Contact & visitor information

How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 6 and for postnatal appointments it's 3.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

You will be looked after by different midwives for antenatal care, during labour and for postnatal care.
If you live out of the hospital catchment area you will be looked after by midwives in your local area for antenatal and postnatal care and come to the hospital for consultant care if required and when you're in labour.

Find out about the benefits of knowing your midwife

Statistics

source
source
Compared to the national average, women were:
    What is your situation?

    Is this your first birth?

    Have you had a caesarean for a previous birth?

    Are you at a higher risk of complications?

    Clear answers

    Is this the best unit for you?

    Find out more about your local options and where you want to give birth

    Use our tool to find out

    Who can give birth here?

    • Catchment area
      • Women who live within the catchment area: Bristol, north-east Somerset, South Gloucestershire and Wiltshire.
      • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

    Support services

    • Accessibility
      • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
      • Limited mobility: wet rooms, accessible toilets, ground floor ramp accessible and electric beds.
      • Hearing problems: there are hearing loops and some staff are trained in sign language.
      • Sight problems: your needs will be assessed pre-birth to ensure that your individual requirements are met.
      • Learning disabilities: you will be looked after by the Learning Disability team and an individualised care plan will be made.
      • Autism spectrum: individualised care plans will be made.
    • Interpreting service
      • Contact the hospital using the telephone number to arrange an appropriate interpreter. Face-to-face interpreting is not always offered as telephone interpreting often offers more choice.
      • links with community peer support.
    • Specialist midwifery teams
      • Antenatal Screening
      • Bereavement
      • Diabetes
      • Infant feeding
      • Substance misuse
      • Vulnerable women
      • Perinatal Mental Health Specialist (not a midwife).

    Women's experiences

    Reviews of this hospital

    • Requesting c section can be so traumatic

      I am a pregnant patient at homerton hospital in London, I have had a traumatic birth in the past that ended up with a 3 to 4 degree tear and left...

      by Alinai, about 2 months ago

      Read on patient opinion
    • Suspected posterior tongue tie

      I was experiencing breastfeeding issues with my newborn feeding constantly but falling asleep on the breast and only sleeping for very short...

      by Kis, about 2 months ago

      Read on patient opinion
    Source: CQC

    Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

    Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

    • Labour and birth

    • Staff

    • Care in hospital after birth

    • Labour and birth

      8.8/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Staff

      8.6/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Care in hospital after birth

      7.0/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    General information

    • Tours
      • Mum-to-be (plus one) can book a tour of the Birth Suite and Central Delivery Suite. Tours run on Saturday and Sunday mornings and are presented by maternity volunteers. To book your place, please contact 0117 323 5046.
      • Take a virtual tour
    • Non-NHS Care
      • Private maternity care isn't available here.
    • Breastfeeding accreditation
      • Stage 1 accreditation
    • Neonatal care
      • Neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) provides special care for newborn babies in the local area and also for critically ill babies from the surrounding area who need the highest level of nursing and medical care.
    • Food for partners out-of-hours
      • Vending machine
      • 24h use of kitchen facilities
    • Consultant presence
      • Consultants are on the ward 72.0 hours per week (42.9%)
    Staticmap?center=51.496795, 2.591638&zoom=14&size=1000x225&markers=color:red|label:s|51.496795, 2
    • Contact information
    • How to book once you're pregnant
      Contact a community midwife or email: bookings.midwifery@nbt.nhs.uk
      Via your GP
      • Booking phone number: 0117 414 6743
      • If in labour call: 0117 414 6918
      Book online
    • Outside space
      • Outside space is available for women in labour
      • MLUs
    • Visiting information
      • Not applicable - No private rooms
      • Partner and own children: 10am-8pm
        Other visitors: 2-4.30pm and 6.30-7.30pm
        Two visitors (plus partner) at a time, only children over 13.
    • Car parking for women in labour
      • Drop off outside entrance/free parking for partners during the induction of labour and intrapartum period, also up to 7 in the postnatal period.
    • Parking
      • 0-2hrs: £3
        2-4hrs: £4
        4-6hrs: £6
        6-8hrs: £7
        8-24hrs: £8
        7 day ticket £15
    Share this page

    Other units

    Find the right place to give birth

    Answer a few simple questions and discover whether birth in a local labour ward, birth centre or at home would be best for you.

    Find your best fit
    Advice for every step of your pregnancy

    We can support you on your journey as a parent with relevant news, advice and information on Which? services directly to your inbox.

    Sign me up
    Which? works for you © Which? 2017