Croydon University Hospital

Croydon Health Services NHS Trust

Last updated: 22 Jun 2017

The Delivery Suite

Contact & visitor information

You will be cared for by midwives with medical facilities and doctors on hand if you need them.

a medium unit

3400

births from Apr 2014 to Apr 2015

11

Labour rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Local Neonatal Unit (LNU)

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Sterile water injections
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
Find out more about pain relief during labour

Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • When you're in established labour you'll be admitted to the labour ward
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • There's a dedicated area where women can keep active
    • There's an area where you can be assessed
    • You can have a bath or use a birth pool if available
    • You can be admitted to the antenatal ward
    • You can be admitted to the delivery suite/birthing room
    • Early labour relaxation room
  • Birthing rooms
    • 11 labour rooms
    • 1 Birth pool(s)
      • 0 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 1 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • You can have more birth partners, but a limit applies to the number you can have in the room with you at one time
    • You can have the following number of birth partners with you during labour: 0

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Hypnobirthing / Natal hypnotherapy
  • Birthing stools
  • TV
  • Rocking chair
  • Other: Hypnobirthing techniques are supported by the midwives providing care during a woman's labour.

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are available.
    • £131 per day en-suite facilities on Mary Ward (postnatal ward).
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Partners can stay on the postnatal ward on a chair
    • Partners can stay on the postnatal ward on a reclining chair
    • Partners can stay in a room with you on a reclining chair
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • After you have given birth you'll be transferred to a bed in the postnatal area
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 4-24hours after the birth
How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 2 and for postnatal appointments it's 3.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

Antenatal care is provided by the midwife and G.P. within the community, in close proximity to your home. Women planning a home birth are cared for by the same midwife from the Crocus Home Birth Team during their pregnancy, labour, and postnatal period. If needed care from the medical obstetric team is available at Croydon Hospital and Purley Hospital

Find out about the benefits of knowing your midwife

Statistics

Compared to the national average, women were:
    What is your situation?

    Is this your first birth?

    Have you had a caesarean for a previous birth?

    Are you at a higher risk of complications?

    Clear answers

    Is this the best unit for you?

    Find out more about your local options and where you want to give birth

    Use our tool to find out

    Who can give birth here?

    • Catchment area
      • Women who live within the catchment area: Women living within the borough of Croydon
      • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

    Support services

    • Accessibility
      • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
      • Limited mobility: aids to assist mobility with ensuite bathroom facilities with disability aids to support movement.
      • Hearing problems: visual communication aids available.
      • Sight problems: single rooms where birthing partners are able to stay with the woman to assist with care needs and provide 24 hour support in addition to the maternity staff.
      • Learning disabilities: support from the Trust learning disabilities team and use of the clients learning disability passport.
      • Autism spectrum: support from the Trust learning disabilities team and use of the clients learning disability passport.
    • Interpreting service
      • For Croydon residents with language needs, the NHS provides comprehensive and professional interpreting services in more than 50 languages - either over the telephone or in person, and including British Sign Language.
      • use of pictorial communication aids. Specialist antenatal education classes for women with limited or no understanding of the English language.
    • Specialist midwifery teams
      • Antenatal Screening
      • Bereavement
      • Diabetes
      • Infant feeding
      • Perinatal mental health
      • Substance misuse
      • Teenage pregnancy
      • Vulnerable women
      • Vaginal birth after caesarean section (VBAC)

    Women's experiences

    Reviews of this hospital

    Source: CQC

    Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

    Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

    • Labour and birth

    • Staff

    • Care in hospital after birth

    • Labour and birth

      8.2/10

      Worse compared with other trusts

    • Staff

      8.1/10

      Worse compared with other trusts

    • Care in hospital after birth

      7.2/10

      Worse compared with other trusts

    General information

    • Tours
      • Early pregnancy evenings are held on the 1st Wednesday of every month in the Antenatal Clinic, Woodcroft Road Entrance. Drop in sessions between 7-8:30pm which include a tour of the Birth Centre and Delivery Suite.
      • Take a virtual tour
    • Non-NHS Care
      • Private maternity care isn't available here.
    • Breastfeeding accreditation
      • Stage 2 accreditation
    • Neonatal care
      • Local neonatal unit (LNU) provides special care for newborn babies in the local area, except for those who are critically ill and need intensive care.
    • Food for partners out-of-hours
      • Refreshments from the kitchen. Coffee shop and restaurant and a convenience store within the hospital
      • Vending machine
    • Consultant presence
      • Consultants are on the ward 98.0 hours per week (58.3%)
    • Contact information
    • How to book once you're pregnant
      Via your GP
      • Booking phone number: 0208 401 3000 ext. 4202
      • If in labour call: 020 8401 3180 ext. 3179
      Book online
    • Outside space
      • Outside space is available for women in labour
      • Outside garden area adjacent to the Triage area near Delivery Suite
    • Visiting information
      • Same visiting policy as postnatal ward.
      • Birthing partners: 24 hrs
        Other visitors: 3-8pm
    • Car parking for women in labour
      • Special permits are also available for birth partners of women in labour for a 24 hour period
      • Drop off outside entrance
    • Parking
      • All other parking is charged at the following rates: up to 1 hour: £2:00
        1-4 hours: £4:50
        4-6 hours: £ 6:50
        6-8 hours: £8:50
        8-24 hours: £15:00
        Please bring small change with you. Credit/debit cards can also be used for parking fees.
