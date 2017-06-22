The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 2 and for postnatal appointments it's 3.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

Antenatal care is provided by the midwife and G.P. within the community, in close proximity to your home. Women planning a home birth are cared for by the same midwife from the Crocus Home Birth Team during their pregnancy, labour, and postnatal period. If needed care from the medical obstetric team is available at Croydon Hospital and Purley Hospital

Find out about the benefits of knowing your midwife