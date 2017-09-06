The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 4 and for postnatal appointments it's 3.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

For women in the Harrogate area, care will be provided during the antenatal and postnatal periods by a small team of community midwives to aim for continuity of care. If you are booked under Consultant care you will aslo see the Consultant during the natenatal period as well as your small team of community midwives. Care in labour and postnatal period is provided by midwives who work in the hospital setting.

Out of area women have care by their named community midwife, care in labour is provided by midwives in the hospital then after discharge home your care is returned back to your community midwifery team based in your area.

