Harrogate District Hospital

Harrogate And District NHS Foundation Trust

Last updated: 06 Sep 2017

The Delivery Suite

Contact & visitor information

You will be cared for by midwives with medical facilities and doctors on hand if you need them.

a very small unit

1850

births from Apr 2014 to Apr 2015

Labour ward icon

5

Labour rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Special Care Unit (SCU)

Rcd01 dsc 4118

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Sterile water injections
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
  • Other: Hypnobirthing courses available and supported on the unit
Find out more about pain relief during labour

Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • When you're in established labour you'll be admitted to the labour ward
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • There's an area where you can be assessed
    • You can have a bath or use a birth pool if available
    • You can be admitted to the delivery suite/birthing room
    • Maternity Assessment Centre (MAC) is open Mon-Fri 08.00-20.00, transferred to Delivery Suite or advised to go home if not in established labour.
  • Birthing rooms
    • 5 labour rooms
    • 1 Birth pool(s)
      • 0 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 1 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • For women who request more than 2 birth partners this would be discussed on an individual basis.
    • The limit depends on the individual circumstances
    • You can have the following number of birth partners with you during labour: 0

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Hypnobirthing / Natal hypnotherapy
  • Birthing stools
  • TV
  • Rocking chair

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are available.
    • £90 per night
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Partners can stay on the postnatal ward on a chair
    • Partners can stay on the postnatal ward on a reclining chair
    • Partners can stay in a room with you on a reclining chair
    • We are in the process of buying additional reclining chairs.
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • After you have given birth you'll be transferred to a bed in the postnatal area
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 24-48 hours after the birth
    • Contact & visitor information

How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 4 and for postnatal appointments it's 3.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

For women in the Harrogate area, care will be provided during the antenatal and postnatal periods by a small team of community midwives to aim for continuity of care. If you are booked under Consultant care you will aslo see the Consultant during the natenatal period as well as your small team of community midwives. Care in labour and postnatal period is provided by midwives who work in the hospital setting.
Out of area women have care by their named community midwife, care in labour is provided by midwives in the hospital then after discharge home your care is returned back to your community midwifery team based in your area.

Find out about the benefits of knowing your midwife

Statistics

source
source
Compared to the national average, women were:
    What is your situation?

    Is this your first birth?

    Have you had a caesarean for a previous birth?

    Are you at a higher risk of complications?

    Clear answers

    Is this the best unit for you?

    Find out more about your local options and where you want to give birth

    Use our tool to find out

    Who can give birth here?

    • Catchment area
      • Women who live within the catchment area: Harrogate, Knaresborough and Ripon, Leeds, York and the surrounding areas
      • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

    Support services

    • Accessibility
      • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
      • Limited mobility: your needs will be assessed and a plan of care made on an individual basis.
      • Hearing problems: you will have your needs assessed and a plan of care made on an individual basis.
      • Sight problems: you will have your needs assessed and a plan of care made on an individual basis.
      • Learning disabilities: you will have your needs assessed and a plan of care made on an individual basis.
      • Autism spectrum: you will have your needs assessed and a plan of care made on an individual basis.
    • Interpreting service
      • Spoken language interpreting provided for people whose first language is not English. Interpretation over the telephone is the default Trust position. A face to face interpreter is booked if requested by the clinician or woman
      • you will have your needs assessed and a plan of care made on an individual basis.
    • Specialist midwifery teams
      • Antenatal Screening
      • Bereavement
      • Diabetes
      • Infant feeding
      • Perinatal mental health
      • Substance misuse
      • Teenage pregnancy
      • Vulnerable women

    Women's experiences

    Reviews of this hospital

    • Requesting c section can be so traumatic

      I am a pregnant patient at homerton hospital in London, I have had a traumatic birth in the past that ended up with a 3 to 4 degree tear and left...

      by Alinai, about 2 months ago

      Read on patient opinion
    • Suspected posterior tongue tie

      I was experiencing breastfeeding issues with my newborn feeding constantly but falling asleep on the breast and only sleeping for very short...

      by Kis, about 2 months ago

      Read on patient opinion
    Source: CQC

    Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

    Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

    • Labour and birth

    • Staff

    • Care in hospital after birth

    • Labour and birth

      9.2/10

      Better compared with other trusts

    • Staff

      9.0/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Care in hospital after birth

      8.6/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    General information

    • Non-NHS Care
      • Private maternity care isn't available here.
    • Breastfeeding accreditation
      • Full accreditation
    • Neonatal care
      • Special care unit (SCU) provides neonatal care for babies in the local area who need extra support but who don't require high dependency care.
    • Food for partners out-of-hours
      • The staff canteen is also open to the public.
      • Vending machine
    • Consultant presence
      • Consultants are on the ward 40.0 hours per week (23.8%)
    • Contact information
    • How to book once you're pregnant
      You can self refer to the midwife at your GP's surgery
      Via your GP
      • Booking phone number: 0142 355 3010
      • If in labour call: 0142 355 3184 ext. 3185 or 7531
      Book online
    • Outside space
      • Outside space is available for women in labour
      • Very small paved garden area.
    • Visiting information
      • Visiting same as for the postnatal ward
      • Partners and siblings: 8am-10pm.
        Other visitors: 2-4pm and 6-8pm.
        Partners can stay overnight if they would like to.
    • Car parking for women in labour
      • Separate hospital entrance near the antenatal clinic for easier access to the maternity department.
      • No special arrangements
    • Parking
      • Free for first half hour.
        £2.70 - up to 1.5 hours
        £8.70 - all day
        Weekly tickets available for £31
    Other units

