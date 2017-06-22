Hereford County Hospital

The Delivery Suite

You will be cared for by midwives with medical facilities and doctors on hand if you need them.

a very small unit

1650

births from Apr 2014 to Apr 2015

5

Labour rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Special Care Unit (SCU)

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
  • Other: Morphine
Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • When you're in established labour you'll be admitted to the labour ward
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • There's an area where you can be assessed
    • You can have a bath or use a birth pool if available
    • You can be admitted to the antenatal ward
    • You will be offered the opportunity to return home. Otherwise you can use a pool or a TENS machine or have some pain relief with midwifery care.
  • Birthing rooms
    • 5 labour rooms
    • 2 Birth pool(s)
      • 1 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 1 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • You can have the following number of birth partners with you during labour: 2

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Rocking chair
  • Other: Hypnobirthing

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are available.
    • £120 approx
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Partners can't stay overnight
    • Unless there are special circumstances, partners are asked to leave overnight
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • After you have given birth you'll be transferred to a bed in the postnatal area
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 4-24 hours after the birth
How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 5 and for postnatal appointments it's 3.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

In this maternity unit great importance is attached to provision of continuity of care antenatally. All women have access to a named midwife. When giving birth at home care is provided via midwives on an on-call rota. Postnatal care is provided by the named midwife where possible

Statistics

Compared to the national average, women were:
    What is your situation?

    Is this your first birth?

    Have you had a caesarean for a previous birth?

    Are you at a higher risk of complications?

    Clear answers

    Is this the best unit for you?

    Who can give birth here?

    • Catchment area
      • Women who live within the catchment area: Mainly Herefordshire, Gloucestershire, Welsh borders, Shropshire, Worcester
      • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

    Support services

    • Accessibility
      • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
      • Limited mobility: The building is relatively new so complies with accessibility regulations
      • Hearing problems: Interpreting service, hearing loops available
      • Sight problems: The maternity unit is flexible and would put together an individualised plan of care after discussion with you and your partner.
      • Learning disabilities: There is a Lead Nurse for Vulnerable adults. The Maternity unit will co-ordinate any activities necessary to provide individualised care.
      • Autism spectrum: Any challenges will be highlighted at the booking visit and an individualised plan of care put into place.
    • Interpreting service
      • Organised by the Patient Advice and Liaison Service (PALS). Contact ?Tel: 01432 372986 Mobile: 07825 681801 Mon-Fri 8.30am-4.30pm. Out of hours contact the ward sister. Website: http://www.wyevalley.nhs.uk/services/interpretation-services.aspx
      • Written patient information in various languages.
    • Specialist midwifery teams
      • Vulnerable women

    Women's experiences

    Reviews of this hospital

    • Requesting c section can be so traumatic

      I am a pregnant patient at homerton hospital in London, I have had a traumatic birth in the past that ended up with a 3 to 4 degree tear and left...

      by Alinai, about 2 months ago

    • Suspected posterior tongue tie

      I was experiencing breastfeeding issues with my newborn feeding constantly but falling asleep on the breast and only sleeping for very short...

      by Kis, about 2 months ago

    Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

    Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

    • Labour and birth

    • Staff

    • Care in hospital after birth

    • Labour and birth

      8.9/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Staff

      9.0/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Care in hospital after birth

      7.7/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    General information

    • Tours
    • Breech baby
      • true
    • Non-NHS Care
      • Private maternity care isn't available here.
    • Breastfeeding accreditation
      • Stage 1 accreditation
    • Neonatal care
      • Special care unit (SCU) provides neonatal care for babies in the local area who need extra support but who don't require high dependency care.
    • Food for partners out-of-hours
      • Vending machines offering hot and cold beverages as well as a selection of snacks and microwaveable meals are located in a number of areas throughout the hospital. There is a central 24-hour vending area within the foyer of the Spires Restaurant.
    • Consultant presence
      • Consultants are on the ward 40.0 hours per week (23.8%)
    • Contact information
    • How to book once you're pregnant
      Via your GP
      • Booking phone number: 01432 372994
      • If in labour call: 07990 986517
    • Outside space
      • There is no outside space available for women in labour
    • Visiting information
      • Visiting same as for postnatal ward.
      • Partners and own children may visit 9am-9pm. All other visitors can visit between 6.30-8pm. There is a rest time for mothers between 4-5pm and at meal times.
    • Car parking for women in labour
      • Should your visit exceed three hours if you are in labour then car parking charges are discounted to the three-hour rate. The midwife can give you the concessionary ticket
      • Drop off outside entrance
    • Parking
      • one hour: £3.50, Up to £15 per 24 hours
