The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 5 and for postnatal appointments it's 3.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

In this maternity unit great importance is attached to provision of continuity of care antenatally. All women have access to a named midwife. When giving birth at home care is provided via midwives on an on-call rota. Postnatal care is provided by the named midwife where possible

