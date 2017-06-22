James Paget University Hospital, Great Yarmouth

The Delivery Suite

You will be cared for by midwives with medical facilities and doctors on hand if you need them.

a small unit

2050

births from Apr 2014 to Apr 2015

8

Labour rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Local Neonatal Unit (LNU)

Birth choices labour ward

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • When you're in established labour you'll be admitted to the labour ward
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • You can have a bath or use a birth pool if available
    • You can be admitted to the antenatal ward
    • You can be admitted to the delivery suite/birthing room
    • An individualised care plan will be agreed with you
  • Birthing rooms
    • 8 labour rooms
    • 2 Birth pool(s)
      • 0 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 2 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • If you wish any particular arrangements regarding birth supporters, a plan can be agreed prior to labour or discussed at the time of admission, and will be viewed supportively.
    • You can have the following number of birth partners with you during labour: 2

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Rocking chair

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are available.
    • Approximately £75
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Unless there are special circumstances, partners are asked to leave overnight
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • After you have given birth you'll be transferred to a bed in the postnatal area
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 4-6 hours after the birth
How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 3 and for postnatal appointments it's 3.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

Antenatal care is based at your GP's surgery with a named midwife to provide antenatal continuity of carer.If your live out of the hospital catchment area you will have care by midwives in your own location, but may attend this hospital for birth.

Statistics

Compared to the national average, women were:
    Who can give birth here?

    • Catchment area
      • Women who live within the catchment area: Great Yarmouth, Lowestoft and surrounding areas
      • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

    Support services

    • Accessibility
      • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
      • Limited mobility: You will received an individualised care plan in partnership with an obstetric physiotherapist.
      • Hearing problems: Hearing loop available: please ask
      • Sight problems: You will received an individualised care plan
      • Learning disabilities: You will received an individualised care plan in partnership with a learning disability nurse and specialist midwife
      • Autism spectrum: You will received an individualised care plan in partnership with a specialist midwife
    • Interpreting service
      • LanguageLine telephone service is used.
      • Leaflets can be requested in different languages
    • Specialist midwifery teams
      • Antenatal Screening
      • Diabetes
      • Infant feeding
      • Perinatal mental health
      • Substance misuse
      • Teenage pregnancy
      • Vulnerable women

    Women's experiences

    Reviews of this hospital

    Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

    Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

    • Labour and birth

    • Staff

    • Care in hospital after birth

    • Labour and birth

      8.8/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Staff

      8.9/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Care in hospital after birth

      8.0/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    General information

    • Tours
      • As part of the preparation for birth day or on an individual basis: call the unit to arrange.
    • Non-NHS Care
      • Private maternity care isn't available here.
    • Breastfeeding accreditation
      • Full accreditation
    • Neonatal care
      • Local neonatal unit (LNU) provides special care for newborn babies in the local area, except for those who are critically ill and need intensive care.
    • Food for partners out-of-hours
      • Vending machines in hospital entrance.
    • Consultant presence
      • Consultants are on the ward 40.0 hours per week (23.8%)
    • Contact information
    • How to book once you're pregnant
      You will be informed of all your choices for place of birth. Community midwives will recommend birth at home or in the midwife led unit if you are at low risk of complications during the birth.
      • Booking phone number: 01493 452190
      • If in labour call: 01493 452480
    • Outside space
      • There is no outside space available for women in labour
    • Visiting information
      • Visiting as for postnatal ward
      • Opening visiting for birth partners, others by individual arrangement dependant on the woman's needs. From 9am -9pm for partners. Post natal ward for up to 3 visitors from 3-4:30 and from 7-9:00. Siblings welcome but no other children please.
    • Car parking for women in labour
      • Passes can be arranged in special circumstances
      • Drop off outside entrance maximum 30 minutes stay
    • Parking
      • Please see the following link:http://jamespaget.mentordigital.co.uk/patients-visitors/parking/
