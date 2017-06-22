The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 3 and for postnatal appointments it's 3.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

Antenatal care is based at your GP's surgery with a named midwife to provide antenatal continuity of carer.If your live out of the hospital catchment area you will have care by midwives in your own location, but may attend this hospital for birth.

