Leighton Hospital, Crewe

Mid Cheshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Last updated: 22 Jun 2017

The Delivery Suite

You will be cared for by midwives with medical facilities and doctors on hand if you need them.

a small unit

2550

births from Apr 2014 to Apr 2015

Labour ward icon

6

Labour rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Local Neonatal Unit (LNU)

Main delivery room mid cheshire

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
  • Other: TENS machine
Find out more about pain relief during labour

Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • When you're in established labour you'll be admitted to the labour ward
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • There's an area where you can be assessed
    • You can have a bath or use a birth pool if available
    • Women who do not wish to go home are encourage to mobilise around the hospital grounds.
  • Birthing rooms
    • 6 labour rooms
    • 1 Birth pool(s)
      • 1 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 0 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • The limit depends on the individual circumstances
    • You can have the following number of birth partners with you during labour: 2

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Rocking chair

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are available.
    • £34.85 per night
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Partners can stay on the postnatal ward on a reclining chair
    • This unit is in the process of implementing partners staying overnight on the postnatal ward - in a reclining chair.
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • After you have given birth you'll be transferred to a bed in the postnatal area
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 0-4 hours after the birth
How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 2 and for postnatal appointments it's 3.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

You will have a named midwife.
If you live out of the hospital catchment area you will be looked after by midwives in your local area for antenatal and postnatal care and come to the hospital for consultant care if required and when you're in labour.

Find out about the benefits of knowing your midwife

Statistics

Compared to the national average, women were:
    What is your situation?

    Is this your first birth?

    Have you had a caesarean for a previous birth?

    Are you at a higher risk of complications?

    Clear answers

    Is this the best unit for you?

    Find out more about your local options and where you want to give birth

    Use our tool to find out

    Who can give birth here?

    • Catchment area
      • Women who live within the catchment area: Chester borders, Macclesfield borders, North Staffordshire borders and South Manchester borders.
      • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

    Support services

    • Accessibility
      • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
      • Limited mobility: All rooms are wet rooms. There is one that is wheelchair accessible.
      • Hearing problems: An individual plan of care will be implemented.
      • Sight problems: An individual plan of care will be implemented.
      • Learning disabilities: An individual plan of care will be implemented.
      • Autism spectrum: An individual plan of care will be implemented.
    • Interpreting service
      • A language interpreter or sign language user can be provided to help with communication, with utmost care taken to ensure an interpreter is available for you.
      • Leaflets available in other languages available upon request.
    • Specialist midwifery teams
      • Antenatal Screening
      • Bereavement
      • Infant feeding
      • Perinatal mental health
      • Substance misuse
      • Teenage pregnancy
      • Vulnerable women
      • Learning disabilities
        Domestic violence

    Women's experiences

    Reviews of this hospital

    Source: CQC

    Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

    Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

    • Labour and birth

    • Staff

    • Care in hospital after birth

    • Labour and birth

      9.0/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Staff

      8.7/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Care in hospital after birth

      7.8/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    General information

    • Tours
    • Breech baby
      • true
    • Non-NHS Care
      • Private maternity care isn't available here.
    • Breastfeeding accreditation
      • Full accreditation
    • Neonatal care
      • Local neonatal unit (LNU) provides special care for newborn babies in the local area, except for those who are critically ill and need intensive care.
    • Food for partners out-of-hours
      • Vending machine/ beverages/biscuits
      • Vending machine
      • 24h use of kitchen facilities
    • Consultant presence
      • Consultants are on the ward 60.0 hours per week (35.7%)
    • Contact information
    • How to book once you're pregnant
      • Booking phone number: 01270 273127
    • Outside space
      • There is no outside space available for women in labour
    • Visiting information
      • The policy is the same as the postnatal ward.
      • Partners only: 10am -10pm
        Your Children: 10am-8pm
        Other visitors (no other children): 10am -8pm.
    • Car parking for women in labour
      • drop off outside entrance
    • Parking
      • 25 minutes free, 4 hours: £3, 24 hours: £5
