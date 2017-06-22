Ormskirk and District General Hospital

Southport And Ormskirk Hospital NHS Trust

Last updated: 22 Jun 2017

The Delivery Suite

Contact & visitor information

You will be cared for by midwives with medical facilities and doctors on hand if you need them.

a small unit

2600

births from Apr 2014 to Apr 2015

Labour ward icon

8

Labour rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Local Neonatal Unit (LNU)

Rvy02 ormskirk birthing pool

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Sterile water injections
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
Find out more about pain relief during labour

Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • When you're in established labour you'll be admitted to the labour ward
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • There's an area where you can be assessed
    • You can have a bath or use a birth pool if available
    • You can be admitted to the antenatal ward
    • You can phone in for telephone advice or come to the Maternity unit to be assessed by a midwife.
  • Birthing rooms
    • 8 labour rooms
    • 3 Birth pool(s)
      • 2 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 1 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • There are no restrictions on how many birth partners you can have.

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Hypnobirthing / Natal hypnotherapy
  • Birthing stools
  • TV
  • Rocking chair

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are available.
    • Please ask your Midwife for this information.
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Partners can stay on the postnatal ward on a chair
    • Your partner can stay with you after you have had your baby, but facilities are limited.
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • After you have given birth you'll be transferred to a bed in the postnatal area
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 6-24 hours after the birth
    • Contact & visitor information

How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 3 and for postnatal appointments it's 3.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

You will be looked after by different midwives for antenatal care, during labour and for postnatal care. If you live out of the hospital catchment area and book to delivery at Ormskirk, you will be looked after by midwives in your local area for your antenatal and postnatal care and come to the hospital for consultant care if required and when you're in labour. You can see midwives from this unit for antenatal and postnatal care as well as during labour if you come to the unit for your appointments or you can also have the option of our community midwives visiting you at home

Find out about the benefits of knowing your midwife

Statistics

source
source
Compared to the national average, women were:
    What is your situation?

    Is this your first birth?

    Have you had a caesarean for a previous birth?

    Are you at a higher risk of complications?

    Clear answers

    Is this the best unit for you?

    Find out more about your local options and where you want to give birth

    Use our tool to find out

    Who can give birth here?

    • Catchment area
      • Women who live within the catchment area: Southport and Ormskirk and surrounding areas including Formby and Crosby, Knowsley, Kirkby, Maghull, St Helens and Rainford, Hesketh Bank and Tarleton, Upholland, Skelmersdale and Wigan.
      • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

    Support services

    • Accessibility
      • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
      • Limited mobility: You will have your needs assessed on an individual basis in discussion with yourself and the maternity team. A personalised plan will be put in place for you following this discussion to ensure you are supported in your needs.
      • Hearing problems: You will have your needs assessed on an individual basis. A personlaised plan will be put in place following this discussion to ensure you are supported.
      • Sight problems: You will have your needs assessed on an individual basis. A personlised plan will be put in place following this discussion to ensure you are supported.
      • Learning disabilities: You will have your needs assessed on an individual basis. A personlised plan will be put in place following this discussion to ensure you are supported.
      • Autism spectrum: You will have your needs assessed on an individual basis. A personlised plan will be put in place following this discussion to ensure you are supported.
    • Interpreting service
      • Interpreting Services are available if required at any stage of your care. This is provided via an external company.
      • You will have your needs assessed on an individual basis. A personlised plan will be put in place following this discussion to ensure you are supported.
    • Specialist midwifery teams
      • Antenatal Screening
      • Bereavement
      • Diabetes
      • Infant feeding
      • Perinatal mental health
      • Substance misuse
      • Vulnerable women

    Women's experiences

    Reviews of this hospital

    • Requesting c section can be so traumatic

      I am a pregnant patient at homerton hospital in London, I have had a traumatic birth in the past that ended up with a 3 to 4 degree tear and left...

      by Alinai, about 2 months ago

      Read on patient opinion
    • Suspected posterior tongue tie

      I was experiencing breastfeeding issues with my newborn feeding constantly but falling asleep on the breast and only sleeping for very short...

      by Kis, about 2 months ago

      Read on patient opinion
    Source: CQC

    Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

    Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

    • Labour and birth

    • Staff

    • Care in hospital after birth

    • Labour and birth

      8.4/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Staff

      8.1/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Care in hospital after birth

      7.1/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    General information

    • Tours
      • These are held every Saturday at 2pm and last about an hour. There is no need to book to make an appointment but it is best to call 01695 656919 just in case it is very busy.
      • Take a virtual tour
    • Breech baby
      • true
    • Non-NHS Care
      • Private maternity care is available here.
      • One to One Provides free antenatal and postnatal care, paid for by the NHS. With this choice your midwife cannot be responsible for your care in the birth centre during labour but can act as a birth supporter.
    • Breastfeeding accreditation
      • Stage 1 accreditation
    • Neonatal care
      • Local neonatal unit (LNU) provides special care for newborn babies in the local area, except for those who are critically ill and need intensive care.
    • Food for partners out-of-hours
      • Vending machine
      • Vending machine
    • Consultant presence
      • Consultants are on the ward 60.0 hours per week (35.7%)
    Staticmap?center=53.566375, 2.874607&zoom=14&size=1000x225&markers=color:red|label:s|53.566375, 2
    • Contact information
    • How to book once you're pregnant
      Speak to your local midwife at the GP or Health Centre
      Via your GP
      • Booking phone number: 01695 656924
      • If in labour call: 01695 656604
    • Outside space
      • Outside space is available for women in labour
      • Women in early labour can remain active and mobile around hospital grounds.
    • Visiting information
      • Visiting as for postnatal ward
      • Partners: Open visiting between 12-7.30pm. Other visitors: 2-3pm and 6-7.30pm. Limited to 3 people per bed.
    • Car parking for women in labour
      • There is also short and long stay parking in addition to hospital parking on site.
      • Parking spaces at the maternity unit
    • Parking
      • Less than 20 minutes: Free. Up to 2 hours: £3.00. 2-4 hours: £3.50. 4 - 8 hours £4.30. Over 8 hours: £5.30
    Share this page

    Other units

    Find the right place to give birth

    Answer a few simple questions and discover whether birth in a local labour ward, birth centre or at home would be best for you.

    Find your best fit
    Advice for every step of your pregnancy

    We can support you on your journey as a parent with relevant news, advice and information on Which? services directly to your inbox.

    Sign me up
    Which? works for you © Which? 2017