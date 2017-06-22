Princess Royal Hospital, Haywards Heath

Brighton And Sussex University Hospitals NHS Trust

Last updated: 22 Jun 2017

The Delivery Suite

You will be cared for by midwives with medical facilities and doctors on hand if you need them.

a small unit

2400

births from Apr 2014 to Apr 2015

8

Labour rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Local Neonatal Unit (LNU)

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Sterile water injections
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • When you're in established labour you'll be admitted to the labour ward.
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • There's an area where you can be assessed
    • You can have a bath or use a birth pool if available
    • You can be admitted to the antenatal ward
  • Birthing rooms
    • 8 labour rooms
    • 2 Birth pool(s)
      • 0 Inflatable birth pool(s)
      • 2 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • There are no restrictions on how many birth partners you can have.

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Hypnobirthing / Natal hypnotherapy
  • Birthing stools
  • TV
  • Rocking chair

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are available.
    • £110 with en suite, £100 without (subject to clinical needs).
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Partners can stay on the postnatal ward on a chair
    • Partners can stay on the postnatal ward on a reclining chair
    • Partners can stay in a room with you on a reclining chair
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • After you have given birth you'll be transferred to a bed in the postnatal area
    • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 6-24 hours after the birth
How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 2 and for postnatal appointments it's 3.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

You will see community midwives throughout your antenatal stay and postnatally. You will be looked after by core hospital staff in labour and whilst on the postnatal ward.
If you live outside the hospital catchment area, you will be looked after by community midwives from your own area during pregnancy and again when you are at home with your baby.

Statistics

Compared to the national average, women were:
    What is your situation?

    Is this your first birth?

    Have you had a caesarean for a previous birth?

    Are you at a higher risk of complications?

    Clear answers

    Is this the best unit for you?

    Who can give birth here?

    • Catchment area
      • Women who live within the catchment area: Mid-Sussex
      • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

    Support services

    • Accessibility
      • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
      • Limited mobility: a larger room can be pre-arranged to allow wheelchair access and wet room facilities.
      • Hearing problems: contact SIS (Sussex Interpreting Service) on 0127 370 2005 (or 0781 145 9315 in an emergency). You can also book online at: http://www.sussexinterpreting.org.uk.
      • Sight problems: facilities available for family stay and support, equality and diversity facilities available for individual cases.
      • Learning disabilities: contact SIS (Sussex Interpreting Service) on 0127 370 2005 (or 0781 145 9315 in an emergency). You can also book online at: http://www.sussexinterpreting.org.uk.
      • Autism spectrum: facilities available for family stay and support; we have a learning disabilities liason team, and visual workbook tools.
    • Interpreting service
      • Ask a member of the ward or contact SIS (Sussex Interpreting Service) on 0127 370 2005 (or 0781 145 9315 in an emergency). You can also book online at: http://www.sussexinterpreting.org.uk. If SIS are unavailable contact http://www.vlslanguages.com.
      • Sussex Interpreting Service, telephone services and basic folder of common languages covering general questions until services available.
    • Specialist midwifery teams
      • Antenatal Screening
      • Bereavement
      • Diabetes
      • Infant feeding
      • Perinatal mental health
      • Substance misuse
      • Teenage pregnancy
      • Vulnerable women
      • The 'Birth Stories' service

    Women's experiences

    Reviews of this hospital

    Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

    Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

    • Labour and birth

    • Staff

    • Care in hospital after birth

    • Labour and birth

      9.1/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Staff

      8.8/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Care in hospital after birth

      7.9/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    General information

    • Tours
    • Non-NHS Care
      • Private maternity care isn't available here.
    • Breastfeeding accreditation
      • Stage 1 accreditation
    • Neonatal care
      • Local neonatal unit (LNU) provides special care for newborn babies in the local area, except for those who are critically ill and need intensive care.
    • Food for partners out-of-hours
      • Vending machine
      • 24h use of kitchen facilities
    • Consultant presence
      • Consultants are on the ward 48.0 hours per week (28.6%)
    • Contact information
    • How to book once you're pregnant
      • Booking phone number: 0144 444 1881 ext 8413
      • If in labour call: 0144 444 1881 ext. 8176
    • Outside space
      • Outside space is available for women in labour
      • Hospital gardens for women in early labour.
    • Visiting information
      • Visiting same as for postnatal ward
      • Partners and own children: open visiting.
        General visiting: 2-4pm and 7-8pm.
    • Car parking for women in labour
      • Pay and display, weekly parking permits and drop off facilities.
    • Parking
      • £1.80 for less than 2 hours.
        Up to £17 for 12-24 hours.
