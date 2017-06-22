The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 2 and for postnatal appointments it's 3.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

You will see community midwives throughout your antenatal stay and postnatally. You will be looked after by core hospital staff in labour and whilst on the postnatal ward.

If you live outside the hospital catchment area, you will be looked after by community midwives from your own area during pregnancy and again when you are at home with your baby.

