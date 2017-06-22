We can support you on your journey as a parent with relevant news, advice and information on Which? services directly to your inbox.
Russells Hall Hospital
The Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust
Last updated: 22 Jun 2017
The Delivery SuiteContact & visitor information
You will be cared for by midwives with medical facilities and doctors on hand if you need them.
a medium unit
4300
births from Apr 2014 to Apr 2015
14
Labour rooms available
- Epidural
- Birth pools available
- Local Neonatal Unit (LNU)
Pain-relief options
- Entonox (gas and air)
- Diamorphine
- Meptid
- Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
- Pethidine
- Remifentanil
- Epidural
- Birth pool
Having a baby here
During labour and birth
- If you arrive in the early stages of labour
- When you're in established labour you'll be admitted to the labour ward
- There's a dedicated area where women can keep active
- There's an area where you can be assessed
- Triage (assessment) area, single rooms, baths, birth ball, mats, drinks
- Birthing rooms
- 14 labour rooms
- 0 Birth pool(s)
- Birth partners
- There are no restrictions on how many birth partners you can have.
Birth facilities
- Aromatherapy service
- Bean bags
- Birth balls
- Birth mats
- Birthing couch
- Dimmable lighting
- iPod dock
- Reclining chair
- Supporting rope or sling
- TENS machine
- Rocking chair
- Other: Birth stool
After you've given birth
- Private postnatal rooms
- Amenity rooms are available.
- Provision for partners staying overnight
Contact & visitor information
- Partners can stay in a room with you on a reclining chair
- Partners can stay in a room with you on a camp bed/sofa
- Partners may be able to stay over with you if you are in a single room
Statistics
What is your situation?
Is this the best unit for you?
Who can give birth here?
- Catchment area
- You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area
Support services
- Accessibility
- Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
- Limited mobility: You will be seen by a specialist midwife and a plan discussed
- Hearing problems: You will be seen by a specialist midwife and a plan discussed
- Sight problems: You will be seen by a specialist midwife and a plan discussed
- Learning disabilities: You will be seen by a specialist midwife and a plan discussed
- Autism spectrum: You will be seen by a specialist midwife and a plan discussed
- Interpreting service
- If you are unable to speak or understand English, inform the staff in the department or ward that you will be attending.
- You will be seen by a specialist midwife and a plan discussed
- Specialist midwifery teams
- Vulnerable women
Women's experiences
Reviews of this hospital
Source: CQC
Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015
Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.
Labour and birth
Staff
Care in hospital after birth
Labour and birth9.0/10
About the same compared with other trusts
Staff8.8/10
About the same compared with other trusts
Care in hospital after birth7.9/10
About the same compared with other trusts
General information
- Tours
- Call 01384 244358
- Breech baby
- true
- Non-NHS Care
- Private maternity care isn't available here.
- Neonatal care
- Local neonatal unit (LNU) provides special care for newborn babies in the local area, except for those who are critically ill and need intensive care.
- Food for partners out-of-hours
- The restaurant is located by the main entrance area and is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It serves cooked breakfasts, lunches and dinners, as well as a selection of hot and cold drinks, salads and sandwiches. There are kettles and fridges in the single rooms (for labour) so food can be brought in.
- Consultant presence
- Consultants are on the ward 60.0 hours per week (35.7%)
- Contact information
- NHS website
- Main hospital number: 01384 456111
- How to book once you're pregnant
- Booking phone number: 01384 244360
- Outside space
- There is no outside space available for women in labour
- Visiting information
- Partners only 9am - 9pm. Partners and two visitors at any one time 3-4pm and 7-8pm. In the period after birth, grandparents are all allowed one 30 minute visit.
- Car parking for women in labour
- drop off outside entrance
- Parking
- £5.40
