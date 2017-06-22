St George's Hospital, Tooting

St George's University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Last updated: 22 Jun 2017

The Delivery Suite

Contact & visitor information

You will be cared for by midwives with medical facilities and doctors on hand if you need them.

a medium unit

4900

births from Apr 2014 to Apr 2015

Labour ward icon

14

Labour rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU)

Birth choices labour ward

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • When you're in established labour you'll be admitted to the labour ward
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You'll be encouraged to go home
    • There's an area where you can be assessed
    • You can have a bath or use a birth pool if available
    • You can be admitted to the antenatal ward
    • You can be admitted to the delivery suite/birthing room
  • Birthing rooms
    • 14 labour rooms
    • 0 Birth pool(s)
    • Birth partners
      • The room size limits the number of supporters it is possible to have.
      • You can have the following number of birth partners with you during labour: 2

    Birth facilities

    • Aromatherapy service
    • Bean bags
    • Birth balls
    • Birth mats
    • Birthing couch
    • Dimmable lighting
    • iPod dock
    • Reclining chair
    • Supporting rope or sling
    • TENS machine
    • Rocking chair

    After you've given birth

    • Private postnatal rooms
      • Amenity rooms are not available.
    • Provision for partners staying overnight
      • Partners can stay on the postnatal ward on a chair
      • Partners can stay on the postnatal ward on a reclining chair
      • Partners can stay in a room with you on a reclining chair
    • Your stay after you've given birth
      • After you have given birth you'll be transferred to a bed in the postnatal area
      • Women who've had an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 12-24 hours after the birth
      • Contact & visitor information

    How many midwives will I meet?

    Statistics

    source
    source
    Compared to the national average, women were:
      What is your situation?

      Is this your first birth?

      Have you had a caesarean for a previous birth?

      Are you at a higher risk of complications?

      Clear answers

      Is this the best unit for you?

      Find out more about your local options and where you want to give birth

      Use our tool to find out

      Who can give birth here?

      • Catchment area
        • Women who live within the catchment area: All of Wandsworth borough, and neighbouring Mitcham and Colliers Wood area. Also tertiary referral for South of England
        • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

      Support services

      • Accessibility
        • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
        • Limited mobility: An individual plan is formulated.
        • Hearing problems: An individual plan is formulated.
        • Sight problems: An individual plan is formulated.
        • Learning disabilities: An individual plan is formulated.
        • Autism spectrum: An individual plan is formulated.
      • Interpreting service
        • If your first language is not English, Patient Advice and Liaison Service (PALS) will be able to help and will work with the department you are attending to arrange for an interpreter to assist you.
        • Cards with a list of common phrases in different languages
      • Specialist midwifery teams
        • Antenatal Screening
        • Bereavement
        • Diabetes
        • Infant feeding
        • Perinatal mental health
        • Substance misuse
        • Teenage pregnancy
        • Vulnerable women
        • Infectious diseases. Perineal issues

      Women's experiences

      Reviews of this hospital

      • Requesting c section can be so traumatic

        I am a pregnant patient at homerton hospital in London, I have had a traumatic birth in the past that ended up with a 3 to 4 degree tear and left...

        by Alinai, about 2 months ago

        Read on patient opinion
      • Suspected posterior tongue tie

        I was experiencing breastfeeding issues with my newborn feeding constantly but falling asleep on the breast and only sleeping for very short...

        by Kis, about 2 months ago

        Read on patient opinion
      Source: CQC

      Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

      Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

      • Labour and birth

      • Staff

      • Care in hospital after birth

      • Labour and birth

        8.7/10

        About the same compared with other trusts

      • Staff

        8.3/10

        About the same compared with other trusts

      • Care in hospital after birth

        7.4/10

        About the same compared with other trusts

      General information

      • Tours
      • Non-NHS Care
        • Private maternity care isn't available here.
      • Breastfeeding accreditation
        • Full accreditation
      • Neonatal care
        • Neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) provides special care for newborn babies in the local area and also for critically ill babies from the surrounding area who need the highest level of nursing and medical care.
      • Food for partners out-of-hours
        • There are vending machines dotted around the hospital where you can get drinks and snacks.
      • Consultant presence
        • Consultants are on the ward 110.0 hours per week (65.5%)
      • Contact information
      • How to book once you're pregnant
        In person
        Via your GP
        • Booking phone number: 020 8767 4654
        • If in labour call: 020 876 74654
      • Outside space
        • Outside space is available for women in labour
        • A garden area within the hospital grounds, but not exclusive to maternity services
      • Visiting information
        • Visiting as for postnatal ward
        • Normal visiting hours for partners are from 10am-8.30pm, however there are some facilities to stay overnight. For other visitors the hours are from 15.00 to 20.00 hours. Children are not allowed to visit unless they are your own.
      • Car parking for women in labour
        • 20 minutes drop off bays are located around the hospital site. Your car will then need to be moved to the main visitors car park with a concessionary rate..
        • drop off outside entrance maximum 20 minutes stay
      • Parking
        • Up to one hour £2Up to one & half hours £3Up to two hours £4Up to two & half hours £5Up to three hours £6Up to three & half hours £7Up to four hours £8Over four hours £12Over 6 hours (daily fixed rate) £20
