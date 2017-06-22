Although continuity of care is the aim of this maternity service, it is not guaranteed.
We can support you on your journey as a parent with relevant news, advice and information on Which? services directly to your inbox.
St George's University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
Last updated: 22 Jun 2017
You will be cared for by midwives with medical facilities and doctors on hand if you need them.
a medium unit
4900
births from Apr 2014 to Apr 2015
14
Labour rooms available
Although continuity of care is the aim of this maternity service, it is not guaranteed.
Find out more about your local options and where you want to give birthUse our tool to find out
I am a pregnant patient at homerton hospital in London, I have had a traumatic birth in the past that ended up with a 3 to 4 degree tear and left...Read on patient opinion
I was experiencing breastfeeding issues with my newborn feeding constantly but falling asleep on the breast and only sleeping for very short...Read on patient opinion
About the same compared with other trusts
About the same compared with other trusts
About the same compared with other trusts
Answer a few simple questions and discover whether birth in a local labour ward, birth centre or at home would be best for you.Find your best fit
We can support you on your journey as a parent with relevant news, advice and information on Which? services directly to your inbox.