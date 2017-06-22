Torbay Hospital

South Devon Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust

Last updated: 22 Jun 2017

The Delivery Suite

You will be cared for by midwives with medical facilities and doctors on hand if you need them.

a small unit

2150

births from Apr 2014 to Apr 2015

8

Labour rooms available

  • Epidural
  • Birth pools available
  • Special Care Unit (SCU)

Pain-relief options

  • Entonox (gas and air)
  • Diamorphine
  • Meptid
  • Morphine sulphate (Oramorph)
  • Pethidine
  • Remifentanil
  • Epidural
  • Birth pool
Find out more about pain relief during labour

Having a baby here

During labour and birth

  • If you arrive in the early stages of labour
    • When you're in established labour you'll be admitted to the labour ward
    • You'll be seen by a midwife who will check the progress of your labour
    • You can be admitted to the antenatal ward
    • You can be assessed at home or offered a bed on the antenatal ward
  • Birthing rooms
    • 8 labour rooms
    • 1 Birth pool(s)
      • 1 Plumbed-in birth pool(s)
  • Birth partners
    • You can have the following number of birth partners with you during labour: 2

Birth facilities

  • Aromatherapy service
  • Bean bags
  • Birth balls
  • Birth mats
  • Birthing couch
  • Dimmable lighting
  • iPod dock
  • Reclining chair
  • Supporting rope or sling
  • TENS machine
  • Rocking chair
  • Other: Radio; lava lamps

After you've given birth

  • Private postnatal rooms
    • Amenity rooms are available.
    • £110 per night
  • Provision for partners staying overnight
    • Unless there are special circumstances, partners are asked to leave overnight
  • Your stay after you've given birth
    • After you have given birth you'll be transferred to a bed in the postnatal area
    • Women with an uncomplicated birth usually stay for 6 - 36 hours after the birth
How many midwives will I meet?

The maximum number of different midwives you're likely to see for antenatal appointments is 3 and for postnatal appointments it's 2.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and after your baby is born, but different midwives when you're in labour.

You'll see the same midwives throughout your pregnancy and during labour, but different midwives after your baby is born.

You will be looked after antenatally, in labour and postnatally by one of 5 locally based midwifery teams who provide continuity of care.

Find out about the benefits of knowing your midwife

Statistics

Compared to the national average, women were:
    What is your situation?

    Is this your first birth?

    Have you had a caesarean for a previous birth?

    Are you at a higher risk of complications?

    Clear answers

    Is this the best unit for you?

    Find out more about your local options and where you want to give birth

    Use our tool to find out

    Who can give birth here?

    • Catchment area
      • Women who live within the catchment area: Torbay and South Devon
      • You can give birth here even if you don't live in the catchment area

    Support services

    • Accessibility
      • Wheelchair access to the wards and delivery suite
      • Limited mobility: Accessible showers and toilets. Access to hoists if required
      • Hearing problems: Hearing loop system within delivery suite. Texting facility available to assist communication
      • Sight problems: Large print information leaflets available
      • Learning disabilities: Access to Specialist Learning Disability Nurse to assist with individual needs
      • Autism spectrum: Access to Specialist Learning Disability Nurse to assist with individual needs
    • Interpreting service
      • There is a LanguageLine service
      • Information leaflets in a range of languages available
    • Specialist midwifery teams
      • Antenatal Screening
      • Infant feeding
      • Perinatal mental health
      • Substance misuse
      • Teenage pregnancy
      • Vulnerable women

      • We have a Perinatal Mental Health Service which is dedicated to working with women in pregnancy who are concerned about their emotional or mental well-being.

    Women's experiences

    Reviews of this hospital

    • Requesting c section can be so traumatic

      I am a pregnant patient at homerton hospital in London, I have had a traumatic birth in the past that ended up with a 3 to 4 degree tear and left...

      by Alinai, about 2 months ago

      Read on patient opinion
    • Suspected posterior tongue tie

      I was experiencing breastfeeding issues with my newborn feeding constantly but falling asleep on the breast and only sleeping for very short...

      by Kis, about 2 months ago

      Read on patient opinion
    Source: CQC

    Care Quality Commission (CQC) Maternity Services Survey 2015

    Scores are for the NHS Trust that this hospital is part of.

    • Labour and birth

    • Staff

    • Care in hospital after birth

    • Labour and birth

      9.2/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Staff

      8.7/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    • Care in hospital after birth

      7.7/10

      About the same compared with other trusts

    General information

    • Non-NHS Care
      • Private maternity care isn't available here.
    • Breastfeeding accreditation
      • Full accreditation
    • Neonatal care
      • Special care unit (SCU) provides neonatal care for babies in the local area who need extra support but who don't require high dependency care.
    • Food for partners out-of-hours
      • Vending machine
    • Consultant presence
      • Consultants are on the ward 40.0 hours per week (23.8%)
    Staticmap?center=50.481745, 3.552609&zoom=14&size=1000x225&markers=color:red|label:s|50.481745, 3
    • Contact information
      • NHS website
      • Main hospital number: 0300 456 8000 or 01803 614567
    • How to book once you're pregnant
      Phone the local midwifery team directly
      Via your GP
      • Booking phone number: 01803 654631
      • If in labour call: 01803 654631
    • Outside space
      • There is no outside space available for women in labour
    • Visiting information
      • Visiting as for postnatal ward
      • Partner - 9am-9pmMother's own children - 9:00am to 12pm & 2:30pm to 9.00pm. General visiting - 5.00pm to 8.00pm. No other children (apart from Mother's own children) under 16 years of age may visit at any time. A maximum of 3 visitors at any one time per mother is recommended.
    • Car parking for women in labour
      • Drop off outside entrance
